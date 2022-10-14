Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kansas City's historic 'Auto Coach Building' on Oak Street made history under the Hesse nameCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Loose Park in Kansas City and the English Landing in Parkville are great places to catch the falling colorsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
How Kansas City's labor market took a surprising turnInstawork Economic ResearchKansas City, MO
4 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Related
IRS sending letters to over 9 million people who did not claim various tax benefits
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Starting this week, the Internal Revenue Service is sending letters to more than 9 million people who qualified for various key tax benefits but did not claim them by filing a 2021 federal income tax return. People who receive a letter may be eligible to...
KMBC.com
Kansas City voters will decide on $50 million affordable housing bond in November election
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Affordable housing will be on the ballot for Kansas Citians come November. Kansas City council passed a resolution that will ask voters if $50 million should go to the city’s housing trust fund. "How do we make sure that there's housing for them, housing...
Kansas City's historic 'Auto Coach Building' on Oak Street made history under the Hesse name
Photo of Auto Coach Building taken in 2012.Brandon McCall, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Auto Coach Building is located at 1730-34 Oak Street in Kansas City, Missouri. The building had two phases of construction in 1917 and in 1926. I've passed this building many times while driving through downtown Kansas City. In 2007, this building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
How Kansas City's labor market took a surprising turn
The Kansas City metropolitan area has been one of the strongest labor markets in the country for more than a decade. So it was puzzling when the unemployment rate started to rise in early 2021 while the nation as a whole saw joblessness fall. What happened next was the sort of experiment economists dream about.
KCMO civil rights department investigating alleged discrimination at Costco
The Kansas City, Missouri, Civil Rights and Equal Opportunity Department is investigating claims that a Midtown Costco denied customers gender confirmation care.
KCTV 5
Lafayette County business owner sentenced for failing to pay $2 million in payroll, employment taxes
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A business owner in Lafayette County, Missouri, was sentenced in federal court Wednesday for failing to pay over $2 million in payroll and employment taxes over a four-year period. U.S. Chief District Judge Beth Phillips sentenced 59-year-old Sandra Eller of Napoleon, Missouri, to 18 months...
showmeprogress.com
Trudy Busch Valentine (D) – Butler, Missouri – October 15, 2022
Trudy Busch Valentine (D) continued her grassroots oriented campaigning for the open U.S. Senate seat today with an early morning stop on her RV tour through small town Missouri. On the square in Butler, Missouri:. Bates County Democrats met with Valentine for an early morning coffee…. Valentine then walked around...
KMBC.com
KCPS says its blueprint plan will offer students more opportunities while consolidating resources
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Public Schools' new Blueprint 2030 plan includes college and career pathways for high school students, science labs in every elementary school and expanded extracurricular activities including field trips. The plan calls for the closure of 10 schools for a savings of $13.2 million...
White Lakes mall demolition leads to new opportunities
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The construction fence is coming down as demolition at the former White Lakes Mall comes to a close. District 5 Council Member Brett Kell says there is already interest in this area by three businesses. With talk of business moving into south Topeka, businesses that are already here are eager to see […]
KMBC.com
Man concerned about mail service along Kansas City street
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Walk down the sidewalk along a portion of East Eighth Street in Kansas City's historic northeast neighborhood and you are bound to run into a burned-out car full of trash. Just across the street along the sidewalk, the trash problem is not much better. "(It's)...
KMBC.com
'Once in a lifetime': KU Health System doctors perform surgery on gorilla at Kansas City Zoo
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As the Kansas City Zoo mourns the loss of one of its gorillas, KMBC 9 is getting an exclusive inside look at the surgery last year that helped extend his life. The University of Kansas Health System shared video from inside the operating room with KMBC 9, showing how their doctors and nurses answered the call.
abc17news.com
Kansas City School District considers plan to close 10 schools
KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) — With too many buildings and not enough students to fill them, Kansas City Public Schools administrators are considering a plan to close 10 of the district’s schools. The idea behind the Blueprint 2030 plan would be to consolidate resources to give students a...
KTTS
K.C. Chamber Against Amendment 4 On November Ballot
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City business group has come out against a proposed state constitutional amendment that would require the city to spend a larger percentage of its general revenue on the police department. The Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce issued a statement Wednesday that...
De Soto School District expands Thanksgiving break — in 2023
The De Soto School Board in Johnson County, Kansas, voted to extend Thanksgiving break, giving everyone the full week off, starting in 2023.
kcur.org
Johnson County, Kansas, Board of Commissioners chair candidates: Mike Kelly and Charlotte O'Hara
Roeland Park Mayor Mike Kelly and Johnson County Commissioner Charlotte O'Hara are campaigning to fill the chair being vacated by the retiring Ed Eilert. They both appeared on Up to Date to discuss topics such as Eilert's job performance; Johnson County Sheriff Calvin Hayden's investigation of the county's 2020 election; property taxes; the Panasonic plant coming to De Soto; solar energy; and climate change.
QuikTrip could soon operate urgent care centers in Kansas City
QuikTrip, known across the Midwest for its convenience store locations, may soon add urgent care centers to its list of offerings.
Overland Park neighbors push back against rumblings of new Deer Creek apartment plan
Residents in Overland Park's Deer Creek neighborhood have heard rumblings the developer is entertaining an apartment complex once again.
Two people found dead in wooded area of Kansas City
The Kansas City Police Department is investigating the deaths of two people after their bodies were found in a wooded area.
KCTV 5
Overland Park reveals $4 million worth of renovations to Strang Park
OVERLAND PARK, Ks. (KCTV) - The City of Overland Park is celebrating the completion of $4 million dollars worth of upgrades to Strang Park that has transformed the 11-acre area. The major renovations include Overland Park’s first inclusive playground. Designed with accessibility in mind, the playground includes features like smooth...
KCK neighbors fed up after multiple fires at abandoned apartment complex
The Rosedale Ridge Apartments sit near the intersection of S. Mill and S. 24th Streets. The three fires have kept Kansas City, Kansas firefighters busy for two days.
Comments / 3