krcrtv.com
Smoke may be visible in Butte County due to prescribed burning from Oct. 17 -31
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — Cal Fire and the Butte County Fire Department plan to conduct a control burn in the Loafer Creek State Recreation Area as part of the ongoing Vegetation Management Project. Officials say that 163 acres will be burned to remove dangerous fire fuel on the north...
krcrtv.com
Fentanyl deaths are growing rapidly in Shasta, Butte, Tehama and other Northstate counties
KRCR's Dylan Brown reported Friday night about the rising fentanyl crisis we are seeing in Northern California. He says where Fentanyl was once believed to only be prevalent in larger California cities, it is being seen more frequently throughout the Northstate. The Northstate's fentanyl crisis is growing even more rapidly than in the larger counties in Southern California.
actionnewsnow.com
Storm Tracker Forecast: Fall Feels On The Way
Just one more day of the hot weather and we cool off! Temperatures topped off across the valley in the upper 80s to low 90s with a few pockets of the mid-80s. After today, we finally get those fall feels many of us have been wishing for. The process has already begun with highs today a few degrees cooler than yesterday. We are setting the stage for another comfortable night with a few breezes, but the Chico Parade of Lights will go on without any interference from the weather! By tomorrow morning we could see some low level stratus clouds. The farther south you go in the Sacramento Valley, the better the chance of the clouds appearing. Lows for the most part in the valley will bottom out in the mid to upper 50s by tomorrow morning.
actionnewsnow.com
Search and Rescue responds to UTV crash in Plumas County
PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. - The Plumas County Search and Rescue says that they responded to the Sloat on Saturday at around 5:30 p.m. SAR was responding to a UTV crash. They were able to find the victims, and escort them out of the forest. There were no injuries, according to...
actionnewsnow.com
Man shot at Teichert Ponds near homeless camp
CHICO, Calif. - A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the area of Teichert Ponds in Chico where there is a large homeless camp. The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Sunday. Teichert ponds is in the middle of Chico, just south of Little Chico Creek off...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Minor Dies in Run-Off-Road Accident Near Nevada City
Vehicle Experiences Run-Off-Road Accident Off Tyler Foote Road. A minor died in a single-vehicle run-off-road accident on October 12 near Nevada City. The collision occurred at about 9:10 a.m. when the driver of a Toyota pickup, identified as a Nevada City resident, age 32, exited Tyler Foote Road for unknown reasons, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP). The vehicle passed down an embankment and crashed into a pine tree, which caused it to overturn.
Coroner says death of Northern California teen Kiely Rodni was an accident
The death of Kiely Rodni, a California teen who went missing in August, was declared accidental by the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office Coroner.
actionnewsnow.com
Jumping camp: Homeless encampment growing at Teichert Ponds
Another homeless encampment is growing at Teichert Ponds in Chico. This coming as the city resumes its project to clear out encampments across the city. Jumping camp: Homeless encampment growing at Teichert Ponds. Another homeless encampment is growing at Teichert Ponds in Chico. This coming as the city resumes its...
KCRA.com
Parents arrested for assaulting Yuba County high school principal on campus, sheriff says
OLIVEHURST, Calif. — Two parents have been arrested in Yuba County accused of attacking a principal of a high school after their student was injured in a fight. The violent incidents happened two weeks ago on and near Lindhurst High School in Olivehurst and, according to the Yuba County Sheriff's Office, one incident led to another.
actionnewsnow.com
Deputies: Parents of student in fight bring gun to Yuba County high school
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. - Two felons were arrested for bringing a gun to a Yuba County high school last month, according to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they responded to Lindhurst High School on Sept. 28 for a report of students fighting. One student was taken to the hospital after the fight.
Fox40
Police: Man stabbed multiple times at Yuba City gas station parking lot
YUBA CITY – A stabbing investigation at a Yuba City gas station parking has prompted a heavy police presence on Thursday.The scene is at the Circle K along the 1400 block of Colusa Avenue.Yuba City police say, around 10:30 a.m., officers responded to investigate a stabbing and found a 38-year-old man with multiple wounds. Life-saving measures were started by officers and he was soon rushed to the hospital. Officers say the suspect had left the scene before they arrived. Exactly what led up to the stabbing is unclear. No description of the suspect has been released.
actionnewsnow.com
Child taken to hospital after being shot in Palermo Sunday
PALERMO, Calif. 5:45 P.M. UPDATE - The Butte County Sheriff’s Office says that a child was taken to the hospital after being shot on Sunday in Palermo. Deputies responded to the area of the incident and found the wounded child, and provided first aid. The sheriff’s office says that the child was then taken to a hospital for further treatment.
actionnewsnow.com
Oroville man arrested drug-related charges, again
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A man who was arrested in June was arrested again on Thursday for being in possessing drugs for sale, according to Butte Interagency Narcotics Task Force (BINTF). BINTF said agents searched a hotel room at the Feather Falls Casino for the terms of 69-year-old Donnie Broadway's...
kymkemp.com
HCSO Confirms Low-Flying Helicopter Being Used in Illegal Cannabis Cultivation Investigation
Residents of the Southern Humboldt area have been sending in photographs and reports of a low-flying helicopter circling areas of the region beginning in August of this year. Local law enforcement agencies would not confirm the helicopter was related to enforcement efforts on their behalf. After we published an article...
a-z-animals.com
This California Dam Towers Over the Hoover Dam: Meet the Oroville Dam
This California Dam Towers Over the Hoover Dam: Meet the Oroville Dam. The Oroville is the biggest Dam in the US, standing at 770 feet in height. In 2017 the Oroville dam was damaged due to heavy rainfall and around 180,000 people had to be evacuated. The dam was created...
krcrtv.com
Pleasant Valley scores 28 unanswered points in come back Almond Bowl victory
Chico, Calif.--- — The Pleasant Valley Vikings defeated the Chico Panthers 28-14 in the 51st Almond Bowl. The atmosphere was electric at Chico High School Stadium as the Panthers looked to avenge last year's loss at Pleasant Valley. Halfway through the first quarter Senior Jaden Neugebauer intercepted Viking quarterback...
