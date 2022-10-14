Just one more day of the hot weather and we cool off! Temperatures topped off across the valley in the upper 80s to low 90s with a few pockets of the mid-80s. After today, we finally get those fall feels many of us have been wishing for. The process has already begun with highs today a few degrees cooler than yesterday. We are setting the stage for another comfortable night with a few breezes, but the Chico Parade of Lights will go on without any interference from the weather! By tomorrow morning we could see some low level stratus clouds. The farther south you go in the Sacramento Valley, the better the chance of the clouds appearing. Lows for the most part in the valley will bottom out in the mid to upper 50s by tomorrow morning.

CHICO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO