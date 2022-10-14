Read full article on original website
Powerball results for 10/15/22; did anyone win the $464 million jackpot?
LANSING, MI – A player in Michigan was one number away from winning the grand prize, but there was no winner of the $464 million Powerball jackpot for the drawing held on Saturday, Oct. 15. That means the drawing on Monday, Oct. 17 will be worth $480 million with...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan Lottery: Howell man claims $104,730 Monthly Jackpot progressive prize
A Howell man said that his dream of winning the lottery came true when he found out he was the winner of the $104,730 Monthly Jackpot progressive prize from the Michigan Lottery. David Uhrin, 63, was selected as the winner in a random drawing that took place on Sept. 7.
Win a 5-Pack of Michigan Lottery “The Big Spin” Tickets
Are you feeling lucky? Enter below for your chance to win a five-pack of Michigan Lottery "The Big Spin" tickets. Each ticket could win up to 20 times, and be worth up to $1,000,000!
Michigan man thought $100,000 lottery prize was a prank
A Michigan man said he was convinced that his friends were playing a prank on him when he got an email saying he had won a $100,000 prize.
fox2detroit.com
Wayne County man wins $5.42 million from Michigan Lottery
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Wayne County man didn't know how much the prize was when he saw an email from the Michigan Lottery saying he won. The 69-year-old winner, who chose to remain anonymous had purchased 15 Lotto 47 tickets with about $280 he had in his online account from a recent win, he said.
Michigan man wins $25K a year for life in lottery game
One Jackson Co. man is truly "lucky for life."
wcsx.com
Michigan Residents Have Peak Life Satisfaction at This Age
At what age do you think Michigan residents are the happiest? There’s a new study out that tells all when it comes to the age that those living in the Mitten are at peak life satisfaction. Mixbook.com has released an interactive map showing peak life satisfaction in each state....
Toys R Us returns to Michigan with 14 locations now open; here’s where to find them
Those who didn’t want to grow up can rejoice as Toys R Us has returned to Michigan. Four years after the toy retailer shuttered the doors on all of its stores, the company is back on a smaller scale and has opened 14 locations inside Macy’s stores in Michigan.
More than two dozen photos of celebrities we saw in Michigan this weekend
NOVI, MI - Tens of thousands of people descended upon Michigan this weekend to meet some of their favorite celebrities from many different genres of pop culture at Motor City Comic Con, Michigan’s largest comic con, which held its second event of the year. From “Doctor Who” and “Hocus...
This Michigan Deli Serves Some of the Largest Sandwiches in the State
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Michigan. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
Gas prices drop across Michigan
MICHIGAN, USA — As demand and oil prices decrease, gas prices in Michigan are beginning to drop. Since last week, the average gas price has fallen 15 cents to $4.21 per gallon of regular unleaded gas. This is 40 cents more than last month and 90 cents more than...
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and like to go out with your family and friends from to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for preparing absolutely delicious food, and also providing amazing atmosphere, every day of the week, which make them a good choice for both a casual meal with your loved ones as well as celebrating a special occasion.
Michigan drivers face new $48 fee in 2023, no more $400 checks
Michigan drivers should not look for another $400 refund check next year from their auto insurance company. Instead, they can expect to be hit with a new $48 fee in their insurance bill. The Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association this week released its latest annual report, showing how the statewide fund for medical expenses...
After COVID, wastewater could be used to detect flu and other viruses
In the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, scientists took what they knew about evaluating beach safety and put it toward assessing viral spread in a given community through wastewater testing. Michigan’s wastewater surveillance infrastructure was built on the fly as the novel virus tore through the state. Now, with...
Whitmer and Dixon debate; Get to know your ballot: The Week in Michigan Politics
👋 MLive elections reporter Ben Orner here, telling you to cue the music and grab some popcorn as two opposing sides do battle under the lights. It’s Thursday Night Debate, and Michiganders got a front-row seat. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon appeared together for the...
Jim Belushi’s ‘Blues Brothers’ Line of Cannabis Officially Coming To Michigan
Jim Belushi is on a "Mission from God" - to bring his Blues Brothers strain of weed products to Michigan. That holy excursion will soon be a reality, as this Friday, he will officially launch it in Utica. John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd officially launched the Blues Brothers brand in...
Michigan high school football scores: Live updates, live streams from Week 8, 2022
Get the latest MHSAA football scores on SBLive as Week 8 of the 2022 season kicks off across the state
Mercenary wasps battle fruit flies in Michigan cherry orchards, blueberry patches
SUTTONS BAY, MICH. – Hundreds of tiny samba wasps are now presumably wreaking havoc on a type of invasive fruit fly that has for years caused crop damage across Michigan – at least, that’s what growers and researchers are hoping. Michigan State University scientists are studying how...
For the first time in 3 months, no Michigan county has high COVID levels
None of Michigan’s 83 counties had high coronavirus transmission levels in the latest assessment from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The state had 32 counties at medium risk level, and 51 at low risk as of Thursday, Oct. 13. It’s an improvement from last week, when two counties -- Delta and Gogebic -- were high risk, and 34 were medium.
etxview.com
Michigan Gov. Whitmer receives $26 million, with five donors giving $250,000 each
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is the number one fundraiser in Michigan state politics in the 2022 election cycle so far. According to the most recent campaign finance reports made to the Michigan Secretary of State, the governor received $26,046,921 in total contributions and spent $20,109,935 between Jan. 1, 2021 and Sept. 1, 2022. Whitmer is running for re-election in 2022.
