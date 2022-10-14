Read full article on original website
Related
kswo.com
Community Baby Shower helps parents, guardians
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche County Health Department helped parents and guardians with the 8th annual Community Baby Shower Saturday. Several organizations across southwest Oklahoma partnered to make it possible. The purpose is to promote maternal health, educate, and provide resources to first time care givers. Health Educator Kole...
OHP: Silver alert canceled for at-risk Lawton man
Oklahoma Highway Patrol has canceled a Silver Alert for 69-year-old Pete Rollins on behalf of the Lawton Police Department.
Lawton, Oklahoma Ready to Welcome HTeaO
I'm not a big tea drinker, but my husband and just about everyone else in Lawton loves them some brown water. So the anticipated opening of the Lawton HTeaO location is felt by a good majority of Lawtonians!. HTeaO started in Texas in 2009, and of course, has tones of...
kswo.com
Cox’ Store Volunteer Fire Department Hosts Fish Fry Fundraiser
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cox’s Store Volunteer Fire Department hosted its annual Fish Fry Fundraiser Saturday. Firefighters spent the week getting ready for the event and prepared the food Saturday morning. Sea food lovers made donations at the door and chose from a variety of sides and desserts to...
kswo.com
Oklahoma Poor People’s Campaign marches for Voter Turnout
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma chapter of the Poor People’s Campaign marched through downtown Lawton on Saturday. “When you lift from the bottom, everyone rises,” Oklahoma Poor People’s Campaign tri-chair Marianne Smith said. One day after the end of voter registration, an Oklahoma group wants to...
Texas landowner prepares to battle with BLM
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A legal fight to keep his land is underway for a Wichita County landowner and former Wichita Falls mayoral candidate. Kevin Hunter said he never thought it would happen until it happened, “I really thought we had some closure winning the lawsuit, but it didn’t happen.” He said he thought his […]
Deer Creek Handles Business In Lawton, 38-14
The Deer Creek Antlers handled business in Lawton on Friday night, taking down the Wolverines 38-14. Deer Creek moves to 6-1 on the season and will prepare for a match-up with Northwest Classen on October 21. The Wolverines are now 6-2 on the year.
kswo.com
City to Improve Lakes, Attract Visitors
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The city wants Lawton’s lakes to become an attraction in southwest Oklahoma and is working on a plan to draw people to them. “We need to save our lakes and savor the natural beauty that we have here in Lawton,” Lawtonka lake-dweller Cathy Hilgendorf said.
kswo.com
Fort Sill graduates over 100 soldiers Friday
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Approximately 120 basic trainees became soldiers at Fort Sill on Friday. The newly named soldiers graduated alongside A Battery with the 1st battalion, 79th field Artillery, in a special ceremony on Fort Sill’s Polo Field. All the soldiers will now head to various schools...
kswo.com
Harley Davidson hosts 3rd Annual Bikers and Bras event
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Diamondback Harley Davison in Lawton is hosting a special event this weekend to help cancer patients across southwest Oklahoma. The Bikers and Bras event will raise funds for the Cancer Centers of Southwest Oklahoma. Caroline Receveur, a breast cancer survivor who has participated in the event...
kswo.com
Altus high speed car chase on U.S. 62
ALUTS, Okla. (KSWO) - A high-speed car chase down Highway 62 ended in a wreck in Altus on Friday. When Altus police tried to stop 24-year-old Datravious Lyons on Navajoe Street, he took off, accelerating to speeds around 80 miles an hour on Broadway. The chase reached got up to...
kswo.com
St. Paul’s kicks off Pumpkin Patch to benefit area organizations
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - St. Paul’s United Methodist Church kicked off their 3rd annual Pumpkin Patch Sunday. Members of the church and volunteers from different organizations worked together to prepare for their annual pumpkin patch. The money raised through the sales are donated to the hungry and homeless population...
Fort Sill is Apparently One of the Most Haunted Military Bases in the Country
To the fine men and women who are currently stationed there, you may spot something that is not of this world as you're roaming the halls. Every year, our good friends at the Porch Research Group share their ghostly findings. For 2022, some pretty shocking results came out. Oklahoma has the third most ghost sightings in the country. Only losing out to Maine (Maybe Stephen King is right) and surprisingly North Dakota. However, the most shocking thing in the study to me was military bases.
kswo.com
Furry Friend Friday: Blue Heeler Mix
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s Furry Friend Friday, so 7News visited with Roy Rodrick, the Lawton Animal Welfare Superintendent, to visit this week’s adoptable pet. Rodrick introduced us to Lucy/Pepper, an 8-year-old Blue Heeler mix that was surrendered to Lawton Animal Welfare. While most furry friends at the Lawton Animal Welfare don’t have names, this pup does because of her age and the circumstances. She responds to the names Lucy and Pepper.
kswo.com
Animal rescue group holding adoption fair
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A local animal rescue group is giving the community a chance to give some special animals a second chance with an adoption event. Rainbow Bridge Can Wait’s adoption fair will be 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday, October 15 outside the PetSmart on 82nd street.
kswo.com
580 RollerGirls hosts first home game in three years
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The 580 RollerGirls returned for their first home game in three years Sunday. The roller derby team has been a staple in Lawton for more than a decade and recently celebrated their anniversary. The team has been skating with a sister team in Ada over the...
kswo.com
Farmers and Ranchers speak out after tractor and pickup wreck
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A local Farmer was on Highway 81 in his John Deere when a pickup truck reportedly hit his tractor from behind. The farmer was reportedly thrown from the tractor and taken to the hospital in critical condition. Elisabeth Kirchner owner of “Wild Urban Farm” said she’s...
kswo.com
Crews respond to highway crash
COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Emergency crews were on the scene of a highway crash Wednesday evening. It happened a little after 5 p.m. at Post Oak Road and Highway 62. There a white truck was headed west towards Indiahoma when it slowed to make a turn - at which point a van failed to slow and hit the back of the truck.
Man with warrants found with drugs, guns
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man with two Wichita County warrants is back in jail after police get a tip that he was sitting outside a local bar. Shedarius Cochran reportedly already had warrants for Credit/Debit Card Fraud and Theft of a Firearm. He now faces charges for Possession, Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled […]
kswo.com
First Alert Forecast- The front has come, and so has the rain
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The passage of a significant cold front early this morning has brought some major changes to Texoma. Chiefly, the decent amount of rain to help against persisting drought conditions. Another drastic alteration is todays high temperatures. While yesterday saw highs in the low 90s, today highs hover around the mid 60s!
Comments / 0