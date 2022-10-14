Traffic Advisory: Temporary Closure and Lane Shift in the 5200 Block of Paris Avenue

NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans Department of Public Works contractor Beverly Construction Inc. will temporarily close riverbound travel lanes in the 5200 block of Paris Avenue between Monday, Oct.17 at 7 a.m. and Wednesday, Oct. 31 at 5:30 p.m. During this time, riverbound traffic will shift to one of the lakebound travel lanes on Paris Avenue. This will allow for a single lane of vehicular traffic in each direction. The closure is necessary to accommodate drainage work as part of the Gardena Drive (St. Bernard Avenue – Paris Avenue) construction project.

Residents and businesses in this area were notified of the closure via a neighborhood canvass. Throughout construction, there will be large trucks and heavy equipment hauling materials in the area. Residents and commuters are reminded to use caution when driving, bicycling and walking near the construction site.

The $7.2 million Gardena Drive (St. Bernard Avenue – Paris Avenue) project was designed by Arcadis and is being constructed by Beverly Construction, Inc. Click here to view the community meeting presentation and map of the project. The scope of work varies by block but includes repairing sewage, water, and drainage lines, rebuilding the street entirely, and repairing sidewalks and curbs. In general, the contractor is working from 7 a.m. until sunset, Monday through Friday. The entire project is scheduled to be completed by the spring of 2023, weather permitting.

Since May 2018, DPW has completed 134 projects with an estimated value of $425 million. Today, 57 roadwork projects are under construction with an estimated value of nearly $634 million.

Please visit roadwork.nola.gov for more information. Questions about this project or RoadworkNOLA should be directed to 504.658.ROAD (7623) or roadwork@nola.gov.

To better serve our residents with more timely communication, RoadworkNOLA is in the process of building a distribution list to provide important construction updates through text. To sign up, text ROADWORK to 77295 or visit ready.nola.gov/alerts to create a profile and select the “roadwork” alert list.

# # #

About RoadworkNOLA

The City of New Orleans Department of Public Works (DPW) and Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans (SWBNO) are working together to implement an unprecedented program to restore our damaged infrastructure. Using local and federal funds, the $2.3 billion program is the most comprehensive that our region has seen in a generation.

WHAT YOU SHOULD KNOW ABOUT ROADWORKNOLA