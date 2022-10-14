ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor County, WV

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF- 7News

New West Virginia law expected to make towns look better, officials say

 The State Auditor’s Office maintains that its new role in selling delinquent tax properties will aid communities plagued with vacant, dilapidated structures. Previously, counties conducted their own sale of properties that had gone delinquent from property tax nonpayment. Those who had allowed their properties to become delinquent had 18 months to pay them, with interest, […]
POLITICS
Metro News

Infrastructure Law will send W.Va. $750 Million annually for next five years

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia’s share of the federal infrastructure law will be substantial. The Biden administration recently revealed the figures for each state and the allocations from the bi-partisan legislation which was approved earlier this year. West Virginia will get $750 Million annually for the next five years from the program.
POLITICS
Lootpress

Seize the Opportunity and Say Yes to Amendment 2

West Virginia has made great strides in the last several years by breaking free of decades-old policies that kept our economy moored in the past. We have another opportunity to chart a brighter future, and that is passage of Amendment 2. As a member of the West Virginia Legislature, I’m...
POLITICS
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Op-ed: League of Women Voters opposes West Virginia amendments

Charmaine Dotson, president of the League of Women Voters of Wood County, along with the League of Women Voters of West Virginia have chosen to oppose three of the four amendments on the upcoming ballot. “Our role is to be nonpartisan and to base our support or opposition on issues...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Passage of the 4th Amendment Proposal on Election Day would be an absolutely GAME CHANGER for Public Education in West Virginia

What is the 4th Amendment ballot proposal? In short, if this proposal passes on November 8th it would be an absolute GAME CHANGER (ALL CAPS) for public education in WV. Before one can sincerely and objectively consider this proposal, one must first be willing to acknowledge that our Public Education System is broken and can, in fact, be repaired. An objective look at how our system ranks nationally should be enough to motivate all of us to stop this embarrassing trend. Our teachers deserve much better than what they are getting from the WVDE and our students absolutely deserve a better education than they are receiving. Lowering course standards and subsequently bragging about high graduation rates should never be a substitute for actually graduating students who have a firm grasp on basic mathematics, reading comprehension, science and understanding early American, state, and World History, basic civics, personal finance. This is where the rubber meets the road.
POLITICS
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia leading in fight against CFTC climate change disclosures

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is leading a 21-state coalition in filing formal comments regarding any Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) initiative that would require derivatives markets to make policy changes in the name of climate change. According to its website, the CFTC “protects the public from fraud, manipulation, and abusive practices related to the […]
POLITICS
WTRF

West Virginia has 29 districts with slow internet – here are the 10 slowest

WEST VIRGINIA (STACKER)—Access to high-speed internet in schools has come a long way in the last decade. In 2013, 70% of U.S. schools lacked an internet connection of 100 Kbps per student, the minimum speed the Federal Communication Commission set to meet basic classroom needs. By 2018, fewer than 2% of schools failed to meet that threshold.
EDUCATION
WVNT-TV

What Amendment Three means for churches in the Mountain State

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — There are multiple amendments on the West Virginia ballot this cycle. Amendment Three would affect the way churches in the state operate. At its base, it would allow the incorporation of churches. While Amendments One, Two, and Four come with a bit of controversy, lawmakers...
RELIGION
WBOY 12 News

West Virginia senior citizens react to inflation and increased benefits

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Among the people being hit hardest by continuing high inflation are senior citizens. Every day, Kanawha Valley Senior Services provides more than 650 meals to those in need at nine locations across the county. They also deliver hot meals. Many seniors say they are struggling like everyone else with the high […]
BUSINESS
WTRF- 7News

How much legal marijuana tax money are Ohio and West Virginia leaving on the table?

(WTRF) – Last week, President Joe Biden pardoned thousands of people with Federal offenses for marijuana possession, reigniting the conversation around marijuana legalization. A finance website called The Motley Fool recently released a report on state tax revenue from legalized recreational weed. In total, all states took in $10.4 billion, not including medical marijuana. They […]
OHIO STATE
Metro News

Legislative leaders suggest governor’s car tax idea is a non-starter

Legislative leaders are pushing back against the governor’s counterproposal on car taxes, saying the idea would cause hassle. Gov. Jim Justice introduced the proposal this week and called it the “Car and All Vehicle Tax and Elimination and Protection of Local Government Act.” The governor did not describe a timetable for the Legislature to consider such a policy, but his administration did distribute a draft bill.
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Amtrak to improve its West Virginia Stations

WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – Amtrak recently released their State Fact Sheets for FY 2021 and according to the West Virginia Fact Sheet, stations along the Cardinal and Capitol Limited routes will be receiving many improvements. The Amtrak Cardinal route runs three days a week from Chicago to New York...
TRAFFIC
WTRF- 7News

Freeze Watch issued for Ohio and West Virginia Monday night

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The National Weather Service has outlined Southeastern Ohio and West Virginia in a Freeze Watch that goes into effect at 10 p.m. Monday night until 10 a.m. Tuesday morning. Area temperatures are likely to approach the freezing mark with valley regions possibly getting colder than that. It is a great opportunity […]
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy