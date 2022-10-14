Read full article on original website
Related
New West Virginia law expected to make towns look better, officials say
The State Auditor’s Office maintains that its new role in selling delinquent tax properties will aid communities plagued with vacant, dilapidated structures. Previously, counties conducted their own sale of properties that had gone delinquent from property tax nonpayment. Those who had allowed their properties to become delinquent had 18 months to pay them, with interest, […]
Metro News
Infrastructure Law will send W.Va. $750 Million annually for next five years
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia’s share of the federal infrastructure law will be substantial. The Biden administration recently revealed the figures for each state and the allocations from the bi-partisan legislation which was approved earlier this year. West Virginia will get $750 Million annually for the next five years from the program.
Seize the Opportunity and Say Yes to Amendment 2
West Virginia has made great strides in the last several years by breaking free of decades-old policies that kept our economy moored in the past. We have another opportunity to chart a brighter future, and that is passage of Amendment 2. As a member of the West Virginia Legislature, I’m...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Op-ed: League of Women Voters opposes West Virginia amendments
Charmaine Dotson, president of the League of Women Voters of Wood County, along with the League of Women Voters of West Virginia have chosen to oppose three of the four amendments on the upcoming ballot. “Our role is to be nonpartisan and to base our support or opposition on issues...
Metro News
Board appointed by governor oversees school policies now. Amendment would give legislators more oversight
Amendment Four on West Virginia ballots this fall would give authority to legislators to review the policies and guidelines of the state Department of Education. Right now that oversight responsibility lies with members of the state Board of Education, and all but one have been appointed by Gov. Jim Justice.
Kanawha County Republican Party “A Vote for the 4 Amendments is a Vote 4 Freedom”
Kanawha County Republican Executive Committee has examined all four constitutional amendments and wholeheartedly supports all four. The four amendments are each a step toward more freedom. Amendment 1 – Freedom from Court Overreach. Amendment 2 – Freedom from Over-Taxation. Amendment 3 – Freedom of Churches from Government Interference...
Passage of the 4th Amendment Proposal on Election Day would be an absolutely GAME CHANGER for Public Education in West Virginia
What is the 4th Amendment ballot proposal? In short, if this proposal passes on November 8th it would be an absolute GAME CHANGER (ALL CAPS) for public education in WV. Before one can sincerely and objectively consider this proposal, one must first be willing to acknowledge that our Public Education System is broken and can, in fact, be repaired. An objective look at how our system ranks nationally should be enough to motivate all of us to stop this embarrassing trend. Our teachers deserve much better than what they are getting from the WVDE and our students absolutely deserve a better education than they are receiving. Lowering course standards and subsequently bragging about high graduation rates should never be a substitute for actually graduating students who have a firm grasp on basic mathematics, reading comprehension, science and understanding early American, state, and World History, basic civics, personal finance. This is where the rubber meets the road.
West Virginia leading in fight against CFTC climate change disclosures
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is leading a 21-state coalition in filing formal comments regarding any Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) initiative that would require derivatives markets to make policy changes in the name of climate change. According to its website, the CFTC “protects the public from fraud, manipulation, and abusive practices related to the […]
WTRF
West Virginia has 29 districts with slow internet – here are the 10 slowest
WEST VIRGINIA (STACKER)—Access to high-speed internet in schools has come a long way in the last decade. In 2013, 70% of U.S. schools lacked an internet connection of 100 Kbps per student, the minimum speed the Federal Communication Commission set to meet basic classroom needs. By 2018, fewer than 2% of schools failed to meet that threshold.
WVNT-TV
What Amendment Three means for churches in the Mountain State
GHENT, WV (WVNS) — There are multiple amendments on the West Virginia ballot this cycle. Amendment Three would affect the way churches in the state operate. At its base, it would allow the incorporation of churches. While Amendments One, Two, and Four come with a bit of controversy, lawmakers...
Man killed in Preston County, West Virginia motorcycle accident identified
The West Virginia State Police Monday released the identity of the man who died after a motorcycle crash in Preston County on Friday.
He was arrested for littering and missing court. 81 days later, he died in a troubled West Virginia jail
When Kyle Steven Robinson died last year in Southern Regional Jail, the West Virginia Department of Corrections didn’t offer many details besides his name, time of death, and that foul play wasn’t suspected. The agency didn’t say the reason he was there in the first place: charges of...
West Virginia senior citizens react to inflation and increased benefits
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Among the people being hit hardest by continuing high inflation are senior citizens. Every day, Kanawha Valley Senior Services provides more than 650 meals to those in need at nine locations across the county. They also deliver hot meals. Many seniors say they are struggling like everyone else with the high […]
How much legal marijuana tax money are Ohio and West Virginia leaving on the table?
(WTRF) – Last week, President Joe Biden pardoned thousands of people with Federal offenses for marijuana possession, reigniting the conversation around marijuana legalization. A finance website called The Motley Fool recently released a report on state tax revenue from legalized recreational weed. In total, all states took in $10.4 billion, not including medical marijuana. They […]
WVDOH to build ADA compliant ramps in two counties
The West Virginia Division of highways is moving forward with plans for ADA compliant ramps in Harrison and Marion Counties.
Metro News
Legislative leaders suggest governor’s car tax idea is a non-starter
Legislative leaders are pushing back against the governor’s counterproposal on car taxes, saying the idea would cause hassle. Gov. Jim Justice introduced the proposal this week and called it the “Car and All Vehicle Tax and Elimination and Protection of Local Government Act.” The governor did not describe a timetable for the Legislature to consider such a policy, but his administration did distribute a draft bill.
Amtrak to improve its West Virginia Stations
WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – Amtrak recently released their State Fact Sheets for FY 2021 and according to the West Virginia Fact Sheet, stations along the Cardinal and Capitol Limited routes will be receiving many improvements. The Amtrak Cardinal route runs three days a week from Chicago to New York...
Freeze Watch issued for Ohio and West Virginia Monday night
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The National Weather Service has outlined Southeastern Ohio and West Virginia in a Freeze Watch that goes into effect at 10 p.m. Monday night until 10 a.m. Tuesday morning. Area temperatures are likely to approach the freezing mark with valley regions possibly getting colder than that. It is a great opportunity […]
Average West Virginia resume only 54% accurate, survey finds
According to a survey conducted by iprospectcheck.com, the average West Virginian job seeker's resume is 46% comprised of false or embellished information in terms of their skills or qualifications.
WTRF
From Wheeling to Steubenville: Do you know the major announcements this past week?
(WTRF) — From mannequins that can simulate giving birth to a major announcement from Wheeling’s Chamber of Commerce, it’s been a week of excitement!. It started as racial slurs reportedly appearing on social media, then yelling them at football games. And now officials at Marshall County Schools want it stopped.
Comments / 0