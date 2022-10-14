ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver County, PA

Sister of home care abuse victim working to change laws to help nonverbal patients

By Nicole Ford, WPXI-TV
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dexUP_0iZcxeeB00

BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — Silence is all Nicholas, Heather Harold’s little brother, was able to do when his home care workers abused him at Maguire Memorial Home in Beaver County.

“Honestly I think the worst thing I thought that would happen to me was him dying. It was something you prepare yourself for, but then finding out that he had gone through this was heartbreaking,” Harold said.

Video evidence proved the abuse of at least 13 victims at the hands of Zachary Dinell and Tyler Smith. Dinell was charged by the state in 2018, but Harold said there were more victims and crimes that will never be charged.

“Some of the crimes that were committed within the statute of limitations had run out, so they could not use those to charge them with, and it’s just insane to have a statute of limitations on people who can’t report it,” Harold said.

So she’s doing something about it in her brother’s memory. With the help of her state representative, Harold lobbied for HB 2483 to be introduced.

“Really to just change the statute of limitations, just for people who are handicapped or the elderly, or just (people who are) vulnerable and unable to report that (within) the statute of limitations longer so these crimes can really be charged,” Harold said.

While she’s hopeful discussions will start later this month when the House of Representatives returns to session, she’s just thankful to have an opportunity to make a change for her brother.

“I think he wouldn’t want us to hurt so much when we think of him. I think he’s proud, I hope he’s proud,” Harold said.

The state charges were dropped due to a change in a plea agreement. Harold believes that wouldn’t have happened if this law as in effect because of the sheer number of charges. She believes Dinell would be facing more state time plus federal time.

Comments / 0

