Read full article on original website
Related
ewrestlingnews.com
Report – Jimmy Uso Not Backstage At SmackDown, Who Was Backstage?
Jimmy Uso was not backstage at Friday night’s WWE SmackDown TV tapings. According to a report from Pwinsider, Jimmy is scheduled to work this weekend’s SmackDown live event in Phoenix, Arizona so this could be a storyline. For what it’s worth, Jimmy was not in New Orleans, LA...
ewrestlingnews.com
Rhea Ripley Says Goodbye To Rey Mysterio, Meet Dominik Mysterio
WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio will be doing an autograph signing at the Cricket Wireless store in Oklahoma City on Monday, October 17 at 10:00 AM local time. Following last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Rhea Ripley took to Twitter to say goodbye to Rey Mysterio after he left RAW to join the SmackDown brand:
ewrestlingnews.com
Rhea Ripley Returned To In-Ring Action At Saturday’s WWE House Show
Rhea Ripley hadn’t been seen in action since the June 6, 2022 episode of RAW, but that changed on Saturday night. Ripley suffered an injury when she defeated Alexa Bliss, Doudrop and Liv Morgan in a four-way to earn a shot at Bianca Belair’s RAW Women’s Championship at Money in the Bank that resulted in her being pulled and replaced by Carmella.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results For October 14, 2022
Welcome to EWrestlingNews’ WWE Friday Night SmackDown results for October 14, 2022!. We kick things off with The New Day making their way to the ring. They prop themselves up as the longest reigning tag team champions in WWE history. They say the record will last forever. We head...
ewrestlingnews.com
Renee Paquette Discusses Possibly Doing Segments With Jon Moxley In AEW
Renee Paquette signed with All Elite Wrestling earlier this week. During the latest edition of her “The Sessions” podcast, Paquette commented on possibly working on-screen with her husband Jon Moxley, enjoying being able to work in a different space than Moxley, and more. You can check out some...
ewrestlingnews.com
Matt Riddle Says His Personal Life Is In Shambles
During a recent appearance on the “After the Bell with Corey Graves” podcast, Matt Riddle commented on proving himself as a top singles star in WWE and the evolution of his character, the issues in his personal life and his quest for a singles title, and more. You...
ewrestlingnews.com
Has WWE Opened The Forbidden Door?, Top WWE Superstar Opens AAA TripleMania XXX
Is the “Forbidden Door” opening in WWE with Triple H at the helm?. The 30th annual AAA TripleMania event from Mexico City on Saturday night opened with a video of WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio congratulating the company on celebrating a huge milestone, referencing his own time in the company.
ewrestlingnews.com
MJF Says Triple H Belongs On The Mount Rushmore Of Wrestling
During a recent appearance on the “Not Sam Wrestling” podcast, AEW wrestler MJF commented on why Triple H belongs on his Mount Rushmore of wrestling, who else would be on his Mount Rushmore of wrestling, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On...
ewrestlingnews.com
Willie Mack Reveals Why He Decided To Leave Impact Wrestling
During a recent interview with Denise Salcedo, former X-Division Champion Willie Mack commented on why he decided to step away from Impact Wrestling, if he feels bummed out about leaving Impact since he had quite the run there, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:
ewrestlingnews.com
Why The Bray Wyatt 6 Should Not Be Actual WWE Superstars
Since Bray Wyatt’s return to WWE, one of the major talking points has been the now humanoid versions of the Firefly Fun House characters. Previously, Wyatt had changed his Twitter handle to “Windham6” and sparked a lot of discussion of what he would do next. After coming back to WWE, this has changed to Wyatt 6 and all signs pointed to the series of characters we had previously seen in puppet form.
ewrestlingnews.com
Tag Team Match Announced For WWE RAW
Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson will be in action on Monday’s episode of WWE RAW as they will take on Alpha Academy (Otis and Chad Gable). Gallows and Anderson returned to WWE this past week on RAW when they aided AJ Styles. You can check out the official announcement...
ewrestlingnews.com
PHOTO: Jojo Offerman Backstage At WWE SmackDown With A New Look
We reported yesterday here on eWn that former WWE ring announcer Jojo Offerman was backstage at Friday night’s WWE SmackDown TV tapings. For those unaware, Offerman is married to Bray Wyatt. WWE ring announcer Samantha Irvin took to Twitter following the event to post a photo of herself and...
ewrestlingnews.com
Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler Go Into Creative Business For Themselves Over Title
Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey share a common background thanks to their combat fighting experience. Recently, the two collaborated in another way – booking their own creative for a storyline in WWE. Two of the four UFC Horsewomen were on-screen together regularly during the Rousey-Natalya Women’s Title story arc....
ewrestlingnews.com
Mike Chioda Says Tony Khan Should Avoid Post-PPV Media Scrums
All Elite Wrestling President Tony Khan may cut down on post-pay-per-view media scrums to avoid a similar situation as to what played out at AEW All Out 2022. After the September event, new-AEW World Champion CM Punk gave explosive comments about Kenny Omega, the Young Bucks, ‘Hangman’ Adam Page, and Colt Cabana.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE To Feature More International PLEs – Fewer Gimmick Match Events
Shows like Hell in a Cell, Elimination Chamber, and WWE: TLC may become a thing of the past as part of WWE’s plans for the new year. Yesterday, it was reported that WWE has canceled their Day 1 2023 Premium Live Event which had been scheduled on January 1.
ewrestlingnews.com
Results From WWE NXT Live Event In Gainesville, FL: Six-Man Tag Team Match
WWE held a NXT live event on Saturday night from the Martin Luther King Jr Recreation Center in Gainesville, FL. You can check out the results below, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:. Ikemen Jiro defeated Javier Bernal. Veer & Sanga defeated Quincy Elliott & Hank Walker. Julius Creed (w/ Brutus Creed &...
ewrestlingnews.com
News On Ticket Sales For Upcoming AEW Events
You can check out some updated ticket sale numbers for several upcoming AEW events below, courtesy of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter:. Next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite in Cincinnati, OH has 3,791 tickets out. AEW Rampage on October 21st in Jacksonville, FL has 2,561 tickets out. AEW Dynamite on...
ewrestlingnews.com
Latest On Gable Steveson’s WWE Status
It was previously reported that plans to get Chad Gable on TV were delayed because he wasn’t progressing in training as well as WWE had hoped. It was later revealed that he made the move to training full-time at the WWE Performance Center after undergoing heart surgery. Dave Meltzer...
ewrestlingnews.com
Dragon Lee & Dralistico Set To Face FTR, Date Unknown
Dragon Lee and Dralistico picked up a big win during a four-way tag team match at Saturday night’s TripleMania XXX: Mexico City event. The brothers faced off against Arez & Willie Mack, Myzteziz Jr. & Komander, and Latigo & Toxin, with the finish coming when Dralistico was able to overcome Toxin’s Double Underhook Piledriver.
ewrestlingnews.com
News On Ronda Rousey, Xavier Woods, Shayna Baszler, NWA Powerrr, More
You can check out Ronda Rousey’s latest “Ronda on the Road” vlog below. This episode is titled, “New Feuds, New Beginnings”:. “With Charlotte Flair finally behind her, Ronda is rejuvenated and looking towards the future: getting whooped by Racquel Rodriguez and taking on the SmackDown women’s field. Too bad there are just a couple of women on the roster…”
Comments / 0