‘Categorically false’: Commanders lawyer fires back at scathing ESPN report on Dan Snyder

Officially, Commanders owner Daniel Snyder is not on the agenda for Tuesday’s ownership meeting in New York. Unofficially, the expectation is that he will be discussed. The ongoing turmoil associated with Snyder’s ownership of the Commanders will be an unavoidable topic of conversation in the room where it will happen. As one source with knowledge of the relevant dynamics explained it to PFT, there is “no doubt” that the issue will come up.

NFL ・ 17 HOURS AGO