Victoria, TX

Victoria museum to showcase high school student art

By Carolina Astrain
 2 days ago

VICTORIA, Texas – Ashtin Holt, a 19-year-old high school senior at Victoria West High School is one of several students whose artwork will be showcased at the Nave Museum in downtown Victoria. Ashtin says art has been an outlet for him for as long as he can remember.

Omar Ramos is the curator of the museum and is an artist himself.

“When it came to actually making art, I didn’t see it as a chance that I could grow, as a career but doing this for the students, they will see that their art is special and that they can pursue a future career in doing whatever they want,” Ramos said.

The decision to showcase student art instead of holding its usual annual Dia de Los Muertos event is an effort to steer the museum in a new direction that directly engages with area youth, Ramos said.

Here’s what you need to know about the member and artist preview for this show, it starts at 2 p.m. and goes until 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15.  The exhibit dates are Oct. 16 through Nov. 6, all at the Nave Museum located at 306 West Commercial Street.

