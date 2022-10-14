Read full article on original website
Rev. Spencer (Cam) Pyle
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Rev. Spencer (Cam) Pyle went home to be with his HeavenlyFather on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at WVU Medicine Ruby Memorial Hospital. He was born in Waynesburg Pa. on November 3rd, 1952, to the late Rev. 0.G. Pyle and Viola “Vickie” (Lahew) Pyle.Cam worked at many jobs over the years and was last employed as store manager for Rider Pharmacy in Fairmont. He was assistant Pastor at Sunrise Chapel in Monongah and was a member of Fairmont #9 Masonic Lodge in Fairmont. He served 4 years in the U.S. Navy.Cam loved and enjoyed his family and working around hishome. Over the years he had sang with The Gospel Ambassadors, The Rising Sons, Perfect Harmony and was currently singing with Gideons Call.In addition to his parents, Cam was preceded in death by his loving wife of 41 1/2 years, Dorothy (Dottie) Holepit Pyle; his in laws, Edward and Dorothy Holepit and his brother, Butch Pyle.Cam is survived by his son, Spencer (Cam) Pyle II and his wife, Teresa Brumage Pyle of Monongah, his daughter, Wendy M. Pyle Comer of Fairmont. Four beautiful granddaughters which he loved and enjoyed, Cameron Pyle and Delayne Pyle of Monongah, Kaylee Comer and Kenzee Comer of Fairmont. Six brothers and sisters, Helen Triplett and late her husband, Sennett of Morgantown, Sioux Ryan and her late husband, Buddy of Fairmont, Mary Pyle-Prince and her husband, Bill of Fairmont, Ray Pyle and his wife, Debbie of Fairmont, Martha Johnson and her husband, Roger of Fairmont and Mattie Vincent and her husband, Bud of Fairmont; his sister in law, Debbie Rogers and her husband, Bill of VirginiaBeach Va. A brother in law, Eddie Holepit and his wife, Sandy of Morgantown. Several nieces and nephews and his family at Rider Pharmacy.Family and friends may call at Carpenter and Ford FuneralHome on Merchant St. in Fairmont on Tuesday from 2:00 – 8:00 p.m. and on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor John Snyder, officiating. Intermit will follow at Peaceful Valley Cemetery at Mt. Harmony Community Church. Masonic Rites will be given at the grave site by Fairmont Lodge #9.Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.
First at 4 Forum: Lewis-Upshur Animal Control
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Chrissy from Lewis-Upshur Animal Control joined First at 4. She brought RJ, an 8-month-old cat, with her and talked about adopting RJ and how many other animals are at the facility, including 80 dogs that were seized from an Upshur County trailer earlier this month. You...
Bridgeport girl finally gets her ‘Make-A-Wish’ granted
11-year-old Jaelyn Myers from Bridgeport had her "Make-A-Wish" granted on Sept. 19-23 with a total VIP package trip to Los Angeles from Make-A-Wish® Greater Pennsylvania and West Virginia.
Billboard for fentanyl poisoning in Morgantown raises awareness
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fentanyl poisoning is one of the leading causes of death for Americans ages 18-45. An advocacy group is now raising awareness in Morgantown. A billboard with the faces of fentanyl poisoning victims can be seen on route 705 by Ruby Memorial Hospital. This was done by...
Pennsylvania farm houses apparition history and boy ghost
Fayette County farm harbors ghostly tales.Credit: Roger Marsh. EDITOR'S NOTE: The names have been changed to protect the family's privacy. Paranormal activity is often personal and fleeting and meanders along as a winding country road with odd occurrences popping up like the occasional pothole. After the sudden jolt, the situation levels out and all anyone can see ahead is smooth sailing.
WVDOH to build ADA compliant ramps in two counties
The West Virginia Division of highways is moving forward with plans for ADA compliant ramps in Harrison and Marion Counties.
6 haunted destinations in West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Between West Virginia’s love of the paranormal and its rich history, it’s not surprising that there are plenty of local haunting legends that make for some fun destinations during spooky season. Harpers Ferry. The Eastern Pandhandle town is a National Historical Park because...
West Virginia Trick-or-Treat times 2022
These are the trick-or-treating dates and times in north central West Virginia that have already been announced.
West Virginia man allegedly murders son
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been charged for allegedly murdering his son at a home in Fairmont. According to a criminal complaint filed by the Marion County Sheriff’s Department, Michael Murphy, 69, of Fairmont, “did willfully, deliberately and with premeditation shoot and kill his adult son” at a residence on Mill Fall Road in Fairmont on Sunday, Oct. 16.
Coldest temps of the season on their way
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today was beautiful, sunny day, just a bit windy thanks to a dry cold front crossing over us. Tomorrow, expect temperatures around average (mid to upper 60s), a mix of clouds and sun, and less wind, but still a little breezy. In the PM, there may come a bit of showers; they’re mostly expected to stay in the south of the state, but a few showers could jut up into our southern and/or eastern counties. Overnight into Monday, another strong front crosses over us, ushering in strong northwesterly flow, dropping temperatures significantly. Monday is likely to just be cloudy and windy, but as strong flow persists, we may start to see flurries showing up early Tuesday morning, especially in the mountains. This precip may not last all day; the most precipitation will come later Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, where it would be more likely for the lowlands to see precipitation, if at all. In the lowlands, it may be more of a rain/snow mix, but the mountains can expect temperatures to be cold enough to sustain snow. Highest elevations could see half an inch to an inch of accumulation by the end of the snow late Wednesday morning, and the farther down the mountains you go, you’re looking at a dusting at most. Still, this could be a nuisance for travel, so drive carefully in your morning commute. Temperatures will reconcile under mostly sunny skies for the rest of the week, getting back to the 60s for next weekend.
Unseasonable cold air fuels first snow of the season
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today was another nice day, but the comfortable temperatures come to an abrupt halt tonight. A dry cold front crossing overnight will usher in a strong flow of cold air from the northwest, keeping tomorrow’s high temperatures from getting above the mid-50s. Winds are also expected to be picking up, sustained at about 10-15mph but gusting to 25-30mph. Clouds will dominate the sky Monday, but continued NWerly flow will bring in moisture from the Great Lakes to begin snowfall Tuesday morning, just in time to make for a slick morning commute. Precipitation continues through the day but scattered, and as temperatures rise to the mid-40s in the lowlands, snow in those areas changes to a rain/snow mix, or rain entirely. However, the higher terrain stays cold enough to maintain snowfall. This scattered activity continues through Tuesday night, and overnight as temperatures fall again, precip everywhere transitions back to snow. This will then affect the Wednesday morning commute, then the snow tapers off through the remainder of the morning, likely gone by the afternoon. For accumulation, highest elevations are looking at about half an inch to an inch, and the further down the mountains you go, the lower that total will be, all the way down to just a dusting.
Stop the Mountain Valley Pipeline
My name is Chase Linko-Looper. I’m a United States Army combat veteran, and a proud West Virginian. Being that West Virginia is my home, I do not wish to see its forests destroyed, or its wildlife pushed to extinction. I don’t believe you want that either. The Mountain Valley...
ShalePro Energy, Out of Clarksburg, Acquires Natural Gas and Oil Industry Company Tight Line Services
ShalePro Energy Services, a Clarksburg-based company, announced this past week that it has completed the acquisition of Tight Line Services. Tight Line joins ShalePro as the fifth operating companies that has been acquired by ShalePro, combining to provide turn-key production and. midstream services for the natural gas and oil industry...
Motorcyclist killed in Preston County collision
One person was killed in a two vehicle crash involving a motorcycle Friday night on WV Route 26.
Time Travel: Cleaning up After Huge 1978 City Snow Storm and a Restaurant, Store No More in Adamsville
The possiblity of scenes like this will increase in the weeks and months ahead. In this particular photo, city workers are shown clearing the area near the intersection of Virginia Avenue and Philadelphia Avenue following a massive snow storm in 1978. Although the exact date for this photo is unknown,...
DOH: Maintenance crews ready for first snow of the season
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Maintenance crews from the West Virginia Division of Highways in counties across north-central West Virginia are ready for the first snowfall of the season. Preston, Monongalia, Taylor, Harrison, and Doddridge counties typically get snow earlier than other counties in West Virginia, with an average of 86...
