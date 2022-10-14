Read full article on original website
bronx.com
Lois Williams, 75, Missing
The New York City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the following person, who was reported missing from within the confines of the 44th Precinct in the Bronx. Details are as follows. Missing:. Lois Williams. 790 Concourse Village West. Bronx, NY 10451. It was reported to...
bronx.com
Nigel Bloomfield, 75, Missing
The New York City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the following person, who was reported missing from within the confines of the 52nd Precinct in the Bronx. Details are as follows. Missing:. Nigel Bloomfield. 50 E. 191st Street. Bronx, NY 10468. It was reported to...
bronx.com
Aro Matos, 25, Gregory Almonte, 18 & David Polanco, 18, Arrested For The Murder Of Jayshua Nivar, 20
On Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at approximately 0409 hours, police responded to a male, shot in front of 717 E. 187th Street, within the confines of the 48th Precinct in the Bronx. Upon arrival, officers observed a 20-year-old male, unconscious and unresponsive, with two (2) gunshot wounds to the head...
bronx.com
Cortez Hinton, 33, Murdered
On Saturday, October 15, 2022, at approximately 0809 hours, police responded to a 911 call of an aided in front of 970 Kelly Street, within the confines of the 41st Precinct in the Bronx. Upon arrival, officers observed a 33-year-old male, unconscious and unresponsive,with a gunshot wound to the torso,...
bronx.com
NYPD Police Officer, Raul Avila, 34, Arrested
On Friday, October 14, 2022, at approximately 0733 hours, the following 34-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 102nd Precinct in Queens. Arrested:. Raul Avila. NYPD Police Officer. Charges:. strangulation;. criminal obstruction of breathing. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are...
bronx.com
NYPD Police Officer, Yoheliza Yanez, 34, Arrested
On Friday, October 14, 2022, at approximately 0733 hours, the following 34-year-old female off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 102nd Precinct in Queens. Arrested:. Yoheliza Yanez. NYPD Police Officer. Charges:. assault. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all...
bronx.com
NYPD Announces Proposed Rules For Receiving A Firearm License
The NYPD is releasing proposed rules concerning the issuance of firearm licenses. The proposed rules seek to amend gun licensing standards in light of the Supreme Court decision in N.Y. State Rifle & Pistol Ass’n v. Bruen, 142 S. Ct. 2111 (2022) and recent statewide legislation governing gun licensing. If adopted, the proposed rules will make emergency rules issued in August and September of 2022 permanent.
