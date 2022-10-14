Read full article on original website
Board of Supervisors seeks community input regarding proposed change to lodging industry assessment
The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors today unanimously agreed to seek community feedback on a possible modification to the Sonoma County Tourism Business Improvement Area Assessment that would expand the number of businesses covered by the assessment. In seeking public input, the Board adopted a resolution of intention to remove the minimum revenue threshold that currently requires only lodging establishments generating annual room revenue of $350,000 or more to pay the assessment. Proceeds from the assessment, which is equal to 2 percent of room revenue, are used by the Sonoma County Tourism Bureau to pay for marketing and other efforts to increase overnight visitors to the county.
Sonoma County Health Officer requires flu shots for health care workers, recommends them for public
Sonoma County Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase issued a health order today requiring workers at certain health care and congregate facilities to get vaccinated against influenza (flu). The flu vaccine requirement applies to all workers who have the potential for direct or indirect exposure to patients or residents. Workers include nurses, physicians, technicians, therapists and pharmacists at such facilities as acute care hospitals, skilled nursing facilities, psychiatric hospitals, dialysis centers, dental offices and others.
RFP for Community Health Workers for COVID-19 Response and Community Resilience – Hiring and Integration
The Sonoma County Department of Health Services is pleased to invite responses to Request for Proposals (RFP) Community Health Workers for COVID-19 Response and Community Resilience – Hiring and Integration for enhancing and expanding the Community Health Worker workforce in Sonoma County. Proposals must be received by Wednesday, November...
Probation Staff facilitated two Mind-Body Skills Workshops at the 47th Annual APPA Training Institute in Chicago
Ermelinda Miramontes, Dayla Fillmore, and Alison Lobb represented the Sonoma County Probation Department at the 47th Annual APPA (American Probation and Parole Association) Training Institute in Chicago at the end of August by facilitating two Mind-Body Skills workshops. Each workshop was based on the Mind-Body Skills trainings that the three conduct for our Department staff as representatives of the Probation Peer Support Program.
