cohaitungchi.com

EWG’s 16th annual guide to sunscreen

The FDA wants to ban the highest SPF claims, limiting SPF values to 60+. Like a broken record playing the same lousy lyrics over and over, every year sunscreen choices seem to be stuck on repeat with many products offering inferior sun protection and potentially unsafe ingredients. You are reading:...
Consumer Reports.org

Halloween Face Paint Can Be Toxic to Kids

Around Halloween time many parents worry about trick-or-treating safety and curfews, sugar crashes, and ruined bedtimes. But here’s something you might not be thinking about, but should be: toxic ingredients in your kids’ face paints and powders. Studies in recent years have found Halloween face paints that contain...
New York Post

The 10 best pregnancy-safe skincare products, per an OBGYN

When pregnant, there’s a laundry list of things you shouldn’t do: foregoing foods (sushi, cold cuts and types of mozzarella cheese, to list a few) and types of exercise (high-impact, 5K marathon training). Interestingly, there’s also a pregnancy skincare routine you should be following — and with that,...
