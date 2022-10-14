ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Rob Schneider, Seth Green Share Shocking Stories About Bill Murray's Time on 'SNL'

By Devon Forward
Parade
Parade
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2libVY_0iZd29Cc00
Kate Green/Getty Images

Bill Murray is a beloved actor for many, but new statements allege that the 72-year-old "hated" many of the 1990s cast members on Saturday Night Live.

Comedy actor Rob Schneider, who was on Saturday Night Live from 1990 to 1994, before going on to star in many comedy movies like The Hot Chick and Grown Ups, revealed some interesting information in a new interview on SiriusXM's Jim Norton & Sam Roberts Show, which was posted to YouTube earlier today, Oct. 14.

Schneider said of Murray, "He's super nice to fans, he wasn't very nice to us. He hated us on Saturday Night Live when he hosted. Absolutely hated us. I mean, seething."

Murray was a Saturday Night Live cast member between 1976 to 1980, but Schneider spoke about a time when Murray was a guest host.

The 58-year-old went on to say that the Groundhog Day actor seemed to have an intense dislike for Adam Sandler and the late Chris Farley, in particular.

Schneider said, "He hated Chris Farley with a passion. Like he was just seething looking at him."

When asked why, Schneider prefaced that he didn't really know, but he thought that part of his hate for Farley might've come from the fact that "Chris thought it was cool to be [John] Belushi, who [was Murray's] friend who he saw die. He thought it was cool to be that out of control. That's my interpretation, but I don't really know."

For Sandler, Schneider said that Murray "really hated Sandler too… He just wasn't into that groove of it, you know?"

He then went on to say, "The least of the hate was to me [and] I took great pleasure in that he hated me less, because he's my hero."

Another major comedy star, Seth Green, also told a memorable story about Murray in a video for the YouTube channel Good Mythical Morning posted on Oct. 13.

During an appearance on Saturday Night Live when he was nine years old, Murray reacted quite seriously to Green sitting in "his" chair.

Green recounted the story: "[Murray] was like, 'That's my chair.' And then my mom goes, 'You know, since he's the Bill Murray you should maybe give him his seat.' And I go, 'Are you this much of a jerk? You're this rude to tell a nine-year-old to get out of your … what is this power play?'"

But then it got physical, as Green said, "He picked me up by my ankles, he dangled me over a trash can and he was like, 'The trash goes in the trash can.' And I was screaming, and I swung my arms wildly, full contact with his balls. He dropped me in the trash can and the trash can falls over. I was horrified."

The Buffy The Vampire Slayer actor recalled Eddie Murphy and Tim Kazurinsky coming to give him a pep talk, telling him, "Hey, everybody knows Bill's a d--k, you know? He's hosting the show. He's probably really like nervous about it. You be a pro, right? The show must go on."

Murray has yet to make a statement.

Comments / 1

Related
insideedition.com

Bill Murray’s Behavior Towards Geena Davis Shown in Unearthed ‘Arsenio’ Footage

A cringeworthy, long-forgotten TV appearance with Bill Murray and Geena Davis is shedding new light on Davis’ claims about Murray’s behavior. Davis told Arsenio Hall she had to audition for the heist film “Quick Change” in a hotel suite, and that “The first thing he did was take my shirt out of my pants and started tickling my stomach.” Davis also said that Murray insisted on using a massage device during the audition.
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

Kevin Hart Gets Real About Will Smith’s Oscars Slap And How The World Should Treat His Situation With Chris Rock

It’s been a little over six months since Will Smith infamously slapped Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars, and many are still discussing the polarzing incident. While the general public has had plenty of thoughts on the matter, plenty of celebrities have weighed in as well. One of the high-profile stars that chimed in with thoughts is Kevin Hart, who’s good friends with both Smith and Rock. Hart has never been one to shy away from giving honest thoughts and, not too long ago, he got real about the slap and how the world should be treating the situation at this point.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Geena Davis claims Bill Murray insisted on using massaging device on her during 'bad' audition in hotel suite and later screamed at on set: 'I should have walked out'

Geena Davis has detailed her unpleasant experiences working with Bill Murray on their 1990 crime comedy Quick Change in her new memoir Dying Of Politeness. The 66-year-old acting icon revealed on Friday to The Times of London how Murray allegedly created an uncomfortable atmosphere during her audition for the film, which he starred in and also co-directed with Howard Franklin.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

David Letterman, 75, Admits He’s Devastated After Son Harry, 18, Goes Off To College

“They tell me he’s in college,” said David Letterman when joking about his son, Harry, during an appearance on the Sept. 28 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! During this rare return to late-night television, David, 75, spoke about his feelings after his 18-year-old son began college. “The separation of the kid leaving home, I thought it would be nothing, but it’s devastating,” said Letterman. “Am I the only one that feels that way?” he asked the audience, which responded with sympathy for the late-night icon.
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A half-baked supernatural thriller finds a lot more support than it deserves

Any feature hailing from Roman Polanski is guaranteed to stir up a hornet’s nest of controversy and conversation, but even if we put the contentious filmmaker’s personal history to one side, it’s hard to fathom why his 1999 supernatural thriller The Ninth Gate has remained so enduringly popular since it was first released.
MOVIES
OK! Magazine

Who Is That? Johnny Depp Appears Unrecognizable While Posing With Fans

Johnny Depp, is that you? The Pirates of the Caribbean star was spotted greeting fans on Saturday, October 8, before he took the stage at the Capitol Theatre with musician Jeff Beck in Port Chester, New York. However, Depp appeared to look a bit different with a clean shaven face and long stringy hair flowing in the breeze. The 59-year-old, who is rumored to be seeing his U.K. attorney Joelle Rich, took time out of his busy day to sign autographs and take photos with fans before making his way into the venue prior to the concert. WHAT DID SHE...
PORT CHESTER, NY
OK! Magazine

Downcast Sarah Jessica Parker Spotted Out For First Time Since Revealing Heartbreaking Death Of Stepfather

A grieving Sarah Jessica Parker was seen stepping out in New York City for the first time since revealing her stepfather had suddenly died. On Thursday, September 29, the day the actress shared the heartbreaking news, the Sex and the City alum was photographed walking the city streets with her head down and sunglasses on. Wearing light grey joggers with a cozy, dark grey sweater and black clogs, Parker strolled down the street with a purse and backpack as oversized headphones covered her ears, silencing the sound of the bustling city.The sighting comes on the heels of a statement from...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Cinemablend

Jimmy Kimmel Opens Up About What Happened After Getting Called Out For Ruining Abbott Elementary’s Big Emmys Moment ‘In A Way’ He ’Didn’t Imagine

Abbott Elementary had two entries on the 2022 Emmy winners list this year. Both moments were memorable, however the discourse surrounding them had two very different tones. Sheryl Lee Ralph gave an incredible acceptance speech, that I know made me tear up. While Quinta Brunson’s win for writing the show was clouded by Jimmy Kimmel laying on the stage while she gave her speech. While Brunson has cleared up the situation with Kimmel, the late-night host has spoken out about what happened that night.
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

Whoopi Goldberg Rips Netflix’s Jeffrey Dahmer Series on ‘The View’: “If That Were My Family, I’d Be Enraged”

The View is sounding off on Netflix‘s most popular series of the moment, Ryan Murphy‘s serial killer drama, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. The show, which premiered on the streamer last week and remains in the No. 1 spot in Netflix’s Top 10, has been garnering plenty of attention from both its fans and detractors — but Whoopi Goldberg wants all of the buzz to stop.
TV SERIES
TheWrap

Alex Jones’ Ex-Wife Says His Onscreen Mania Is Not an Act: He’s Crazy Like Charles Manson (Video)

“As a human being, he is more unhinged and weirder and terrifying and threatening and looming and raging,” Kelly Jones says of the conspiracy theorist. Alex Jones’ ex-wife Kelly said that the over-the-top, frequently flipped-out persona you’ve seen onscreen in Alex Jones is not an act, that he’s even worse in real life and “kind of crazy like Charlie Charles Manson.”
NFL
Footwear News

Sarah Jessica Parker’s Twin Daughters Marion & Tabitha Broderick Sparkle In Crystal-Embellished SJP Heels at ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Premiere

It was a family night for Sarah Jessica Parker who was accompanied by her husband Matthew Broderick and their twin daughters Marion Broderick and Tabitha Broderick at the “Hocus Pocus 2” premiere. The group made a fashionable appearance on the purple carpet at the AMC Lincoln Square Theatre in New York City on Tuesday night. Marion and Tabitha looked stylish for the evening. The 13-year-old twins posed for photos alongside their parents in peep-toe heels from their mother’s SJP collection. Marion paired her burgundy embellished heels with a shimmering cocktail dress. While Tabitha elevated her black mini dress with sparkling purple heels. Parker...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Parade

Parade

57K+
Followers
14K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.

 https://parade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy