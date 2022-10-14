ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Flight attendant spills the ONE thing thousands of passengers do that drive them all 'mad': 'Please stop doing this'

A flight attendant has revealed the one thing passengers do that drives airline crew members 'mad' because of the high level of risk. Kat Kamalani, from Hawaii, took to TikTok to reveal that travelers should 'absolutely never' hit the call button when the aircraft is on the tarmac or during take-off and landing because it is incredibly unsafe for crew members to walk to a seat during that time.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
InsideHook

This Is the Best Airport in North America

According to the J.D. Power 2022 North America Airport Satisfaction Study, we’re back to flying at almost a pre-pandemic level, but not very thrilled with the state of flying (or airports) at the moment. The study, released this week, finds overall satisfaction down 25 points (on a 1,000-point scale)...
LIFESTYLE
travelnoire.com

Passenger Sneaks On To Delta Flight At ATL Airport

Last week at Atlanta’s Hartsfield Jackson International Airport a passenger snuck onto a Delta plane without a ticket. Another passenger who wished to not be identified said the plane was about to take off. Then TSA agents and police came to take the man off the plane. What happened:
ATLANTA, GA
ABC7 Chicago

More travelers avoiding checking bags, according to new survey

More air travelers are avoiding checking baggage when they fly. A September survey indicates that 60% of fliers reported some kind of disruption while traveling by air this summer. Of the 1,700 Americans in the Tripit survey, one in six said their luggage was lost or delayed. That tracks with...
TRAVEL
Robb Report

Forget Uber. Delta Plans to Fly You From the Airport to Your Doorstep by Electric Air Taxi.

Sick of the long Uber ride from the airport? Delta Airlines plans to eliminate land-based transport and instead deliver passengers straight to their doorsteps by air. The airline calls its partnership with eVTOL maker Joby Aviation a “first-of-its-kind arrangement” to create a seamless travel experience. Delta’s statement today was short on details, mostly because Joby’s S4 electric aircraft isn’t scheduled to be certified until 2024, and there is no existing infrastructure, or vertiport system, to handle landing and takeoff. But Delta’s so confident in the arrangement that it has invested $60 million into Joby, with the option to increase that to...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
US News and World Report

U.S. Screened 2.49 Million Air Passengers Sunday, Highest Since Early 2020

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) screened 2.49 million air passengers on Sunday, the highest daily number since February 2020. The number was, however, below the 2.61 million screened on the same day in 2019. The Sunday checkpoint traffic was the highest since Feb. 11, 2020, when TSA screened nearly 2.51 million passengers and comes as airlines reported business and leisure travel is increasing. The figure is just above the number screened on July 1.
TRAVEL
AOL Corp

Holiday air travel is set to be one of the most expensive on record

Thinking of flying for the holidays this year? Expect to pay more for airfare than at any other time in recent years. Thanksgiving airfare prices are currently averaging $281 round trip, up 25% from last year, according to travel booking group Hopper. For Christmas travel, airfare prices are averaging $435 round trip, up 55% from last year and 19% higher than in 2019.
TRAVEL

