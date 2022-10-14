ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Tractor-trailer rollover spills sprouts, oil onto Boston roadway

By Sarah Doiron
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pgxdu_0iZd0Ch800

BOSTON (WPRI) — Police are investigating after a tractor-trailer truck rolled over on a busy Boston parkway early Friday morning.

The truck rolled over on Storrow Drive around 2 a.m. near the Boston University Bridge.

Massachusetts State Police said the driver, identified as a 67-year-old Mattapoisett man, was not injured.

Police said the truck was carrying boxed Brussels sprouts, which spilled out onto the roadway

Oil also spilled from the truck and had to be cleaned up by Department of Environmental Protection personnel, according to police.

Storrow Drive was closed for several hours as crews cleared the spilled vegetables, oil and debris.

The roadway reopened around 11:30 a.m., according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation .

The cause of the crash in unknown at this time.

ALSO READ: Tractor-trailer rollover leaves highway watermelon-logged

Customize Your Notifications: Choose which 12 News topics you want to be alerted about »

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 0

Related
whdh.com

Blue Line to be shut down for repairs

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Blue Line is getting ready for repairs and will be offering shuttles at night for passengers, the MBTA said. Shuttle buses will replace Blue Line service between Bowdoin and Orient Heights on weeknights starting Monday night Oct. 17. The Blue Line will be shut down for crews to complete work on the tracks, the MBTA said.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Name released of popular Massachusetts coach killed in pedestrian crash on Route 495

A Massachusetts man that was killed in a morning highway pedestrian crash is being remembered. According to Massachusetts State Police, at 5:15 a.m. on October 8th, Massachusetts State Troopers responded to calls of a pedestrian down in the roadway of Route 495 northbound, just north of exit 36B in Plainville. The person struck was determined to be deceased.
PLAINVILLE, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

Stop repairing Tobin Bridge, replace it with a tunnel

THE TOBIN BRIDGE, which opened in February 1950, is approaching its projected 70-year lifespan. Perhaps it is time to consider an alternative to the never-ending series of increasingly costly and traffic-disruptive bridge repair projects, including the recent three-year restoration and rehabilitation project costing nearly $42 million and its predecessor, completed at a cost of $95 million, also for structural repairs and repainting. That project was necessary to repair floor beam fissures and other structural deficiencies.
CHELSEA, MA
thelocalne.ws

Car goes for a swim

IPSWICH ― No injuries were reported after a car wound up in Plum Island Sound on Sunday afternoon. The crash happened at around 3:30 p.m. at the Ipswich Bay Yacht Club at the end of a ramp leading to the water behind the clubhouse. The car, a 2017 Mazda CX5, ended up half-submerged in the sea.
IPSWICH, MA
whdh.com

Crews investigating commercial fire in Andover

ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Andover Fire Department said that they responded to a fire at a commercial building that included three restaurants. Authorities confirmed they responded to the fire at 19 Essex St. just before 4 a.m. Sunday. The fire was knocked down with no injuries reported. The cause of...
ANDOVER, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Motorcyclist seriously injured after crashing into truck on Green Street early Sunday

WORCESTER - A motorcyclist was seriously injured after crashing into a truck on Green Street early Sunday morning, police said.  The crash happened around 1 a.m., police said in a news release. A preliminary investigation indicated a 23-year-old male motorcyclist traveling at a high rate of speed struck the rear passenger's side of a Chevrolet Silverado.  ...
WORCESTER, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Salem man, killed in motorcycle crash in Beverly, was identified

BEVERLY, Mass. — A 41-year-old Salem man was killed after his motorcycle crashed into a utility pole in Beverly on Sunday morning. According to Beverly Police Department, crews responded to the area of 46 Mckay Street just before 2 a.m. where they located the motorcycle on its side after it appeared to have struck the utility pole and the driver, Michael Abraham 41, of Salem, laying on the ground.
BEVERLY, MA
WPRI 12 News

2 killed in 5-car Mansfield crash

MANSFIELD, Mass. (WPRI) –Two people were killed after a five car accident in Mansfield early Saturday morning. According to Massachusetts State Police, they were called to I-495 South at the 29.8 mile marker just before 4 a.m. for a report of a multi-vehicle crash. When troopers arrived on scene they found three vehicles in the […]
MANSFIELD, MA
NECN

Tractor-Trailer Gets Stuck Under Overpass at Logan Airport

A tractor-trailer became stuck under an overpass Friday night at Logan International Airport in Boston. The truck nudged in on its side on the ramp going to Terminal B. Traffic had to be rerouted through Terminal A. Crews managed to remove the vehicle after a couple of hours. It was...
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Somerville officials try to get the hole story

R.S.Y. Buchanan peers at Somerville officials peering down a new sinkhole on Park Street, near the commuter rail tracks, today. Yesterday, Luke Maher took a gander at Somerville's newest fountain, shooting water up on Avon Street after a Fed Ex driver managed to knock a knob off a temporary water hose:
SOMERVILLE, MA
WCVB

Large police presence seen at ongoing Sysco strike

PLYMPTON, Mass. — There was a large police presence early Monday at an ongoing strike in Plympton at wholesale food distribution company Sysco Boston. WCVB photographers saw a massive law enforcement presence and multiple people being loaded into the back of a police van. It was not immediately known...
PLYMPTON, MA
WGAU

‘Surrounded’: Police rescue dog walker from at least 9 aggressive coyotes

SWAMPSCOTT, Mass. — A dog walker had to call the police in northeastern Massachusetts Saturday night after a group of coyotes refused to back down after surrounding them. A Swampscott resident was walking his dog in a suburban neighborhood when a large group of coyotes appeared. Unable to scare them away, he called the Swampscott Police Department to get help, according to WFXT-TV.
SWAMPSCOTT, MA
WMUR.com

Serious 4-vehicle collision Saturday on Spaulding Turnpike

DOVER, N.H. — Three people were hospitalized after four vehicles collided on the Spaulding Turnpike in Dover, New Hampshire State Police said. State police said the "serious" crash around mile 7 near a construction zone shut the southbound highway for around 45 minutes starting around 10:33 a.m. Police said...
DOVER, NH
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

18K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy