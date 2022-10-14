POSTPONED | Scary Movie in the Park

UPDATE: Due to the incoming high winds and potential for rain, tonight’s Scary Movie in the Park has been rescheduled for Friday, October 21! We hope to see you all then.

October 4, 2022 - To celebrate October’s spooky season, Davenport Parks and Recreation is hosting the inaugural Scary Movie in the Park at Credit Island Nature Preserve and Park for adults 18 and over. Over the course of 5 weeks, the Davenport community was asked to vote in the October Madness Movie Bracket, via the department’s Facebook and Instagram pages, to help determine which movie would be shown. The bracket began with 32 movies, but after over 600 total votes, it was Wes Craven’s classic 1984 horror film,A Nightmare on Elm Street, that made it all the way to number 1.

“Staff have talked about hosting a scary movie at Credit Island Park for a while now,” said Davenport Parks and Recreation Event Supervisor, Amanda Randerson, “we are excited to be hosting this event and to see how involved our community was about participating in the movie bracket.”

The event kicks off at 6:00 p.m. with food for purchase from QuickE’s food truck, yard games and a selfie station with Freddy Krueger. Movie goers are encouraged to bring blankets or low-back lawn chairs, picnic dinners or purchase from the food truck, and snacks. In the event of rain, the event will be cancelled. Cancellations will be made by 3:00 p.m. the day of the movie.

Date: Friday, October 14

Time: 6:00 p.m.

Location: Credit Island Nature Preserve and Park │ 2200 W. River Drive

Movie: A Nightmare on Elm Street (Rated R)