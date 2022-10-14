ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 0

Related
The List

Vicki Gunvalson Doesn't Hold Back Her Disdain For Teresa Giudice At BravoCon 2022

The "OG of the OC," Vicki Gunvalson might not be a cast member on "The Real Housewives of Orange County" anymore, but that doesn't stop her from always having an opinion about the happenings on Bravo. Gunvalson was an original cast member of the first iteration of the Housewives franchise, which premiered in 2006. However, after thirteen years as a main cast member, she was demoted to a "friend" for the 14th season (via US Weekly). This didn't sit well with Gunvalson, and she had a boisterous meltdown at the season fourteen "RHOC" reunion. That moment was Gunvalson's final Housewives appearance until her participation in season two of "Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip."
CELEBRITIES
The List

BravoCon 2022: Andy Cohen Confirms Dorinda Medley's Future On RHONY

When it comes to former "The Real Housewives of New York" cast member Dorinda Medley's exit from the show after six seasons, Bravo itself has now confirmed that she was put on "pause" rather than fired. Network producer Lisa Shannon said in a panel for "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip" at 2022 BravoCon, "I will verify that the words 'on pause' were used," in reference to Medley's casting. "She went on pause."
CELEBRITIES
The List

BravoCon 2022: Joe Gorga Doesn't Think Teresa's Marriage Will Last

Siblings Teresa Giudice and Joe Gorga of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" have been feuding and making up ever since Gorga and his wife Melissa joined the Bravo reality series during its third season in 2011. From their very first episode together, Joe and Teresa, who has been a regular since Season 1, clashed, with Joe calling his sister "garbage" during his son's christening, according to People. The root of the sibling's feud has always seemed to be the conflict between Teresa and Melissa. Throughout the years, Teresa has accused Melissa of being a gold digger and cheating on Joe — but Melissa has always said neither was true. Teresa and her ex-husband's prison sentences on federal fraud charges seemed to unite the family in 2013, but the siblings eventually resumed fighting after her release and return to the show.
TV & VIDEOS
E! News

RHOBH's Lisa Rinna Reacts to Getting Booed at BravoCon 2022

Watch: Lisa Rinna REACTS to Getting BOOED at BravoCon 2022. Lisa Rinna's BravoCon 2022 experience started off with a not-so-pleasant welcome from fans. Upon joining her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars onstage for the "Thrills in Beverly Hills: Presented By Tresemmé" panel on Oct. 14, the reality star was booed by some fans in the audience. Lots of people would take offense to this, but Lisa's reaction to it is quite the opposite.
CELEBRITIES
msn.com

RHOBH Reunion Trailer: Kathy Hilton Gets Back at "Bully" Lisa Rinna in Epic Showdown

Everything has led to this. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 reunion trailer is finally here. Needless to say, the ladies have plenty of things to discuss, from Erika Jayne's comments about Garcelle Beauvais' son, Jax, to Kathy Hilton's alleged Aspen trip "meltdown" and more. And if Bravo's first teaser at the three-part reunion teases anything, it's that this year's RHOBH reunion may one of the show's most dramatic yet.
TV SHOWS
The List

Real Housewives Producers Confirm A Wild Rumor About Leah McSweeny At BravoCon 2022

Leah McSweeney's two-season run on "The Real Housewives of New York City" was a tale of two very different seasons. During the first season, she was a breath of fresh air for the franchise and seemed like a suitable replacement for the departing Bethenny Frankel. McSweeney was unafraid to stand up to a woman like Ramona Singer, but at the same time, she provided fun, youthful energy to the show that only Tinsley Mortimer was providing at the time (via People). However, the second season didn't go as well for her. In McSweeney's defense, a lot was going on during its second run, including her grandmother's death, the early days of COVID-19, and a seismic age difference in the cast (via Bravo).
TV & VIDEOS
Us Weekly

Southern Charm’s Craig Conover Says Ex Naomie Olindo Is Dating Someone New After Whitney Sudler-Smith Hookup

Moving on. Southern Charm’s Craig Conover revealed ex-girlfriend Naomie Olindo’s relationship status following her season 8 hookup with Whitney Sudler-Smith. “She’s been dating someone for six months,” the 33-year-old reality star exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, October 12, while promoting season 2 of Winter House. “She has her own life and I have mine.”
CELEBRITIES
ABC News

Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance celebrate 25th wedding anniversary

Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance are celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary by saying they "can't wait to do 25 more." Alongside a video dated Oct. 1, which shows the couple and their friends and family enjoying a big celebration to mark the occasion, Bassett and Vance penned a sweet message to each another on Instagram on Oct. 12, the day they got married back in 1997.
RELATIONSHIPS
bravotv.com

Fraser Olender Teases Below Deck Season 10: "There's a Lot of Drama"

The Below Deck chief stew promised there's "a lot to look forward to," during BravoCon 2022. Bigger boat, bigger problems? When Below Deck returns for Season 10, the crew will be welcoming charters aboard the 197-foot St. David, aka the largest motor yacht in franchise history. As chief stew Fraser Olender teased at BravoCon 2022, however, not everything will be smooth sailing.
TV SERIES
Variety

‘The Real Housewives of New York City’ Reboot Cast Revealed

Bravo has unveiled the brand-new cast of its rebooted “Real Housewives of New York City” franchise. Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Lizzy Savetsky, Jessel Taank and Brynn Whitfield will all be joining for Season 14. The news was revealed at a “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” taping on Sunday night during BravoCon, when the ladies surprised fans by walking on stage. In an exclusive interview with Variety in March, “Real Housewives” executive producer Andy Cohen had said that Bravo was looking for a cast that better reflected New York City. And indeed this one does:...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bravotv.com

We Have More Proof Dorinda Medley Really Was Put "on Pause" From RHONY

The Real Housewives of New York City producer Lisa Shannon set the record straight at BravoCon 2022. Breaking news out of BravoCon 2022: Dorinda Medley is officially vindicated. The former Real Housewives of New York City cast member has long been adamant that she was not let go from the series, but rather put "on pause," and producer Lisa Shannon is now confirming that was indeed the case (Andy Cohen has said the same in the past).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
E! News

E! News

218K+
Followers
53K+
Post
98M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy