Vicki Gunvalson Doesn't Hold Back Her Disdain For Teresa Giudice At BravoCon 2022
The "OG of the OC," Vicki Gunvalson might not be a cast member on "The Real Housewives of Orange County" anymore, but that doesn't stop her from always having an opinion about the happenings on Bravo. Gunvalson was an original cast member of the first iteration of the Housewives franchise, which premiered in 2006. However, after thirteen years as a main cast member, she was demoted to a "friend" for the 14th season (via US Weekly). This didn't sit well with Gunvalson, and she had a boisterous meltdown at the season fourteen "RHOC" reunion. That moment was Gunvalson's final Housewives appearance until her participation in season two of "Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip."
BravoCon 2022: Andy Cohen Confirms Dorinda Medley's Future On RHONY
When it comes to former "The Real Housewives of New York" cast member Dorinda Medley's exit from the show after six seasons, Bravo itself has now confirmed that she was put on "pause" rather than fired. Network producer Lisa Shannon said in a panel for "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip" at 2022 BravoCon, "I will verify that the words 'on pause' were used," in reference to Medley's casting. "She went on pause."
Kate Chastain From ‘Below Deck’ Says Kathy Hilton From ‘RHOBH’ Could ‘Scream’ at Her – and ‘Love Every Minute’
Kate Chastain from 'Below Deck' joked that Kathy Hilton from 'RHOBH' could yell and scream awful things at her and she's love every single minute of it.
Southern Charm’s Naomie Olindo Is Not Happy Craig Conover Revealed She Has a New Boyfriend After Whitney Fling: ‘What the Hell?’
Spilling the beans! Naomie Olindo got real about whether she gave Craig Conover permission to share her current relationship status. The Southern Charm star, 30, exclusively told Us Weekly on Friday, October 14, that she was surprised Craig, 33, revealed that she is dating someone new. “I know, what the...
BravoCon 2022: Joe Gorga Doesn't Think Teresa's Marriage Will Last
Siblings Teresa Giudice and Joe Gorga of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" have been feuding and making up ever since Gorga and his wife Melissa joined the Bravo reality series during its third season in 2011. From their very first episode together, Joe and Teresa, who has been a regular since Season 1, clashed, with Joe calling his sister "garbage" during his son's christening, according to People. The root of the sibling's feud has always seemed to be the conflict between Teresa and Melissa. Throughout the years, Teresa has accused Melissa of being a gold digger and cheating on Joe — but Melissa has always said neither was true. Teresa and her ex-husband's prison sentences on federal fraud charges seemed to unite the family in 2013, but the siblings eventually resumed fighting after her release and return to the show.
RHOBH's Lisa Rinna Reacts to Getting Booed at BravoCon 2022
Watch: Lisa Rinna REACTS to Getting BOOED at BravoCon 2022. Lisa Rinna's BravoCon 2022 experience started off with a not-so-pleasant welcome from fans. Upon joining her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars onstage for the "Thrills in Beverly Hills: Presented By Tresemmé" panel on Oct. 14, the reality star was booed by some fans in the audience. Lots of people would take offense to this, but Lisa's reaction to it is quite the opposite.
RHOBH Reunion Trailer: Kathy Hilton Gets Back at "Bully" Lisa Rinna in Epic Showdown
Everything has led to this. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 reunion trailer is finally here. Needless to say, the ladies have plenty of things to discuss, from Erika Jayne's comments about Garcelle Beauvais' son, Jax, to Kathy Hilton's alleged Aspen trip "meltdown" and more. And if Bravo's first teaser at the three-part reunion teases anything, it's that this year's RHOBH reunion may one of the show's most dramatic yet.
Real Housewives Producers Confirm A Wild Rumor About Leah McSweeny At BravoCon 2022
Leah McSweeney's two-season run on "The Real Housewives of New York City" was a tale of two very different seasons. During the first season, she was a breath of fresh air for the franchise and seemed like a suitable replacement for the departing Bethenny Frankel. McSweeney was unafraid to stand up to a woman like Ramona Singer, but at the same time, she provided fun, youthful energy to the show that only Tinsley Mortimer was providing at the time (via People). However, the second season didn't go as well for her. In McSweeney's defense, a lot was going on during its second run, including her grandmother's death, the early days of COVID-19, and a seismic age difference in the cast (via Bravo).
Southern Charm’s Craig Conover Says Ex Naomie Olindo Is Dating Someone New After Whitney Sudler-Smith Hookup
Moving on. Southern Charm’s Craig Conover revealed ex-girlfriend Naomie Olindo’s relationship status following her season 8 hookup with Whitney Sudler-Smith. “She’s been dating someone for six months,” the 33-year-old reality star exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, October 12, while promoting season 2 of Winter House. “She has her own life and I have mine.”
Bravo's Andy Cohen on Lisa Rinna Accusations: 'There Is No Secret Footage'
At Bravocon 2022 in NYC on October 14, the Bravo boss responded to Rinna's claims that there is footage of Kathy Hilton that has not aired.
Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance celebrate 25th wedding anniversary
Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance are celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary by saying they "can't wait to do 25 more." Alongside a video dated Oct. 1, which shows the couple and their friends and family enjoying a big celebration to mark the occasion, Bassett and Vance penned a sweet message to each another on Instagram on Oct. 12, the day they got married back in 1997.
Fraser Olender Teases Below Deck Season 10: "There's a Lot of Drama"
The Below Deck chief stew promised there's "a lot to look forward to," during BravoCon 2022. Bigger boat, bigger problems? When Below Deck returns for Season 10, the crew will be welcoming charters aboard the 197-foot St. David, aka the largest motor yacht in franchise history. As chief stew Fraser Olender teased at BravoCon 2022, however, not everything will be smooth sailing.
2-year-old boy nails cheer routine alongside big sister
Liam, 2, knew the routine after watching his older sister practice at home.
Hannah Ferrier Boycotts ‘Below Deck Med’ – ‘and I Watch Everything on Bravo’
Hannah Ferrier said she still won't watch 'Below Deck Med' but watches everything on Bravo, including 'RHOBH' and offered her hot takes on the heated season.
California baby delights internet with cool dance moves as he learns to walk
Little Declan Russell of California, just 14 months old, delighted his family — and the internet — with his happy dance moves. He wiggles, wobbles and rolls his shoulders, all with a cheeky grin.
‘The Real Housewives of New York City’ Reboot Cast Revealed
Bravo has unveiled the brand-new cast of its rebooted “Real Housewives of New York City” franchise. Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Lizzy Savetsky, Jessel Taank and Brynn Whitfield will all be joining for Season 14. The news was revealed at a “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” taping on Sunday night during BravoCon, when the ladies surprised fans by walking on stage. In an exclusive interview with Variety in March, “Real Housewives” executive producer Andy Cohen had said that Bravo was looking for a cast that better reflected New York City. And indeed this one does:...
The Voice and America's Got Talent Singer Nolan Neal's Cause of Death Revealed
Fans of The Voice and America's Got Talent are learning more about contestant Nolan Neal's passing. The Davidson County medical examiner's office in Tennessee confirmed to E! News on Oct. 14 that the singer's cause of death was "acute combined drug toxicity" and that the manner of death was ruled an accident.
RHONJ's Joe Gorga Shares Update on Feud With Teresa Giudice and Possible Reconciliation
Watch: RHONJ Husbands Get SHADY in Most-Likely To Game. You know what they say: time heals all wounds. And The Real Housewives of New Jersey's Joe Gorga certainly hopes that's the case when it comes to his ongoing feud with sister Teresa Giudice. Two months after he and wife Melissa...
Bravo Confirms ‘RHONY’ Spinoff ‘Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake’
Former countess Luann de Lesseps and her favorite “Sonja-rita,” The Real Housewives of New York City costar Sonja Morgan, are going from the Big Apple to a small town for the Bravo reality show Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake. Bravo officially announced the show at its...
We Have More Proof Dorinda Medley Really Was Put "on Pause" From RHONY
The Real Housewives of New York City producer Lisa Shannon set the record straight at BravoCon 2022. Breaking news out of BravoCon 2022: Dorinda Medley is officially vindicated. The former Real Housewives of New York City cast member has long been adamant that she was not let go from the series, but rather put "on pause," and producer Lisa Shannon is now confirming that was indeed the case (Andy Cohen has said the same in the past).
