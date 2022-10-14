Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bloomfield native takes on supervisor role in Glen Ridge schools
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge School District has a new buildings and grounds supervisor. Robert Gomes was hired to this position Sept. 1 and comes to the borough with considerable experience. Gomes, 52, has his roots in the area, having grown up in Bloomfield, on Harrison Street...
Ridgewood shuts out Ramsey, punches ticket to Bergen County finals
By now, Ridgewood’s style is well known. As its coach Pete Kay routinely stresses, they like to play an attacking, offensive game predicated on good passes and possessing the ball. It’s worked well for his team, which beat Ramsey 2-0 in the Bergen County semifinals in Oradell to advance...
Irvington HS football team defeats Livingston to improve to 6-2
IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School football team defeated Livingston, 52-7, on Thursday night, Oct. 13, at the IHS football field under rainy conditions. The Blue Knights won their second straight game and improved to 6-2 on the season. Irvington senior and Notre Dame commit Adon Shuler rushed...
Caldwell University music department holds faculty and alumni concert
CALDWELL, NJ — The music department at Caldwell University has rescheduled its faculty and alumni concert to Thursday, Oct. 20, at 7 p.m. in the Alumni Theatre on campus, 120 Bloomfield Ave. in Caldwell. The community is invited to this free concert. Performances will include the Alumni Flute Choir...
East Orange football celebrates, remembers slain basketball star Letrell Duncan
The East Orange football team’s homecoming and Senior Day celebrations carried an emotional tone Saturday. Naming a king or queen and recognizing players’ years of hard work were special moments, but the day was much more about remembering someone who was not in Paul Robeson Stadium.
SOPAC to hold 2022 gala at Orange Lawn Tennis Club
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — On Saturday, Nov. 5, at 6 p.m., patrons, community leaders and artists will gather at the Orange Lawn Tennis Club, 305 N. Ridgewood Road in South Orange, for the South Orange Performing Arts Center’s 2022 gala. The event is SOPAC’s largest fundraiser of the year. Guests will enjoy an elegant evening of cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, a strolling dinner, silent and live auctions, an honoree presentation, entertainment and more.
Projects in Bloomfield, South Orange win Smart Growth Awards
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — New Jersey Future’s Smart Growth Awards recognizes the very best in planning, development and redevelopment in the Garden State. The 2022 virtual celebration, to be held Nov. 10, will honor six winning projects and two Cary Edwards Leadership Award winners for their groundbreaking contributions to making New Jersey communities sustainable and strong. To register for this free event, visit tinyurl.com/49yda4ds.
SHU Center for Community Research and Engagement launches Change for Good
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — As community practitioner in residence at the Center for Community Research and Engagement at Seton Hall University, Jamila T. Davis has launched the Change for Good program, according to an Oct. 10 press release. The program, initiated with the Newark Office of Violence Prevention and...
Bloomfield shuts down Barringer in defensive battle - Football recap
John Puente threw a 53-yard touchdown pass to Nathaniel Brown in the second quarter and that would have been enough as the Bloomfield defense shut down Barringer in a 14-0 victory in Newark. C.J. Francois, Xavier Calderon and Joseph Jones spearheaded the defense for Bloomfield (3-4) that kept Barringer (4-3)...
Friday Night Football: Seton Hall Prep takes on Don Bosco in game of the week
New Jersey’s high school football teams are battling out this week.
A List of Must-Try Pasta Spots in Essex County
There’s nothing more comforting than a bowl of steaming hot pasta. Pasta is a staple of Italian cuisine, and here in New Jersey, there are so many amazing dishes one can find — from the classic to the creative. North Jersey has such a wide range of restaurants to choose from, so it might be hard to find just the right place. Luckily, we’ve done the research for you and rounded up a list of some of the best pasta spots in Essex County. Read on to see where to find best pasta spots in the Essex County area.
New Jersey high school will perform ‘The Prom’ despite backlash (Opinion)
You know what they say: the show must go on. That’s the case at Cedar Grove High School after they were met with backlash for their decision to stage a production of “The Prom” as their spring musical. “The Prom” is a Drama Desk Award-winning musical that,...
Paterson Gymnasium Named After Basketball Luminary Essence Carson
The Paterson-based elementary school where WNBA star Essence Carson attended renamed its gymnasium in her honor. The post Paterson Gymnasium Named After Basketball Luminary Essence Carson appeared first on NewsOne.
Saturday football game between Long Branch and Neptune cancelled in aftermath of shootings
The game was to be played with no fans after being moved from Friday night because of a series of shootings in Long Branch over the last week that police say are related.
Susan M. Carter
Susan M. Carter, 76, passed away on Tuesday, October 11,2022 at Clara Maass Medical Center in Belleville, N.J. Born in Orange, N.J., Ms. Carter was a lifelong resident of Bloomfield. She worked as a math teacher at Bloomfield High School for 34 years who loved watching sports, a good book...
Early voting locations in Essex County announced
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Essex County will hold early voting for the Nov. 8 election from Oct. 29 through Nov. 6, Mondays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Early voting will be held at the following locations:. Watsessing Park...
Meet the Bloomfield residents running for the Board of Education in 2022
Five Bloomfield residents are running for three open seats on the township’s Board of Education in 2022. The Board of Education is the elected body that oversees Bloomfield’s public schools. Boards are non-partisan and board members don’t get paid for their service. They set the policies and goals for the district and oversee its administration by the superintendent, the district’s chief executive officer.
Funeral held for East Orange basketball star killed by gun violence
EAST ORANGE, N.J. -- There was a final goodbye Saturday for a New Jersey teen, whose life was tragically cut short due to gun violence.Family, friends and community leaders gathered in East Orange for the wake and funeral of 16-year-old Letrell Duncan. The high school sophomore and standout basketball player was shot and killed on Oct. 3 while walking home school.READ MORE: $10,000 reward offered for information in fatal shooting of East Orange teenager Letrell DuncanDuncan was remembered as an impressive young man who was loved by many.READ MORE: Grandmother of Letrell Duncan, teen shot to death near school in East Orange, calls on President Biden to help stop violenceLocal leaders are using this difficult time to call for unity and peace."He was outstanding. He was a good kid," coach Jerome Miller said. "I've watched him play biddy ball through high school. I'm gonna miss him.""We're all going to band together to support his family, support our community," Mayor Ted Green said.No arrests have been made in the case.
Knoll West Bar & Grill Opens to the Public: A New Shining Star
PARSIPPANY — If you happen to be a follower of these restaurant reviews, you are aware of the wonderfully eclectic abundance of diverse eateries that fortunately call home in Morris County. In the Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills a bright new go to destination has joined that elite group of culinary institutions.
