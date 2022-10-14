Read full article on original website
Voices of Democracy: Calling All Voters
Educating voters means more than ensuring they understand the electoral process. It also means hoping they make an informed choice. To address the first goal, the democratic process relies upon election officials and educators, but the responsibility for making informed choices lands squarely on voters’ shoulders. In an occasional...
KLTV
Voters to consider Pittsburg ISD bond in November
Trial of former Neches ISD principal ends with not guilty verdict. Kimberlyn Ann Snider had faced charges of official oppression and tampering with evidence related to a sexual assault investigation. Friday, the jury handed down a not guilty verdict. Updated: 40 minutes ago. The Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center...
KLTV
Roadwork for the week of Oct. 17
EAST TEXAS (Press Release) - TxDOT is planning to conduct the following construction and maintenance work in the district during the week of Oct. 17, 2022. Work schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure, or other unforeseen issues. Slow down and pay attention in work zones.
KLTV
WebXtra: Improvements planned for Longview parks
Melissa Crager, public relations manager, spoke with KTRE over the deciding factors that led Brookshire Brothers to not continue with their agreement lease at the North Timberland location. The store first opened its doors in the early 90s. Current employees will be offered positions within the company. Lufkin City Council...
Looking For A Job? Smith County, TX Is Hiring At Upcoming Job Fair
You've heard of "The Great Resignation" going on where folks claim to not want to work anymore but the problem is companies and businesses aren't RAISING WAGES while the price of everything continues to go UP. But if you're ready to get back to work for a decent salary, then you need to make your way to the Smith County Job Fair coming soon!
TISD Proposes Revising Textbook Selection Policy
Proposed policy revisions for Tyler Independent School District reflect how educators can teach or discuss racism in American history and current events as prescribed by a new state law. The proposed policy eliminates broad selection criteria while directing staff members to select instructional materials consistent with the general educational goals...
easttexasradio.com
Hopkins County Bookings
Deputies arrested 44-year-old Wendy Ann Wilder of Sulphur Springs at the Hopkins County Courthouse after the judge revoked her bond on a pending charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance. Her new bond is $150,000. Lyndon Kyle Sillings. A Greenville man, known by Hopkins County Deputies to be wanted on...
East Texas Sheriff: Look out for jury duty warrant scam calls
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Rusk County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday that several people were concerned after a phone call told them they had a warrant for missing jury duty. Officials said that they will never call you asking for warrant money and to be careful because these scammers will take your money. The Federal Trade […]
KLTV
Man charged in fatal Athens bus crash makes court appearance
Melissa Crager, public relations manager, spoke with KTRE over the deciding factors that led Brookshire Brothers to not continue with their agreement lease at the North Timberland location. The store first opened its doors in the early 90s. Current employees will be offered positions within the company. KLTV's Jamey Boyum...
KLTV
Longview City Council annexes property into city limits
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Longview City Council members approved an ordinance Thursday night annexing properties into the city, which could potentially bring in more money and housing opportunities. “Any type of development brings property taxes, sales taxes to the city, so it’s a fantastic thing. It’s a win-win situation for...
Nobel Peace Prize Nominee and National Juneteenth Icon Opal Lee is coming to Tyler, Texas on Sunday, November 20, 2022
The Empowerment Community Development Corporation is hosting Dr. Opal Lee in Tyler, Texas at the public free event on the Sunday before Thanksgiving - November 20TH, 2022 at the Tyler Rose Garden Center Building - 420 Rose Park Dr. Tyler, Texas 75702 - 4 PM to 5 PM Red Carpet Reception and the Main Event, starts at 5 PM.
Gilmer ISD locks down schools after prank calls
GILMER, Texas (KETK) – Gilmer ISD announced that they locked down elementary and intermediate school campuses on Friday after a series of calls, that were determined to be false, were made to the schools. According to officials, no one was ever in any danger at the schools but the buses are going to be a […]
KLTV
Service dogs training organization holds Longview reunion
Former Neches ISD principal found not guilty on all charges
NECHES, Texas (KETK) – The former Neches Elementary School principal accused of interfering with an investigation into sexual assault of a minor has been found not guilty of all charges. Kimberlyn Snider was facing a charge of tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair as well as five charges of official oppression. Her trial started […]
Officials responding to fiery 1-vehicle crash in Rusk County
RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Rusk County crews are responding to a one-vehicle crash in which the vehicle reportedly caught fire. According to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, the major wreck occurred on Highway 322 near County Road 243A. The vehicle had two people in it who were able to escape the vehicle.
easttexasradio.com
Former Longview PD Lieutenant Jailed For Online Solicitation
The FBI has arrested a Longview PD Lieutenant for Online Solicitation of a Minor. In addition, they placed 50-year-old Seth Estes Vanover in the Smith County Jail on a federal detainer. Vanover resigned from the department immediately after learning of the investigation against him.
1 Killed 2 Others Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Panola County (Panola County, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Panola County on Thursday. The crash happened on US 59, just south of Carthage at around 5 p.m.
Two Arrested Trying to Sneak Contraband into Smith County Jail
This sounds like something that would happen in a movie but instead it took place here in East Texas. There were two people arrested after allegedly trying to sneak contraband into the Smith County Jail. According to KETK, It first began after jail investigators discovered that one inmate Micah Deron...
SH 135 is closed in Kilgore due to flooding
KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – Kilgore Police Department announced Sunday afternoon that a section of State Highway 135, from Traffic Circle to Gladewater Street, is closed because of flooding underneath the railway bridge. KETK will provide further information when it becomes available.
