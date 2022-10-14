The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors today unanimously agreed to seek community feedback on a possible modification to the Sonoma County Tourism Business Improvement Area Assessment that would expand the number of businesses covered by the assessment. In seeking public input, the Board adopted a resolution of intention to remove the minimum revenue threshold that currently requires only lodging establishments generating annual room revenue of $350,000 or more to pay the assessment. Proceeds from the assessment, which is equal to 2 percent of room revenue, are used by the Sonoma County Tourism Bureau to pay for marketing and other efforts to increase overnight visitors to the county.

SONOMA COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO