Bloomfield native takes on supervisor role in Glen Ridge schools

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge School District has a new buildings and grounds supervisor. Robert Gomes was hired to this position Sept. 1 and comes to the borough with considerable experience. Gomes, 52, has his roots in the area, having grown up in Bloomfield, on Harrison Street...
GLEN RIDGE, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Irvington HS football team defeats Livingston to improve to 6-2

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School football team defeated Livingston, 52-7, on Thursday night, Oct. 13, at the IHS football field under rainy conditions. The Blue Knights won their second straight game and improved to 6-2 on the season. Irvington senior and Notre Dame commit Adon Shuler rushed...
IRVINGTON, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Caldwell University music department holds faculty and alumni concert

CALDWELL, NJ — The music department at Caldwell University has rescheduled its faculty and alumni concert to Thursday, Oct. 20, at 7 p.m. in the Alumni Theatre on campus, 120 Bloomfield Ave. in Caldwell. The community is invited to this free concert. Performances will include the Alumni Flute Choir...
CALDWELL, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

SOPAC to hold 2022 gala at Orange Lawn Tennis Club

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — On Saturday, Nov. 5, at 6 p.m., patrons, community leaders and artists will gather at the Orange Lawn Tennis Club, 305 N. Ridgewood Road in South Orange, for the South Orange Performing Arts Center’s 2022 gala. The event is SOPAC’s largest fundraiser of the year. Guests will enjoy an elegant evening of cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, a strolling dinner, silent and live auctions, an honoree presentation, entertainment and more.
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Projects in Bloomfield, South Orange win Smart Growth Awards

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — New Jersey Future’s Smart Growth Awards recognizes the very best in planning, development and redevelopment in the Garden State. The 2022 virtual celebration, to be held Nov. 10, will honor six winning projects and two Cary Edwards Leadership Award winners for their groundbreaking contributions to making New Jersey communities sustainable and strong. To register for this free event, visit tinyurl.com/49yda4ds.
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
NBC New York

NJ Family Buries Rising Basketball Star Killed in After School Shooting

Final goodbyes were said in New Jersey for a rising high school basketball star killed by gun violence before he could live out his dream. Family and friends buried Letrell Duncan on Saturday, almost two weeks after the 16-year-old was shot and killed near a family grocery store and schools in East Orange. He was considered one of the top 10 basketball recruits in the state.
EAST ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

Bloomfield shuts down Barringer in defensive battle - Football recap

John Puente threw a 53-yard touchdown pass to Nathaniel Brown in the second quarter and that would have been enough as the Bloomfield defense shut down Barringer in a 14-0 victory in Newark. C.J. Francois, Xavier Calderon and Joseph Jones spearheaded the defense for Bloomfield (3-4) that kept Barringer (4-3)...
NEWARK, NJ
themontclairgirl.com

A List of Must-Try Pasta Spots in Essex County

There’s nothing more comforting than a bowl of steaming hot pasta. Pasta is a staple of Italian cuisine, and here in New Jersey, there are so many amazing dishes one can find — from the classic to the creative. North Jersey has such a wide range of restaurants to choose from, so it might be hard to find just the right place. Luckily, we’ve done the research for you and rounded up a list of some of the best pasta spots in Essex County. Read on to see where to find best pasta spots in the Essex County area.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Susan M. Carter

Susan M. Carter, 76, passed away on Tuesday, October 11,2022 at Clara Maass Medical Center in Belleville, N.J. Born in Orange, N.J., Ms. Carter was a lifelong resident of Bloomfield. She worked as a math teacher at Bloomfield High School for 34 years who loved watching sports, a good book...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Early voting locations in Essex County announced

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Essex County will hold early voting for the Nov. 8 election from Oct. 29 through Nov. 6, Mondays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Early voting will be held at the following locations:. Watsessing Park...
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
bloomfieldinfo.org

Meet the Bloomfield residents running for the Board of Education in 2022

Five Bloomfield residents are running for three open seats on the township’s Board of Education in 2022. The Board of Education is the elected body that oversees Bloomfield’s public schools. Boards are non-partisan and board members don’t get paid for their service. They set the policies and goals for the district and oversee its administration by the superintendent, the district’s chief executive officer.
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
CBS New York

Funeral held for East Orange basketball star killed by gun violence

EAST ORANGE, N.J. -- There was a final goodbye Saturday for a New Jersey teen, whose life was tragically cut short due to gun violence.Family, friends and community leaders gathered in East Orange for the wake and funeral of 16-year-old Letrell Duncan. The high school sophomore and standout basketball player was shot and killed on Oct. 3 while walking home school.READ MORE: $10,000 reward offered for information in fatal shooting of East Orange teenager Letrell DuncanDuncan was remembered as an impressive young man who was loved by many.READ MORE: Grandmother of Letrell Duncan, teen shot to death near school in East Orange, calls on President Biden to help stop violenceLocal leaders are using this difficult time to call for unity and peace."He was outstanding. He was a good kid," coach Jerome Miller said. "I've watched him play biddy ball through high school. I'm gonna miss him.""We're all going to band together to support his family, support our community," Mayor Ted Green said.No arrests have been made in the case.
EAST ORANGE, NJ
morrisfocus.com

Knoll West Bar & Grill Opens to the Public: A New Shining Star

PARSIPPANY — If you happen to be a follower of these restaurant reviews, you are aware of the wonderfully eclectic abundance of diverse eateries that fortunately call home in Morris County. In the Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills a bright new go to destination has joined that elite group of culinary institutions.
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ

