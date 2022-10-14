Read full article on original website
Why Bill Belichick Told Patriots To Return To Field After Win Over Browns
CLEVELAND — After the Patriots wrapped up a comfortable win over the Browns on Sunday, head coach Bill Belichick instructed his players to walk back out to the FirstEnergy Stadium game field before boarding the team buses. This wasn’t some sort of Herb Brooks-esque postgame punishment. It was a...
What they said during Browns’ blowout loss vs. Patriots: Social media reaction
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns are now on a three-game losing streak as they were blown out at home by rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe and the Patriots, 38-15, on Sunday. Zappe threw for 309 yards and two touchdowns in just his second start. The Patriots’ defense sacked Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett four times and forced four turnovers.
Watch Ja’Marr Chase’s 60-yard touchdown catch and run to give the Bengals a lead vs. the Saints
CINCINNATI, Ohio -- Ja’Marr Chase just gave the Bengals their first lead against the Saints. It was the only one they needed as the Bengals left New Orleans with a 30-26 victory. After the Bengals defense forced a three-and-out, Joe Burrow completed a pass to Ja’Marr Chase near the...
I-Team: New lawsuit against Deshaun Watson, but why now?
The FOX 8 I-Team just did some digging into the story behind yet another lawsuit filed against Browns Quarterback Deshaun Watson, accusing him of sexual misconduct.
‘It’s very frustrating’: Myles Garrett appears to show discord with Browns D Coordinator
Myles Garrett didn’t hide his frustration with his role with the Cleveland Browns as he struggles to make his impact felt by the team. Garrett hasn’t been the usual Defensive Player of the Year candidate that he was in years past, and he expressed belief that their playmaking is the problem and the one limiting what he can do. He emphasized his “lack of opportunities” as the reason for his subpar performance so far, a message that implies there is some sort of discord between him and the Browns coaching.
What they're saying nationally about the Saints' loss to the Bengals
NEW ORLEANS — The Saints lost 30-26 the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday in Joe Burrow's return to the Superdome after winning the national championship there for LSU in 2020. Here's what the NFL media is saying about Sunday's game. Saints lose to the Bengals after leaving the window open...
Should the Browns bench Jacoby Brissett for Joshua Dobbs in Week 7 against the Ravens? (poll)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Jacoby Brissett had his worst game of the 2022 season for the Browns on Sunday vs. the Patriots. He turned it over three times, including an interception on the second play of the game, in Cleveland’s 38-15 loss to New England. Brissett had played well...
‘They see Bill Belichick and it’s over!’ - Browns fan says after blowout loss (video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- After six games, the Browns possess a dismal 2-4 record for the 2022 season. Sunday’s loss was the most lopsided thus far, with the New England Patriots handing them a 38-15 smackdown at home at FirstEnergy Stadium. Browns fans being interviewed by cleveland.com this season have repeatedly lamented the lack of running plays given to Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt.
Browns vs. Patriots: picks, prediction, odds
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. New England (2-3) and Cleveland (2-3) will each have a chance to get to .500 with a victory at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday....
Browns: It is time for Kevin Stefanski to be the boss
We are now six weeks into the season, and the Cleveland Browns are still making the same mistakes they made in Week 1. While the Browns do not want to make midseason changes to their coaching staff according to The OBR’s Brad Stainbrook, it is time for Kevin Stefanski to make the tough decisions a boss has to make.
Yardbarker
Three Takeaways From the Saints 30-26 Loss to the Bengals
The Saints led most of the way until Joe Burrow hit Ja’Marr Chase for a 60-yard touchdown to give the Bengals the 30-26 win in New Orleans. New Orleans’ offense had plenty of opportunities to put this game away, but couldn’t convert when they went into the red zone. Here are three takeaways from the Saints 30-26 loss at home:
WKYC
Cleveland Browns beat down by 3rd string quarterback: Social media reacts
CLEVELAND — Oh what a difference 16 hours can make. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. If you stayed up late last night to celebrate the Cleveland Guardians thrilling come from behind, walk-off win at Progressive Field, you would have seen Cleveland sports fans jubilantly celebrating throughout the streets of downtown Cleveland.
Kevin Stefanski: Jacoby Brissett’s job is safe despite 3 more turnovers vs. Patriots; Brissett takes responsibility in address to team
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Browns coach Kevin Stefanski has no plans to make a switch at quarterback despite three more Jacoby Brissett turnovers in Sunday’s 38-15 loss to the Patriots on two interceptions and a lost fumble that led to their third straight loss for a 2-4 mark. “No,” Stefanski...
5 plays that represent the underwhelming Browns in their loss to the Patriots
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Disappointing is not a strong enough word to describe the Browns’ performance in Sunday’s 38-15 loss to the New England Patriots. After the Browns allowed the Los Angeles Chargers to dominate on the ground in Week 5, fans hoped that, based on their talent alone, they would wake up.
How Joe Burrow returned to the Superdome like he never left: Mohammad Ahmad
NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana - When Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow walked into the Caesars Superdome wearing Ja’Marr Chase’s national championship jersey on Sunday, he brought national championship level energy with him. Although almost three years had passed since he last played in that memorable national title game with LSU...
DraftKings promo code: Broncos-Chargers MNF bet $5, win $200
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. There is one final opportunity to lock in the DraftKings promo code for NFL Week 6 action when the Broncos and Chargers meet...
Is there hope for the Browns? Do I need professional help? – Terry Pluto’s Pregame Scribbles
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my notebook as the Browns prepare to face the New England Patriots:. 1. Last week, I wrote my pregame scribbles under the headline: I MAY NEED PROFESSIONAL HELP, BUT I THINK THE BROWNS CAN WIN THIS GAME. Oh, boy. They lost to the Chargers, 30-28. Cade York missed two field goals – 46 and 54 yards. The defense was embarrassed by giving up 238 yards rushing to the worst rushing team in the NFL. Jacoby Brissett threw one of his dreaded late-game interceptions.
Saints’ eye-opening plan for Jameis Winston vs. Bengals
New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen said earlier in the week that Andy Dalton was expected to be the starter in Week 6 against the Cincinnati Bengals. That’s still the case, but Jameis Winston will actually be active and in uniform, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. The...
Browns defensive issues are bigger than just the coordinator
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- With 5:39 left in the third quarter on Sunday, Patriots third-string quarterback Bailey Zappe dropped back, executing a fake handoff to Rhamondre Stevenson. Tight end Hunter Henry started to engage safety Grant Delpit like he was going to block him and then juked past him, Delpit spinning to the ground in his wake.
NOLA.com
Saints TE Adam Trautman goes down with injury in unusual moment prior to the snap vs. Bengals
New Orleans Saints tight end Adam Trautman left Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals for about a quarter after crumbling to the turf just prior to a snap in the first half. Trautman was preparing to cross behind QB Andy Dalton, but only managed a step or two before going...
