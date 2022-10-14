Read full article on original website
High levels of toxic chemical BPA found in sports bras, watchdog warns
New testing on a variety of popular branded sports bras and athletic wear has revealed high levels of BPA, a chemical compound that's used to make certain types of plastic and can lead to harmful health effects such as asthma, cardiovascular disease and obesity. Sports bras sold by Athleta, PINK,...
5 Dermatologists Over 50 Share The One Product That Changed Their Skin
Dermatologists spend their days teaching other people how to care for their skin. From proper sun protection to the serums that actually work, they know what's good. And all that knowledge means they have a pretty solid handle on how to care for their own skin. With that in mind,...
The Best Hot Beverage To Sip On This Fall For Ageless Skin, According To Dermatologists
This post has been updated since its initial 02/16/22 publish date to include more expert insight. So much has been said about the power of drinking green tea for its many skincare benefits— from its antioxidant compounds (reduces skin inflammation)...
EWG’s 16th annual guide to sunscreen
The FDA wants to ban the highest SPF claims, limiting SPF values to 60+. Like a broken record playing the same lousy lyrics over and over, every year sunscreen choices seem to be stuck on repeat with many products offering inferior sun protection and potentially unsafe ingredients. You are reading:...
Halloween Face Paint Can Be Toxic to Kids
Around Halloween time many parents worry about trick-or-treating safety and curfews, sugar crashes, and ruined bedtimes. But here’s something you might not be thinking about, but should be: toxic ingredients in your kids’ face paints and powders. Studies in recent years have found Halloween face paints that contain...
The 10 best pregnancy-safe skincare products, per an OBGYN
When pregnant, there’s a laundry list of things you shouldn’t do: foregoing foods (sushi, cold cuts and types of mozzarella cheese, to list a few) and types of exercise (high-impact, 5K marathon training). Interestingly, there’s also a pregnancy skincare routine you should be following — and with that,...
