ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

‘Categorically false’: Commanders lawyer fires back at scathing ESPN report on Dan Snyder

By Ryan King, Breaking News Reporter
Washington Examiner
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Surprising Bill Belichick News

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft had a surprise wedding in New York City on Friday night. Kraft, the longtime owner of the Patriots, married his girlfriend, doctor Dana Blumberg, in a surprise wedding in Manhattan on Friday night. A lot of NFL stars were in attendance, from Robert Kraft...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Controversial Brent Musburger News

Legendary football announcer Brent Musburger went viral on social media this week for a controversial statement on his moment with Katherine Webb several years ago. Back in the 2013 BCS National Championship Game, Musburger's comment on Webb, who was dating Alabama quarterback AJ McCarron, went viral on social media. Musburger...
NFL
NBC Sports

Daniel Snyder’s lawyers claim he’s no longer under NFL restriction

Last year, Commanders owner Daniel Snyder was suspended by the league. Unless he wasn’t. Now, that suspension has ended. Unless it hasn’t. Via the Washington Post, the team’s lawyers claim that Snyder is “no longer under any NFL restriction” regarding his involvement in the team’s operations. The NFL declined to confirm or deny the statement from the team’s lawyers.
NFL
NBC Sports

Legal battle looms if NFL tries to discipline Deshaun Watson for similar conduct

On Friday, the NFL did not close the door on the possibility of further discipline of Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, following the filing of a new lawsuit on Thursday. If, however, the NFL tries to impose further punishment on Watson for anything occurring before the date on which the league and Watson agreed to resolve the matter with an 11-game suspension and a $5 million fine, a legal battle becomes likely, if not definite.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Photos: Meet NFL Legend Michael Strahan's Ex-Wife

Few NFL players have been as successful both on and off the field as Michael Strahan. The legendary New York Giants star, who won a Super Bowl during his time in Manhattan, has since become a bit of a business mogul off the field. Strahan, a Hall of Fame pass...
NFL
hypebeast.com

Tom Brady Signs Deion Sanders’ Son To Represent His BRADY™ Apparel Brand

With the current NFL game season underway, 7x Super Bowl winner Tom Brady has his hands full – both on and off the field. As he seeks to lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to victory this season, he’s also pulling double duty as co-founder of his namesake BRADY™ clothing company, and mentor to his new brand ambassador signee, Shedeur Sanders.
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

Daniel Snyder isn’t on the agenda for Tuesday, but there’s “no doubt” the situation will come up

Officially, Commanders owner Daniel Snyder is not on the agenda for Tuesday’s ownership meeting in New York. Unofficially, the expectation is that he will be discussed. The ongoing turmoil associated with Snyder’s ownership of the Commanders will be an unavoidable topic of conversation in the room where it will happen. As one source with knowledge of the relevant dynamics explained it to PFT, there is “no doubt” that the issue will come up.
NFL
Front Office Sports

CBS, Fox NFL Broadcast Deals Present Sunday Ticket Challenges

The NFL has one more big play to make with its media rights — but striking a deal is proving more complicated than simply picking a bidder. The league intends to select a streaming provider for NFL Sunday Ticket this year, but exclusivity deals with its linear broadcasters have introduced challenges, per CNBC.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy