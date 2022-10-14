Read full article on original website
I’m an ex-flight attendant and there are 2 things we hate passengers doing
A FORMER flight attendant has revealed the two things that passengers do on planes that really annoy them. You may find the passengers around you irritating when flying, but the cabin crew have to deal with a plane full of those people. Inevitably, there are things that passengers do that...
The smell from a passenger's carry-on bag forced an American Airlines flight to make an emergency landing in Florida
Five crew members on board the Barbados-bound American Airlines flight were taken to the hospital after the plane returned to Miami's airport.
The three big luggage mistakes you are making when you check in your suitcase
A TRAVELLER has revealed the three mistakes people make when checking in their suitcases that can result in bags getting lost. This summer chaos at airports, including staff shortages and strikes, saw luggage getting lost regularly. But there are ways holidaymakers can either avoid losing their stuff, or speed up...
Flight attendant spills the ONE thing thousands of passengers do that drive them all 'mad': 'Please stop doing this'
A flight attendant has revealed the one thing passengers do that drives airline crew members 'mad' because of the high level of risk. Kat Kamalani, from Hawaii, took to TikTok to reveal that travelers should 'absolutely never' hit the call button when the aircraft is on the tarmac or during take-off and landing because it is incredibly unsafe for crew members to walk to a seat during that time.
An American Airlines passenger says they booked a direct flight across the US to avoid issues with their wheelchair. They ended up stranded at an airport after employees forgot to load it onto the plane.
"I couldn't leave the airport. It was really difficult for me to get moved and go to the bathroom," Xavi Santiago, who flew from California to Florida, said
This Is the Best Airport in North America
According to the J.D. Power 2022 North America Airport Satisfaction Study, we’re back to flying at almost a pre-pandemic level, but not very thrilled with the state of flying (or airports) at the moment. The study, released this week, finds overall satisfaction down 25 points (on a 1,000-point scale)...
Woman Tries to Avoid Baggage Fee at Airport, Pulls Out Increasingly Ridiculous Outfits From Luggage
A viral TikTok has folks on the popular social media platform in stitches. In it, a woman pulls out one ridiculous costume after another in a bid to bypass an overweight baggage fee. The moment was captured in front of a Southwest Airlines baggage claim area where onlookers watched the...
travelnoire.com
Passenger Sneaks On To Delta Flight At ATL Airport
Last week at Atlanta’s Hartsfield Jackson International Airport a passenger snuck onto a Delta plane without a ticket. Another passenger who wished to not be identified said the plane was about to take off. Then TSA agents and police came to take the man off the plane. What happened:
Air travel controversy: Passengers who recline their seats on flights are seen as 'rude'
There apparently is no clear etiquette on whether it's OK to recline your seat during air travel or not. One man described a recent experience when he did recline his seat — here's what happened.
wanderwisdom.com
Video of Planes 'Landing Parallel' at San Francisco Airport Is Pretty Cool to See
Think parallel parking into a tight spot is tricky? That's nothing. Try parallel landing an airplane!. If that sounds like a wild statement, we'd agree. However, seeing is believing, and photographer @jakeasnerphoto managed to capture an amazing video of two planes touching down at the San Francisco Airport at the same time, side by side!
ABC7 Chicago
More travelers avoiding checking bags, according to new survey
More air travelers are avoiding checking baggage when they fly. A September survey indicates that 60% of fliers reported some kind of disruption while traveling by air this summer. Of the 1,700 Americans in the Tripit survey, one in six said their luggage was lost or delayed. That tracks with...
Forget Uber. Delta Plans to Fly You From the Airport to Your Doorstep by Electric Air Taxi.
Sick of the long Uber ride from the airport? Delta Airlines plans to eliminate land-based transport and instead deliver passengers straight to their doorsteps by air. The airline calls its partnership with eVTOL maker Joby Aviation a “first-of-its-kind arrangement” to create a seamless travel experience. Delta’s statement today was short on details, mostly because Joby’s S4 electric aircraft isn’t scheduled to be certified until 2024, and there is no existing infrastructure, or vertiport system, to handle landing and takeoff. But Delta’s so confident in the arrangement that it has invested $60 million into Joby, with the option to increase that to...
frommers.com
You Can Hire Someone to Escort You Through Airport Terminals with SkySquad
A little over a decade ago, Julie Mesnick was trying to wrangle her rambunctious 3-year-old at the airport when she had a realization that many of us in the same situation have had: Air travel with a toddler is utter and complete hell. That was part one of her revelation....
Delta just gave the clearest indication yet of how electric flying taxis will change the experience of flying with airlines
Delta plans to use Joby's all-electric aircraft to fly customers between cites and airports, avoiding congested roadways in New York and Los Angeles.
5 Best Semi-Private Airlines To Fly and How Much They Cost
If you want to fly in style, but you can't quite afford a private jet of your own, semi-private airlines offer an option somewhere between buying your own Learjet and Ubering to the airport three...
Here’s how you can own a credit card made of metal from a retired Boeing 747 airplane
For a limited time, you can get your hands on a piece of aviation history. Here's how you can own a credit card made of Boeing 747 metal.
US News and World Report
U.S. Screened 2.49 Million Air Passengers Sunday, Highest Since Early 2020
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) screened 2.49 million air passengers on Sunday, the highest daily number since February 2020. The number was, however, below the 2.61 million screened on the same day in 2019. The Sunday checkpoint traffic was the highest since Feb. 11, 2020, when TSA screened nearly 2.51 million passengers and comes as airlines reported business and leisure travel is increasing. The figure is just above the number screened on July 1.
AOL Corp
Holiday air travel is set to be one of the most expensive on record
Thinking of flying for the holidays this year? Expect to pay more for airfare than at any other time in recent years. Thanksgiving airfare prices are currently averaging $281 round trip, up 25% from last year, according to travel booking group Hopper. For Christmas travel, airfare prices are averaging $435 round trip, up 55% from last year and 19% higher than in 2019.
