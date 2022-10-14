ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Tropical Storm Karl set to make landfall in southern Mexico

By FOX Weather
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IWEot_0iZd1UIl00

Tropical Storm Karl will remain over the Bay of Campeche for one more day Friday before making landfall overnight along the southern coast of Mexico, where it will produce gusty winds and heavy rain through Sunday morning.

Karl’s slow movement will bring the potential for mudslides in the mountainous regions southeast of Mexico’s Veracruz state.

This latest tropical cyclone will be the second to impact Central America in less than a week’s time and follows on the heels of Hurricane Julia, which impacted countries south of Mexico last weekend and earlier this week.

A blocking ridge of high pressure prevented Karl from directly impacting the US Gulf Coast.

The Atlantic hurricane season has less two months remaining, so it’s not unusual for the tropics to remain active in October. The month ranks as the third-most active (behind September and August) for tropical activity in the Atlantic Basin, typically producing about two named storms each year, one of which becomes a hurricane.

Where is Tropical Storm Karl?

Tropical Storm Karl is centered over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico and is less than 100 miles northwest of Ciudad del Carmen, Mexico.

The tropical storm has maximum sustained winds of 45 mph and is moving south-southeastward at 7 mph.

Due to Karl’s expected landfall late Friday night or early Saturday morning, a Tropical Storm Warning has been issued from Coatzacoalcos to Sabancuy in southern Mexico.

A Tropical Storm Warning means that winds of at least 39 mph are expected in the warning area — in this case, within 12 to 24 hours.

What is the forecast for Tropical Storm Karl?

Tropical Storm Karl is forecast to remain steady in intensity as it heads south to south-southwestward toward the coastline of southern Mexico.

On this path, Karl will likely make landfall along the coast of Mexico’s Tabasco or Veracruz states late Friday night or early Saturday morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x9ujZ_0iZd1UIl00
This is the second tropical storm to hit Central America in less than a week.

Once the tropical storm makes landfall, it will slowly weaken as it moves inland across southern Mexico before dissipating by Saturday night.

What are the impacts of Tropical Storm Karl?

Karl is expected to bring tropical-storm-force winds (39-plus mph) to the coast of southern Mexico within the Tropical Storm Warning area beginning Friday afternoon or evening.

Additionally, between 2 and 5 inches of rain is likely across portions of Mexico’s Veracruz, Tabasco, northern Chiapas and northern Oaxaca states through Sunday morning, with isolated amounts as high as 10 inches possible in some areas.

The FOX Forecast Center says this rainfall could cause flash flooding, as well as mudslides in the higher terrain.

What else is brewing in the Atlantic?

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a tropical disturbance off the western coast of Africa, but the system is fairly disorganized.

Some slow development is possible next week as environmental conditions become more favorable for development.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xhEOa_0iZd1UIl00
Tropical Storm Karl is expected to make landfall along the southern coast of Mexico.

The NHC believes the tropical disturbance has a low chance of development over the next five days.

Whether or not development occurs, the tropical disturbance is expected to stay harmlessly out over portions of the eastern Atlantic.

The Atlantic Basin hurricane season runs through Nov. 30.

Comments / 0

Related
WMBF

FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Karl forms in the Gulf of Mexico

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Tropical Storm Karl formed Tuesday afternoon in the southern Gulf of Mexico. Karl has formed in the Bay of Campeche, just off the Mexican coastline. Hurricane Hunters Tuesday afternoon found winds of 40 mph and a well-defined circulation, leading to the upgrade to a Tropical Storm. Slow strengthening is expected with Karl becoming a 50 mph storm through mid-week. The storm is not expected to become a hurricane.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
The Independent

Tsunami warning issued after 7.6 magnitude earthquake rocks central Mexico

A strong earthquake has hit central Mexico. The extent of the damage caused by the quake is still being determined. The earthquake is reported to be a 7.6 magnitude quake according to the US Geological Survey. The USGS initially reported the quake was a 7.5.At least one person has been confirmed dead, according to Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. That individual was killed in the coastal city of Manzanilo, approximately 130km south of the epicentre. According to the president, the individual died when a shopping centre collapsed in the port city. According to the USGS, the earthquake’s centre...
ENVIRONMENT
iheart.com

Tropical Storm Karl Close To Landfall

Tropical Storm Karl continued to move slowly towards the southern coast of Mexico Friday. Karl was moving south-southeast at 7 mph as of the 10 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center. "Karl is forecast to reach the coast of southern Mexico as a tropical storm late tonight, then quickly...
ENVIRONMENT
Outsider.com

Hurricane Julia Makes Landfall as Category 1 Storm

Hurricane Julia made landfall, hitting Nicaragua Sunday in the early morning hours. So far, the hurricane remains a category 1 storm as the weather system brings with it wind speeds of up to 85 miles per hour. Julia was upped to hurricane status on Saturday night. Not long before the...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Tropical Storm Orlene to Bring Heavy Rains and Gusty Winds to Mexico

Forecasts revealed that Tropical Storm Orlene is expected to pound Mexico with heavy rains and gusty winds, causing small to massive flooding. Residents are advised to keep updated with the weather update. Tropical Storm Orlene is the 16th storm of the East Pacific Hurricane Season and is said to approach...
ENVIRONMENT
rigzone.com

Gulf of Mexico Disturbance Turns into Tropical Storm

As of 1am CDT on October 12, Tropical Storm Karl had maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour and a six mile per hour north-northwest trajectory. Aweather disturbance looming over the Gulf of Mexico yesterday has turned into Tropical Storm Karl, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) has revealed.
FLORIDA STATE
rigzone.com

New Disturbance Over Southwest Gulf of Mexico

As of 2am EDT on October 11, a disturbance with a 40 percent chance of cyclone formation within 48 hours is looming over the Southwest Gulf of Mexico. — As of 2am EDT on October 11, a disturbance with a 40 percent chance of cyclone formation within 48 hours is looming over the Southwest Gulf of Mexico, according to the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association’s National Hurricane Center (NHC).
ENVIRONMENT
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
70K+
Followers
56K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy