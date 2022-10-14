ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor County, WV

WDTV

Rev. Spencer (Cam) Pyle

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Rev. Spencer (Cam) Pyle went home to be with his HeavenlyFather on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at WVU Medicine Ruby Memorial Hospital. He was born in Waynesburg Pa. on November 3rd, 1952, to the late Rev. 0.G. Pyle and Viola “Vickie” (Lahew) Pyle.Cam worked at many jobs over the years and was last employed as store manager for Rider Pharmacy in Fairmont. He was assistant Pastor at Sunrise Chapel in Monongah and was a member of Fairmont #9 Masonic Lodge in Fairmont. He served 4 years in the U.S. Navy.Cam loved and enjoyed his family and working around hishome. Over the years he had sang with The Gospel Ambassadors, The Rising Sons, Perfect Harmony and was currently singing with Gideons Call.In addition to his parents, Cam was preceded in death by his loving wife of 41 1/2 years, Dorothy (Dottie) Holepit Pyle; his in laws, Edward and Dorothy Holepit and his brother, Butch Pyle.Cam is survived by his son, Spencer (Cam) Pyle II and his wife, Teresa Brumage Pyle of Monongah, his daughter, Wendy M. Pyle Comer of Fairmont. Four beautiful granddaughters which he loved and enjoyed, Cameron Pyle and Delayne Pyle of Monongah, Kaylee Comer and Kenzee Comer of Fairmont. Six brothers and sisters, Helen Triplett and late her husband, Sennett of Morgantown, Sioux Ryan and her late husband, Buddy of Fairmont, Mary Pyle-Prince and her husband, Bill of Fairmont, Ray Pyle and his wife, Debbie of Fairmont, Martha Johnson and her husband, Roger of Fairmont and Mattie Vincent and her husband, Bud of Fairmont; his sister in law, Debbie Rogers and her husband, Bill of VirginiaBeach Va. A brother in law, Eddie Holepit and his wife, Sandy of Morgantown. Several nieces and nephews and his family at Rider Pharmacy.Family and friends may call at Carpenter and Ford FuneralHome on Merchant St. in Fairmont on Tuesday from 2:00 – 8:00 p.m. and on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor John Snyder, officiating. Intermit will follow at Peaceful Valley Cemetery at Mt. Harmony Community Church. Masonic Rites will be given at the grave site by Fairmont Lodge #9.Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

First at 4 Forum: Lewis-Upshur Animal Control

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Chrissy from Lewis-Upshur Animal Control joined First at 4. She brought RJ, an 8-month-old cat, with her and talked about adopting RJ and how many other animals are at the facility, including 80 dogs that were seized from an Upshur County trailer earlier this month. You...
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Billboard for fentanyl poisoning in Morgantown raises awareness

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fentanyl poisoning is one of the leading causes of death for Americans ages 18-45. An advocacy group is now raising awareness in Morgantown. A billboard with the faces of fentanyl poisoning victims can be seen on route 705 by Ruby Memorial Hospital. This was done by...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Roger Marsh

Pennsylvania farm houses apparition history and boy ghost

Fayette County farm harbors ghostly tales.Credit: Roger Marsh. EDITOR'S NOTE: The names have been changed to protect the family's privacy. Paranormal activity is often personal and fleeting and meanders along as a winding country road with odd occurrences popping up like the occasional pothole. After the sudden jolt, the situation levels out and all anyone can see ahead is smooth sailing.
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
WBOY

6 haunted destinations in West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Between West Virginia’s love of the paranormal and its rich history, it’s not surprising that there are plenty of local haunting legends that make for some fun destinations during spooky season. Harpers Ferry. The Eastern Pandhandle town is a National Historical Park because...
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WTRF

West Virginia man allegedly murders son

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been charged for allegedly murdering his son at a home in Fairmont. According to a criminal complaint filed by the Marion County Sheriff’s Department, Michael Murphy, 69, of Fairmont, “did willfully, deliberately and with premeditation shoot and kill his adult son” at a residence on Mill Fall Road in Fairmont on Sunday, Oct. 16.
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

Coldest temps of the season on their way

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today was beautiful, sunny day, just a bit windy thanks to a dry cold front crossing over us. Tomorrow, expect temperatures around average (mid to upper 60s), a mix of clouds and sun, and less wind, but still a little breezy. In the PM, there may come a bit of showers; they’re mostly expected to stay in the south of the state, but a few showers could jut up into our southern and/or eastern counties. Overnight into Monday, another strong front crosses over us, ushering in strong northwesterly flow, dropping temperatures significantly. Monday is likely to just be cloudy and windy, but as strong flow persists, we may start to see flurries showing up early Tuesday morning, especially in the mountains. This precip may not last all day; the most precipitation will come later Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, where it would be more likely for the lowlands to see precipitation, if at all. In the lowlands, it may be more of a rain/snow mix, but the mountains can expect temperatures to be cold enough to sustain snow. Highest elevations could see half an inch to an inch of accumulation by the end of the snow late Wednesday morning, and the farther down the mountains you go, you’re looking at a dusting at most. Still, this could be a nuisance for travel, so drive carefully in your morning commute. Temperatures will reconcile under mostly sunny skies for the rest of the week, getting back to the 60s for next weekend.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Unseasonable cold air fuels first snow of the season

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today was another nice day, but the comfortable temperatures come to an abrupt halt tonight. A dry cold front crossing overnight will usher in a strong flow of cold air from the northwest, keeping tomorrow’s high temperatures from getting above the mid-50s. Winds are also expected to be picking up, sustained at about 10-15mph but gusting to 25-30mph. Clouds will dominate the sky Monday, but continued NWerly flow will bring in moisture from the Great Lakes to begin snowfall Tuesday morning, just in time to make for a slick morning commute. Precipitation continues through the day but scattered, and as temperatures rise to the mid-40s in the lowlands, snow in those areas changes to a rain/snow mix, or rain entirely. However, the higher terrain stays cold enough to maintain snowfall. This scattered activity continues through Tuesday night, and overnight as temperatures fall again, precip everywhere transitions back to snow. This will then affect the Wednesday morning commute, then the snow tapers off through the remainder of the morning, likely gone by the afternoon. For accumulation, highest elevations are looking at about half an inch to an inch, and the further down the mountains you go, the lower that total will be, all the way down to just a dusting.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Stop the Mountain Valley Pipeline

My name is Chase Linko-Looper. I’m a United States Army combat veteran, and a proud West Virginian. Being that West Virginia is my home, I do not wish to see its forests destroyed, or its wildlife pushed to extinction. I don’t believe you want that either. The Mountain Valley...
WETZEL COUNTY, WV
WDTV

DOH: Maintenance crews ready for first snow of the season

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Maintenance crews from the West Virginia Division of Highways in counties across north-central West Virginia are ready for the first snowfall of the season. Preston, Monongalia, Taylor, Harrison, and Doddridge counties typically get snow earlier than other counties in West Virginia, with an average of 86...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV

Community Policy