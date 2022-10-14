‘Categorically false’: Commanders lawyer fires back at scathing ESPN report on Dan Snyder

Read full article on original website
2022 NBA Draft Review: Washington WizardsAdrian HolmanWashington, DC
Paolo Espino’s near-record innings total without a win for NatsIBWAAWashington, DC
Women’s Soccer: No. 20 Buckeyes extend unbeaten streak, beat Maryland 7-0 on annual pink nightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 20 Buckeyes look to return to winning ways against MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Story Behind This Abandoned Prison in Virginia is TerrifyingTravel MavenFairfax County, VA
NFL World Reacts To The Surprising Bill Belichick News
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft had a surprise wedding in New York City on Friday night. Kraft, the longtime owner of the Patriots, married his girlfriend, doctor Dana Blumberg, in a surprise wedding in Manhattan on Friday night. A lot of NFL stars were in attendance, from Robert Kraft...
Tom Brady attends surprise wedding of Patriots owner Robert Kraft
TAMPA ― Bucs quarterback Tom Brady is expected to join his teammates in Pittsburgh later today after attending the surprise wedding of Patriots’ owner Robert Kraft Friday in New York City. Brady did not attend Saturday morning’s brief walk-through workout in Tampa. He often takes a day off...
NFL World Reacts To Controversial Brent Musburger News
Legendary football announcer Brent Musburger went viral on social media this week for a controversial statement on his moment with Katherine Webb several years ago. Back in the 2013 BCS National Championship Game, Musburger's comment on Webb, who was dating Alabama quarterback AJ McCarron, went viral on social media. Musburger...
NBC Sports
Daniel Snyder’s lawyers claim he’s no longer under NFL restriction
Last year, Commanders owner Daniel Snyder was suspended by the league. Unless he wasn’t. Now, that suspension has ended. Unless it hasn’t. Via the Washington Post, the team’s lawyers claim that Snyder is “no longer under any NFL restriction” regarding his involvement in the team’s operations. The NFL declined to confirm or deny the statement from the team’s lawyers.
NBC Sports
Legal battle looms if NFL tries to discipline Deshaun Watson for similar conduct
On Friday, the NFL did not close the door on the possibility of further discipline of Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, following the filing of a new lawsuit on Thursday. If, however, the NFL tries to impose further punishment on Watson for anything occurring before the date on which the league and Watson agreed to resolve the matter with an 11-game suspension and a $5 million fine, a legal battle becomes likely, if not definite.
How Much is Former NFL Player Herschel Walker Worth As He Runs For US Senate?
Herschel Walker, 60, is an American athlete, businessman and philanthropist who is currently the Republican nominee for the vacant senate seat in Georgia. He is in an incredibly tight and dirty...
Photos: Meet NFL Legend Michael Strahan's Ex-Wife
Few NFL players have been as successful both on and off the field as Michael Strahan. The legendary New York Giants star, who won a Super Bowl during his time in Manhattan, has since become a bit of a business mogul off the field. Strahan, a Hall of Fame pass...
hypebeast.com
Tom Brady Signs Deion Sanders’ Son To Represent His BRADY™ Apparel Brand
With the current NFL game season underway, 7x Super Bowl winner Tom Brady has his hands full – both on and off the field. As he seeks to lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to victory this season, he’s also pulling double duty as co-founder of his namesake BRADY™ clothing company, and mentor to his new brand ambassador signee, Shedeur Sanders.
Deion Sanders explains lack of interest in bolting for NFL job
Former NFL star Deion Sanders explained in a recent interview he would not want to coach in the NFL and gave a simple answer to why that would be the case.
NBC Sports
Daniel Snyder isn’t on the agenda for Tuesday, but there’s “no doubt” the situation will come up
Officially, Commanders owner Daniel Snyder is not on the agenda for Tuesday’s ownership meeting in New York. Unofficially, the expectation is that he will be discussed. The ongoing turmoil associated with Snyder’s ownership of the Commanders will be an unavoidable topic of conversation in the room where it will happen. As one source with knowledge of the relevant dynamics explained it to PFT, there is “no doubt” that the issue will come up.
Rams settlement funds moved to new account as NFL decision looms
St. Louis city officials and other stakeholders have agreed to more than half a billion dollars from the NFL Rams relocation settlement into a new financial account that could help that sum grow.
CBS, Fox NFL Broadcast Deals Present Sunday Ticket Challenges
The NFL has one more big play to make with its media rights — but striking a deal is proving more complicated than simply picking a bidder. The league intends to select a streaming provider for NFL Sunday Ticket this year, but exclusivity deals with its linear broadcasters have introduced challenges, per CNBC.
