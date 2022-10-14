ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

CJ Coombs

Kansas City's historic 'Auto Coach Building' on Oak Street made history under the Hesse name

Photo of Auto Coach Building taken in 2012.Brandon McCall, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Auto Coach Building is located at 1730-34 Oak Street in Kansas City, Missouri. The building had two phases of construction in 1917 and in 1926. I've passed this building many times while driving through downtown Kansas City. In 2007, this building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
KANSAS CITY, MO
showmeprogress.com

Trudy Busch Valentine (D) – Butler, Missouri – October 15, 2022

Trudy Busch Valentine (D) continued her grassroots oriented campaigning for the open U.S. Senate seat today with an early morning stop on her RV tour through small town Missouri. On the square in Butler, Missouri:. Bates County Democrats met with Valentine for an early morning coffee…. Valentine then walked around...
BUTLER, MO
KSNT News

White Lakes mall demolition leads to new opportunities

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The construction fence is coming down as demolition at the former White Lakes Mall comes to a close. District 5 Council Member Brett Kell says there is already interest in this area by three businesses. With talk of business moving into south Topeka, businesses that are already here are eager to see […]
TOPEKA, KS
KMBC.com

Man concerned about mail service along Kansas City street

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Walk down the sidewalk along a portion of East Eighth Street in Kansas City's historic northeast neighborhood and you are bound to run into a burned-out car full of trash. Just across the street along the sidewalk, the trash problem is not much better. "(It's)...
KANSAS CITY, MO
abc17news.com

Kansas City School District considers plan to close 10 schools

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) — With too many buildings and not enough students to fill them, Kansas City Public Schools administrators are considering a plan to close 10 of the district’s schools. The idea behind the Blueprint 2030 plan would be to consolidate resources to give students a...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KTTS

K.C. Chamber Against Amendment 4 On November Ballot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City business group has come out against a proposed state constitutional amendment that would require the city to spend a larger percentage of its general revenue on the police department. The Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce issued a statement Wednesday that...
KANSAS CITY, MO
kcur.org

Johnson County, Kansas, Board of Commissioners chair candidates: Mike Kelly and Charlotte O'Hara

Roeland Park Mayor Mike Kelly and Johnson County Commissioner Charlotte O'Hara are campaigning to fill the chair being vacated by the retiring Ed Eilert. They both appeared on Up to Date to discuss topics such as Eilert's job performance; Johnson County Sheriff Calvin Hayden's investigation of the county's 2020 election; property taxes; the Panasonic plant coming to De Soto; solar energy; and climate change.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
KCTV 5

Overland Park reveals $4 million worth of renovations to Strang Park

OVERLAND PARK, Ks. (KCTV) - The City of Overland Park is celebrating the completion of $4 million dollars worth of upgrades to Strang Park that has transformed the 11-acre area. The major renovations include Overland Park’s first inclusive playground. Designed with accessibility in mind, the playground includes features like smooth...
OVERLAND PARK, KS

