Read full article on original website
Related
Nice Week Ahead For SE Wyoming, 70s Possible By Tuesday
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says southeast Wyoming can expect warm, almost summer-like weather this week. ""After a weak cool front passes through the area today, a gradual warming trend will begin Sunday into next week. Not October like weather as we'll be 5-10 degrees above normal for this time of year during this timeframe. It will also be dry. Clive, the buffalo, will continue to enjoy the mild to warm conditions as we don't have rain or snow in the forecast this upcoming week. For more information on your local forecast, go to: weather.gov/cys."
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming EV Road Trip Hell: Cheyenne to Casper In 15 Hours
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Alan O’Hashi is experienced at driving his electric vehicle around Wyoming. A former resident of the Cowboy State, he now lives in Colorado, but has taken many return road trips in his Nissan Leaf. One thing he’s learned is that...
bigfoot99.com
Suspected kidnapping turns out to be custody issue in Laramie
Multiple law enforcement agencies rushed to the scene of a suspected kidnapping outside of Saratoga on Sunday evening. An eyewitness told Bigfoot 99 that on October 9 around 5:45 p.m., a Forest Service Ranger seen traveling westbound on County Road 500 at high rate of speed. A few minutes later, three sheriff deputies followed and then two Wyoming Highway patrol cruisers—all apparently responding to an emergency call.
cowboystatedaily.com
Poisonous Death Cap Mushrooms Already In Mountain West, Will Spread To Wyoming Soon
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The effects of eating poisonous death cap mushrooms aren’t something anybody would want to experience, says a University of Wyoming mushroom expert. “It’s not a good way to leave this world,” Steven Miller told Cowboy State Daily on Friday....
capcity.news
Wyoming high school football scores (10/14/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here’s a look at the high school football scores for this Friday night (unless otherwise noted) all across Wyoming. Local schools (in Laramie County) are in bold. Only varsity-on-varsity games involving Wyoming schools are listed below. Class 4A. Cheyenne Central 56, Campbell County 17. Cheyenne...
capcity.news
Cheyenne expected to see above-normal temperatures
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The National Weather Service is predicting above-average temperatures for Cheyenne over the coming days. Today’s high temperature is 57 degrees, and temperatures will fall to 31 after sundown. In coming days, though, temperatures will climb into the high 60s and the 70s. Although the days...
‘Critical’ Conditions Prompt Red Flag Warning for Wyo-Braska Area
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Red Flag Warning for portions of southeast Wyoming and the southwestern Nebraska Panhandle. The warning is in effect from 11 a.m. this morning to 7 p.m. this evening. URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Cheyenne WY 220 AM MDT...
capcity.news
Laramie County health and food inspections (10/8/22–10/16/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
capcity.news
Laramie County divorce filings (9/23/22–10/5/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Sept. 23 through Oct. 5. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
State issues health warnings for marijuana sold in Denver, other CO cities
(Denver, Colo.) State officials warned the public about potential health issues with medical marijuana sold in 10 dispensaries in five Colorado cities including Denver. The Marijuana Enforcement Division of the Colorado Department of Revenue (DOR) issued a health and safety advisory Wednesday after identifying potentially unsafe levels of yeast and mold in medical marijuana flower produced by Beyond Broadway, which does business as LivWell Enlightened Health.
thecheyennepost.com
Cheyenne Fire Rescue And Cheyenne Regional Medical Center Are Asking Residents To Be Mindful Of Winter Weather Safety
With colder temperatures already here, Cheyenne Fire Rescue and Cheyenne Regional want to remind homeowners they need to be winter ready. As well as with the recent event in Pennsylvania we want to make sure the community is aware of the dangers of Carbon Monoxide as well as the need for Carbon Monoxide and Smoke Alarms in the home.
Cheyenne Police Need Help Identifying ‘Perennial Pirates’ Who Vandalized Planters
[video width="568" height="320" mp4="https://townsquare.media/site/99/files/2022/10/attachment-22-61300.mp4"][/video]. The Cheyenne Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a group of "perennial pirates" who were caught on camera vandalizing the planters behind the Paramount Cafe at 1607 Capitol Avenue. Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says the incident occurred around 8 a.m. on...
Fort Collins industrial property sells for $12.9 million
(Fort Collins, Colo.) Nectar Equities LLC paid $12.9 million for a four-building industrial complex in Fort Collins. The 73,170-square-foot Plum Tree Plaza, located at 2573,2579, 2601 and 2607 Midpoint Drive, was built in the late 1990s by WW Reynolds Cos. The property is 100% leased to four tenants and anchored by Larimer County government and life sciences company Indivior.
cowboystatedaily.com
Trying To Turn Red Seat Blue, Democrat Targets GOP Incumbent Through Creative Billboard
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A trio of campaign billboards along major corridors through Laramie are catching the attention of many travelers with their unusual marketing approach. Merav Ben-David, a Democratic candidate for Wyoming House District 46, recently put up a billboard advertisement along eastbound Interstate...
Branding Iron Online
Far-right group called “Oath Keepers” have infiltrated the LPD
An officer in the Laramie Police Department (LPD) was registered as a member of the far-right extremist group the Oath Keepers according to membership data leaked by the non-profit journalist collective Distributed Denial of Secrets (DDoSecrets) in September 2021. In February 2022 the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) notified the LPD that...
Recently Closed Italian Eatery to Soon Become Something Spicier
Chef Troy Heller’s Cacciatore at Heller’s Kitchen in Fort Collins will be reborn as Wedo’s Tacos & Tequila
Oh, Kroger And Albertsons Are Merging…But, Can We Get An Aldi In Cheyenne?
Groceries are expensive. That's something we can all agree on unless you're so rich, you don't know what you're paying in groceries. News broke today that Kroger and Albertsons are merging over an amount of money that none of us could imagine having a small portion of. Cool. Those are both fine stores. I shop at both local brands in Cheyenne(King Soopers Is Kroger) and I'm not going to lie, Kroger is great. They were the main grocer when I was in college.
Comments / 0