Read full article on original website
Related
Quinton Simon: What we know about search for missing toddler feared dead in Georgia
The desperate search for missing Georgia toddler Quinton Simon has all but come to an end as police said they believe he is “likely dead”. The Chatham County Police Department announced on 12 October that they believed Quinton is no longer alive. In the same update, police said Quinton’s 22-year-old mother, Leilani Simon, is considered the “prime suspect” in the case. No arrests have been made nor charges filed as of Monday (17 October). During a 13 October press conference, officials said they could not publicise much information on the investigation yet because they only have “one shot” to...
WTGS
South Carolina man finds his biological family from an unlikely source
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A Midlands man who went his whole life without knowing his family found a tool to find and reunite with them. Antwon King got a helping hand from a friend by using Facebook to help find his biological family. "Antwon, he’s my son! I remember...
Comments / 0