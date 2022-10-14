Read full article on original website
West Virginia communities team up for ‘Active People, Health Nation’ initiative
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The American Heart Association and the Elk River Trail Foundation partnered with local leaders this week to bring the CDC’s “Active People, Health Nation” initiative to the Mountain State. According to the American Heart Association, the Mayors Kay Summers of Clendenin, J.D. Hoover of Sutton, Josh Shamblin of Clay, and Richie […]
WDTV
House Call: WVU’s School of Nursing’s new campus Pt. 2
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Welcome back to UHC’s House Call on WDTV. United Hospital Center is working to get nurses into the workforce faster with its new medical campus in Bridgeport in partnership with the WVU School of Nursing. Here to talk about the staff of the new state-of-the-art campus is Bridgeport Campus Chair Veronica Gallo.
mountainstatesman.com
Backpack program gearing up for school breaks, seeking donations
TAYLOR COUNTY—The school year is in full swing, and before long, Thanksgiving and winter break will be here. To help ensure that students have food while away from school, the Fetterman United Methodist Church/Anna Jarvis Elementary School Backpack (FUMC/AJE) Program is ramping up their efforts of food collection and packaging for students.
Metro News
Hazel’s House of Hope starting to fill-up in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Despite the pandemic and a severe storm, Hazel’s House of Hope on Scott Avenue in Morgantown is now evolving into the social service hub originally envisioned by members of the local leaders. The center is managed by Morgantown Community Resources (MCR), board member Ron Justice...
WTRF
West Virginia man allegedly murders son
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been charged for allegedly murdering his son at a home in Fairmont. According to a criminal complaint filed by the Marion County Sheriff’s Department, Michael Murphy, 69, of Fairmont, “did willfully, deliberately and with premeditation shoot and kill his adult son” at a residence on Mill Fall Road in Fairmont on Sunday, Oct. 16.
WDTV
Billboard for fentanyl poisoning in Morgantown raises awareness
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fentanyl poisoning is one of the leading causes of death for Americans ages 18-45. An advocacy group is now raising awareness in Morgantown. A billboard with the faces of fentanyl poisoning victims can be seen on route 705 by Ruby Memorial Hospital. This was done by...
WTRF
From Wheeling to Steubenville: Do you know the major announcements this past week?
(WTRF) — From mannequins that can simulate giving birth to a major announcement from Wheeling’s Chamber of Commerce, it’s been a week of excitement!. It started as racial slurs reportedly appearing on social media, then yelling them at football games. And now officials at Marshall County Schools want it stopped.
WDTV
Four Horseman raises money to help three men hit by drunk driver
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Four Horseman in Morgantown is raising money for three men hit by a drunk driver last weekend. After coming back from a Pokémon convention in Illinois, Three local men, Tiger Hickman, Mark Lafferty, and Drake Lemensky from Buckhannon and Lost Creek were hit by a drunk driver.
Bridgeport girl finally gets her ‘Make-A-Wish’ granted
11-year-old Jaelyn Myers from Bridgeport had her "Make-A-Wish" granted on Sept. 19-23 with a total VIP package trip to Los Angeles from Make-A-Wish® Greater Pennsylvania and West Virginia.
Man killed in Preston County, West Virginia motorcycle accident identified
The West Virginia State Police Monday released the identity of the man who died after a motorcycle crash in Preston County on Friday.
‘Candy Land Adventures’ makes its way to the kids of Bridgeport
The City of Bridgeport held a "Candy Land Adventures" event on Oct. 15 from 12-2 p.m. at the Bridge Sports Complex Baseball Fields.
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: Lewis-Upshur Animal Control
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Chrissy from Lewis-Upshur Animal Control joined First at 4. She brought RJ, an 8-month-old cat, with her and talked about adopting RJ and how many other animals are at the facility, including 80 dogs that were seized from an Upshur County trailer earlier this month. You...
The Recorddelta
Upshur County woman violates protective order
BUCKHANNON — Samantha Dawn Workman, age 36 of Buckhannon, was recently charged with domestic battery and violation of a protective order on Wednesday, October 14. According to documentation obtained from the Upshur County Courthouse, criminal complaints were filed by Deputy Cameron Forte of the Upshur County Sheriff’s Department and by Trooper First Class (TFC) P.J. Robinette of the West Virginia State Police. The complaint filed by Deputy Forte revealed that he and Deputy Tanner Collins responded to a domestic incident around 12:30 p.m. Upon arrival, the victim reported that he and the defendant had been arguing. The victim had been packing his belongings to leave when the defendant had escalated the argument.
Metro News
Safety in downtown Morgantown gets the attention of city leaders
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The safety level in downtown Morgantown has deteriorated to the point multiple community and business owners are reaching out to elected officials for help. Main Street Morgantown President A.J. Hammond recently delivered a letter to city council. He said he not only remains concerned but wants...
WTRF
West Virginia’s serial killers, and how they were caught
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WBOY) — Serial murder is defined by the FBI as, “the unlawful killing of two or more victims by the same offender(s), in separate events.”. “Separate events” is a key phrase in the definition. A perpetrator must commit several murders over a period of time which makes each murder its own case. A double or triple homicide is not a serial killing.
WDTV
Woman charged for defrauding state Medicaid Program nearly $10K
ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - A Randolph County woman has been charged after officials said she defrauded the West Virginia Medicaid Program of almost $10,000. Carrie Collins, of Beverly, was employed by her mother and grandmother through a Kanawha County business as a federally contracted employer agent, according to a criminal complaint.
Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office warns of impersonation scam in West Virginia
The Monongalia County Sheriff's Office warned over the weekend that it has received multiple reports that someone is calling citizens pretending to be Sgt. William Tennant.
Hops on the Mon hosts annual craft beer festival
The annual Hops on the Mon was held in downtown Morgantown Saturday with High Street lined with people right in front of the Monongalia County Courthouse.
WDTV
The Queen of Clean: How to make your clothing smell better
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of The Queen of Clean, the Queen reveals the secret of making your clothing smell better. Watch the video above to hear her advice.
WDTV
Rev. Spencer (Cam) Pyle
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Rev. Spencer (Cam) Pyle went home to be with his HeavenlyFather on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at WVU Medicine Ruby Memorial Hospital. He was born in Waynesburg Pa. on November 3rd, 1952, to the late Rev. 0.G. Pyle and Viola “Vickie” (Lahew) Pyle.Cam worked at many jobs over the years and was last employed as store manager for Rider Pharmacy in Fairmont. He was assistant Pastor at Sunrise Chapel in Monongah and was a member of Fairmont #9 Masonic Lodge in Fairmont. He served 4 years in the U.S. Navy.Cam loved and enjoyed his family and working around hishome. Over the years he had sang with The Gospel Ambassadors, The Rising Sons, Perfect Harmony and was currently singing with Gideons Call.In addition to his parents, Cam was preceded in death by his loving wife of 41 1/2 years, Dorothy (Dottie) Holepit Pyle; his in laws, Edward and Dorothy Holepit and his brother, Butch Pyle.Cam is survived by his son, Spencer (Cam) Pyle II and his wife, Teresa Brumage Pyle of Monongah, his daughter, Wendy M. Pyle Comer of Fairmont. Four beautiful granddaughters which he loved and enjoyed, Cameron Pyle and Delayne Pyle of Monongah, Kaylee Comer and Kenzee Comer of Fairmont. Six brothers and sisters, Helen Triplett and late her husband, Sennett of Morgantown, Sioux Ryan and her late husband, Buddy of Fairmont, Mary Pyle-Prince and her husband, Bill of Fairmont, Ray Pyle and his wife, Debbie of Fairmont, Martha Johnson and her husband, Roger of Fairmont and Mattie Vincent and her husband, Bud of Fairmont; his sister in law, Debbie Rogers and her husband, Bill of VirginiaBeach Va. A brother in law, Eddie Holepit and his wife, Sandy of Morgantown. Several nieces and nephews and his family at Rider Pharmacy.Family and friends may call at Carpenter and Ford FuneralHome on Merchant St. in Fairmont on Tuesday from 2:00 – 8:00 p.m. and on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor John Snyder, officiating. Intermit will follow at Peaceful Valley Cemetery at Mt. Harmony Community Church. Masonic Rites will be given at the grave site by Fairmont Lodge #9.Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.
