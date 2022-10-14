Read full article on original website
Maureen Laneski
2d ago
That EMT kid has the mannerisms of a 50-year-old who's seen it all and isn't ashamed to show his emotions. Old soul, or just a kid who has suffered a loss. Even experienced EMTs can get emotional after the fact. Good work, man. I hope the student who suffered the seizure has no lasting ill effects.
Reply(1)
3
Related
fox2detroit.com
Warren police searching for parents of boy found alone after high school football game
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - Warren police are searching for the parents or guardians of a 5-year-old boy who was found alone at a high school football game. According to Warren police, the child was found Saturday after the Lincoln High School football game. He was found at around 5:00 p.m. without any parents or guardians near him.
7th grader riding bike home from football game dies after struck by vehicle in Dearborn Heights
A 7th grade student riding his bike home from high school football game Friday night is dead after he was hit by a vehicle in Dearborn Heights.
fox2detroit.com
Police: 12-year-old boy fatally hit by car while riding his bike in Dearborn Heights
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 7th-grade Dearborn Heights student died from his injuries after being struck by a car Friday night. The D7 School District said he was riding his bike home from a high school football game when he was hit. "We are shocked and saddened by...
Bloomfield Hills student found with list of kids marked "safe," "annoying" or "must kill"
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police say an investigation into a Bloomfield Hills student's alleged threatening comment uncovered a list of students with the words "safe," "annoying" or "must kill" by their names.According to the Bloomfield Township Police Department, a student at East Hills Middle on Wednesday overheard their classmate making a comment and reported it to school officials. Police conducted an assessment, including a visit to the student's home, and discovered the list with the name of current students at the school.No weapons were found during a search of the home, authorities say.Police say the student was immediately removed from the school. School liaison officers determined that there is no immediate threat."All parties, including the student's family are cooperating in this continued investigation. The parents of all students on this list were notified by Bloomfield Township Police School Liaison Officers. This case will be presented to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office for review once it is complete," Bloomfield Township police said in a press release. "The Bloomfield Township Police Department and the Bloomfield Hills School District takes all threats seriously and we will continue to vigorously investigate all reports."
Brothers to stand trial in 2013 cold case slayings of Macomb mom, daughter, 11
It’s been nearly a decade since Tina Geiger and her 11-year-old daughter Kristina were found stabbed multiple times in their apartment in a crime that shocked those who knew and loved the pair. This week — two years after they were charged in the cold case — two Detroit brothers are to stand trial in the 2013 killings of the mother and her daughter in Macomb County. ...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Driver turns herself in after 33-year-old man killed in Oakland County hit-and-run
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – A driver has turned herself in after a 33-year-old man was struck by a car and killed this weekend in Oakland County. The crash happened around 7:55 a.m. Saturday (Oct. 15) on 12 Mile Road near Balmoral Way in Farmington Hills. When officers got to...
Dearborn parents want books removed from school district
DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - "First and foremost I urge this board to clearly outline that sexually explicit content will be removed permanently," said one Dearborn resident. Parents, teachers and members of the LGBTQ community voiced their concern about several controversial books that were temporarily banned by school administrators in Dearborn. Several hundred attendees sat and waited for their turn to comment in a packed auditorium inside Stout Middle School in Dearborn. The usual site for the school board meetings was deemed too small after the fire marshal shut it down citing capacity concerns a week prior. Therefore, the public comment was...
WTOL-TV
UPDATE: 'Large fight' leads to arrest of 4 students and an adult at Rogers High School
Warrants have been issued for three more juveniles. A TPS spokesperson said the fight involved several students and happened while they waited for a school bus.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor Fire Department investigating weekend shed fire
ANN ARBOR – Firefighters are investigating a detached shed fire that happened around 8 a.m. on Sunday morning. Official shared on social media that Ann Arbor Fire Department shift 3 personnel responded to a shed fire on Vaughn Street. While the structure couldn’t be saved, firefighters did prevent the...
fox2detroit.com
Student caught with gun at Belleville High School after posting videos with weapon
BELLEVILLE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police found a gun on a Belleville High School student Thursday after receiving a tip that the student was posting videos with the weapon. An alert sent to parents said police came to the school to talk to the student. When searching him, they found the weapon, and he was taken into custody.
Michigan teen stabs mother to death during argument, flees scene
A Detroit, Michigan, teenager stabbed and killed her mother during an argument in front of their home. They were both armed with knives during the argument.
Have you seen Deshanae? Southfield police looking for teen last seen in McDonald's uniform
Police in Southfield are asking for help from the public in locating a 16-year-old who went missing overnight. Police say Deshanae Tahalya Berry, 16, was last seen around midnight on Saturday, Oct. 15 at her home in Southfield.
Police: Woman found dead on EB I-94 Friday is a 17-year-old girl from Detroit
Michigan State Police have identified the woman found dead on eastbound I-94 near 8 Mile in St. Clair Shores Friday morning as a 17-year-old girl from Detroit.
fox2detroit.com
15-year-old stabs mom to death • 17-year-old found dead on I-94 • Macomb man killed in crash that split car
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 15-year-old stabbed her mom to death in Detroit after an argument, a woman found dead on I-94 was identified as a 17-year-old from Detroit, and a Macomb man was killed in a crash that split his Corvette in half on Romeo Plank: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police find body of missing Ann Arbor man; believe he was killed in hit-and-run crash 3-5 days ago
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A 30-year-old Ann Arbor man who went missing last weekend was found dead Friday morning, and police believe he might have been killed in a hit-and-run crash several days ago. Trevor Wickliffe Woolery was reported missing Friday after he disappeared Sunday (Oct. 9). An endangered...
fox2detroit.com
33-year-old Pontiac man killed in hit-and-run crash in Farmington hills
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Farmington Hills police are investigating a pedestrian hit-and-run crash that left a man dead on Saturday. The crash happened on Twelve Mile Road near Balmoral Way Road, which is located between Middlebelt Road and Inkster Road. Police say they received a 9-1-1 call at...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Missing man killed by hit-and-run driver in Ann Arbor has been identified
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Trevor Woolery, 30, disappeared on Sunday from Ann Arbor. His mom, Pamela Hannula, knew immediately something was very wrong. Hannula’s son suffered from mental illness but always took her call, even when he had a manic episode. His family reported him missing immediately. The...
Oxford Teen Arrested After Posting Threats Online
A 14-year-old Oxford boy was arrested after posting threats and photos of guns on social media. According to WILX 10 and the Oakland County Sheriff's Department, the boy posted a photo of three guns and made threats toward Jewish people at the former Legacy Center, now operating under the moniker Legacy 925.
Father arrested as suspect in homicide of five-month-old
SYLVANIA, Ohio — Anthony Genna, 20, was arrested as a suspect and booked in jail on aggravated murder in the homicide of his five-month-old daughter, Aria Genna, according to the Sylvania Police Department. Sylvania police were called to a home in the 8200 block of Little Road Wednesday morning...
The Flint woman who’s in charge of getting your child to school when you can’t
FLINT, MI – Anyone who lives off East Court Street could probably hear her. It was around 6 a.m. on a typical school day.
Comments / 6