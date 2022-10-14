ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Comments / 0

Related
dakotanewsnow.com

“Rake the Town” takes place October 27-29

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Center for Active Generations is holding their annual “Rake the Town” event later this month. Volunteers go out to rake the yards of people, who can’t do it themselves. Rebecca Behnke joined Dakota News Now, to give us the details.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

How much out-of-state hunters spend in SD during pheasant season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Out-of-state hunters drop a lot of money in South Dakota while they’re here during pheasant season. Hunters from across the U.S. flew into Sioux Falls Friday ahead of Saturday’s pheasant opener. They acknowledged that inflation has made the sport more expensive for them, but they say the opportunity to hunt in a pheasant hotspot is worth the added investment.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
wnax.com

The Weekend File – The Yankton City Commission & the Huether Aquatic Center

Welcome to the Weekend File…a public affairs presentation of WNAX News…. The Yankton City Commission this week debated rates and usage for the Huether Family Aquatic Center and the Summit Activities Center. City Manager Amy Leon explained the proposed rate changes for the aquatic center….https://on.soundcloud.com/3b8c3. The Weekend...
YANKTON, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Dell Rapids Dental to build new facility to keep up with demand

DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to a press release from the Dell Rapids Economic Development Corporation, Dell Rapids Dental is building a new facility in order to meet the increasing demand for its services. The Dell Rapids Economic Development Corporation is hosting a ceremonial groundbreaking on Friday,...
DELL RAPIDS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Wholestone Farms says construction is done

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Construction has finished on the butcher shop built by Wholestone Farms near Interstate 229 and Benson Road, according to Luke Minion. Minion is the CEO of Pipestone Holdings and Chairman of the board for Wholestone Farms. He told KELOLAND News Friday he believes the butcher shop has all the proper permits in place and there’s been no judge order or court ruling telling Wholestone Farms to stop moving forward with opening the “custom slaughterhouse.”
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nwestiowa.com

Lyon County board sinks pond purchase

ROCK RAPIDS—Lyon County will not buy the rural Little Rock pond after a split supervisors vote, but it is still possible the fishing hole will open to the public, albeit without local tax dollars. The county board decided Tuesday, Oct. 11, against buying outright the privately held 20-acre pond...
LYON COUNTY, IA
KELOLAND TV

Jefferson High School band program making big strides

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Jefferson High School here in Sioux Falls has been working to build up its marching band program since the school was built. Jefferson’s High School marching band has made some big steps since it began two years ago. “It’s not only developing the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kiwaradio.com

Northwest Iowa Is Apparently Where The Buffalo Roam

Sheldon, Iowa — Northwest Iowa isn’t normally one of the places you think of when you hear the part in the old song “Home on the Range” that talks about “where the buffalo roam,” but the buffalo did roam here this week. A pair...
SHELDON, IA
dakotanewsnow.com

FOOTBALL FRIDAY-Week 8 (10-14-22)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As the playoffs draw near our ninth installment of Football Friday may have been the season’s best yet with primetime matchups, unbelievable plays and a wild finish in Elkton!. Click on the video viewer for all the results, action and FUN from...
BROOKINGS, SD
siouxlandnews.com

Authorities in South Dakota warn parents of new TikTok challenge

YANKTON, S.D. — Police in Sioux Falls say a report of an active shooter at Lincoln High School Thursday, Oct. 13th was a hoax, possibly a challenge from the social media site "TikTok." Authorities in Yankton are also sending a message to their school community in response, calling the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy