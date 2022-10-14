Read full article on original website
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been charged for allegedly murdering his son at a home in Fairmont. According to a criminal complaint filed by the Marion County Sheriff’s Department, Michael Murphy, 69, of Fairmont, “did willfully, deliberately and with premeditation shoot and kill his adult son” at a residence on Mill Fall Road in Fairmont on Sunday, Oct. 16.
The Monongalia County Sheriff's Office warned over the weekend that it has received multiple reports that someone is calling citizens pretending to be Sgt. William Tennant.
The West Virginia State Police Monday released the identity of the man who died after a motorcycle crash in Preston County on Friday.
ELKINS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Betty Arlene Chapman, of Cabins, West Virginia, was sentenced today to 41 months of incarceration for her role in a methamphetamine and fentanyl distribution operation, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Chapman, 44, pled guilty in April 2021 to one count of “Possession with Intent...
MARTINSBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – James Robert Simone, III, of Keyser, West Virginia, has admitted to a drug charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Simone, 34, pleaded guilty today to one count of “Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Crystal Methamphetamine, also known as “Ice.” Simone admitted to working with another to sell 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, also known as “ice,” in Mineral County and elsewhere from December 2020 to January 2021.
ELKINS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An arrest was executed Thursday in relation to an incident of Medicaid Fraud. According to reports from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy L.R. Elbon, along with Sgt. B. W. Cogar and Cpl. S.D. Kyle executed an arrest warrant on Thursday for Carrie Collins of the Elkins area of Randolph County.
ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - A Randolph County woman has been charged after officials said she defrauded the West Virginia Medicaid Program of almost $10,000. Carrie Collins, of Beverly, was employed by her mother and grandmother through a Kanawha County business as a federally contracted employer agent, according to a criminal complaint.
A Maryland man has died after getting into a two vehicle accident in Friendsville, Md.
One person was killed in a two vehicle crash involving a motorcycle Friday night on WV Route 26.
A man was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Tuesday for the 2020 overdose death of Lauren Cole, the inspiration behind Morgantown nonprofit, Lauren's Wish.
BRIDGEPORT, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Bridgeport woman is facing Domestic Battery charges following an incident last Tuesday. According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Department, on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 Boone County Deputies responded to the Washington Heights area in response to reports of a domestic situation. Following a...
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities say a woman crashed into a Clarksburg home while driving drunk. Clarksburg Police responded to the crash at a home on S. 2nd St. around 12:35 a.m. Thursday. The driver, Jennifer Yost, 24, of Clarksburg, tried to run from the scene but was quickly caught,...
The Randolph County Sheriff's Department has said that an elderly man was killed last week as the result of a farming accident on 7 Pine Drive, which is in Elkins. When police arrived, they reported the man was trapped under a farm tractor's back wheel behind his residence. The man in question would later die as the result of the injuries caused where the tractor was on his chest and neck area.
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - An airplane with a cracked windshield landed at North Central West Virginia Airport on Friday. The plane reported an “Alert 2″ to authorities due to a cracked windshield around 11:38 a.m. Friday, according to the Harrison County 911 Center. Officials said the plane landed...
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Four Horseman in Morgantown is raising money for three men hit by a drunk driver last weekend. After coming back from a Pokémon convention in Illinois, Three local men, Tiger Hickman, Mark Lafferty, and Drake Lemensky from Buckhannon and Lost Creek were hit by a drunk driver.
The head-on collision between a car and a UPS tractor-trailer that happened on Interstate 79 in Lewis County on Thursday was deadly, the West Virginia State Police confirmed on Friday.
The Philippi Police Department, Barbour County Sheriff’s Department, West Virginia State Police, Barbour County Prosecutor's Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted a "large operation" in north Philippi Tuesday morning, the Philippi Police Department wrote on its official Facebook page.
On Thursday, October 13, 2022, at approximately 1:30 pm, Cpl. M.P. Denison, along with Sgt. J.R. Wince and Cpl. M.S. Clark, responded to a two-vehicle crash near the 87-mile marker of Interstate 79 in Lewis County. The victim, identified as Harry Dean, 71 of Sutton, West Virginia was travelling south and lost control of his vehicle.
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WBOY) — Serial murder is defined by the FBI as, “the unlawful killing of two or more victims by the same offender(s), in separate events.”. “Separate events” is a key phrase in the definition. A perpetrator must commit several murders over a period of time which makes each murder its own case. A double or triple homicide is not a serial killing.
