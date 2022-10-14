ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

A spooky story with a monster happy ending for 5-year-old leukemia survivor in Florida

By Faran Fagen
 2 days ago
Quinn McBride with author Fred Koehler, who spearheaded the writing of "Quinn's Monsters" as part of fulfilling the girl's Make-A-Wish request. Photo provided

Five-year-old leukemia survivor Quinn McBride could have asked for anything in the world from the Make-A-Wish Southern Florida Foundation . Go on a Caribbean cruise? Meet your favorite move star? Throw the first ball at a Marlins game? Take the family to Disney World?

Nope, not for Quinn. What the Lake Worth Beach, Florida girl really wanted was someone to write a book about her so that her story can inspire other children.

“That would make me feel happy,” Quinn said.

But when her parents suggested Quinn combine her favorite things, true inspiration struck.

“She absolutely loves books, Halloween and monsters,” Quinn's mother, Lisa Harris, said. “She loves spooky things.”

So, Quinn asked for a book that would showcase the monsters she watched in videos during her time at home and in hospitals while she battled leukemia. Oh, and one condition: She had to be one of the characters in the book.

This is where Lakeland-based author/illustrator/publisher Fred Koehler came in. Make-A-Wish had never had this kind of request before, so they reached out to the writing community, and Koehler stepped up.

“Her wish was for someone to tell her story,” Koehler said. “I don’t think it gets any deeper than that.”

Koehler also has a personal connection with Quinn’s story. During his childhood, he lost a friend to leukemia. Koehler played board games with his bedridden friend for days. Anything to take his mind off his illness.

With a deadline looming, Koehler — who has written and illustrated more than eight children’s books — knew he needed help.

Lakeland author taps his network to give girl a special story collection

So he asked members of his vast writing network to submit one illustrated monster accompanied by a short story about Quinn.

The ultimate goal: A collection of stories, each detailing Quinn's journey on an adventure with a monster (picture mini tales of “Where the Wild Things Are”). More than 70 writers submitted a story.

“The generosity of the writing community was incredible,” Koehler said. “They delivered for Quinn.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EEqse_0iZcya5400
Quinn McBride, 5, center, with her parents, Lisa Harris and Daniel McBride, at The Learning Experience in Deerfield Beach. The party was in celebration of "Quinn's Monsters," a book created to fulfill Quinn's Make-a-Wish request. Photo provided

Quinn received the first copy of “Quinn’s Monsters,” a 35-page monsterpiece, in August at an unveiling at The Learning Experience in Deerfield Beach. Family, friends, a cupcake party, a slide, life-size animals and monsters set the party scene.

But Quinn’s smile shined brightest as she accompanied Koehler to a classroom where a group of her peers were the first to hear the stories and see how the illustrations in “Quinn’s Monsters” were created.

It wasn't just Quinn who made it onto the pages; some of the people and things most dear to her, including her giraffe security blanket Rif-Raf, are featured as well.

As Koehler read to the children from a plush chair, Quinn ran around the room in excitement.   Then it was time, Quinn decided, for the two to sit on the floor together and stack blocks.

Koehler signed that first copy of “Quinn’s Monsters” and gave it to her dad, Daniel McBride, for safe keeping.

“For Make-A-Wish to put so much into one day to make a kid smile, to make her happy, it’s incredible,” McBride said. “These are memories she’ll never forget.”

Marissa Shea, Make-A-Wish mission delivery director, said that “Quinn’s Monsters” was beyond what she could have imagined.

“They’re beautiful little stories, fun monster stories that every kid could love,” Shea said. “A lot of people in the community had to come together in order to make this wish come true, and that’s what made it so beautiful.”

Well-known authors such as Don Tate and Henry Neff were quick to sign on for the project; but the Make-A-Wish book also offered Koehler the chance to showcase the work of unpublished writers such as Aixa-Perez Prado of Miami and Andrea Tripke of Melbourne.

Lynne Marie of Palm Beach, author of “Moldilocks and The Three Scares,” wasted no time submitting a “scary” story for the project.

Koehler was careful in selecting tales that aren't too scary or mature for a young audience.

“I wanted stories that embodied what it’s like to be 5 and in love with a monster,” Koehler said.

Koehler met Quinn for the first time at the book reveal. He brought his 15-year-old daughter to the event.

“It was important to my family to participate in something that’s a lifelong memory,” Koehler said. “I want to see the best in the world and know the world is a better place. Quinn was the star of the show.”

The book had a limited release, published soley for Quinn to give to her family, friends, pastors, medical staff who helped with her treatment. Each author and illustrator involved with the book also got copies.

Now that Quinn is healthy, her parents have begun to talk about growing their family.

Quinn, however, has more immediate priorities. The lover of monsters has her eyes set on Halloween. There's a costume to plan.

Do you know someone who's worthy of a profile? Send your suggestion, along with details and contact information, to neighborhood@pbpostcom.

About Make-A-Wish

Make-A-Wish Southern Florida has granted more than 13,000 wishes since 1983 for children who have critical illnesses. For more information or to donate, go to wish.org/sfla.

