'It's massive!' EastEnders will air 'mad' Janine Butcher exit in 'huge' Christmas episode after Charlie Brooks revealed she is leaving the soap

Charlie Brookes announced back in September that she is set to leave the soap.

And now it has been revealed that EastEnders will air the 'mad' Janine Butcher exit in a 'huge' Christmas episode, with her final storyline branded 'massive.'

The actress, 41, rejoined the BBC soap just 19 months ago, and her character Janine is currently in the middle of a love triangle with her new man Mick Carter (played Danny Dyer) and his ex, Linda (played Kellie Bright).

An EastEnders writer told The Sun: 'This year for Christmas is mad, it focuses around Janine. It's massive. This Christmas is huge.'

Charlie's character has been front and centre of the soap recently, as she fell pregnant with Mick child.

But keeping the news from the latter, who she believed doesn't want more children, the schemer decided to terminate the pregnancy.

Mick's estranged wife Linda also recently declared her love for her ex, who is the Queen Vic landlord, and isn't willing to go down without a fight.

As pregnancy drama looms, so does actor Danny's exit from the show, with the star set to leave the show at the end of the year, after nearly a decade on the cobbles.

EastEnders fans have speculated that Janine's exit could coincide with Mick's.

Discussing saying goodbye to Janine once more, Charlie told The Sun: 'I was only ever due back to EastEnders for a year. But when [exec producer] Chris Clenshaw presented me with his idea for the story, I couldn't say no to staying a little longer.

'I've had an amazing time, as I always do when I go back.

'But as always with Janine, she probably should not outstay her welcome — for everyone's sake.'

Janine certainly made her mark on the Albert Sqaure during her 24 years of on-and-off appearances - famously killing husband Barry Evans (Shaun Williamson) in 2004 when she pushed him off a cliff.

Charlie has played the villain on and off since 1999, with the announcement of departure coming just 18 months after her return to the soap.

