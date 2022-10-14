ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Nearly 20 arrested in TBI gang, drug sting in Jackson

By Courtney Anderson
WATE
WATE
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xJfjI_0iZcx7nZ00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Nearly 20 people, including a murder suspect, were arrested after the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation launched an operation in Jackson.

The TBI says it launched the operation “in response to crime linked to gang and drug activity in the Jackson area.”

Seventeen people were taken into custody on charges ranging from drug possession to first-degree murder.

TBI released a list of those who were arrested:

  • Lakiya Bowman (DOB: 1-30-03) – Driving on Suspended License, Possession of Schedule VI (Marijuana) with Intent to Sell and Deliver, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Tarra Clark (DOB: 9-28-69) – Possession of Schedule II
  • Jemori Cole (DOB: 2-24-95) – Probation Violation, Possession of Schedule VI
  • Dajah Collins (DOB: 12-2-03) – First Degree Murder, Aggravated Assault
  • John Cook (DOB: 1-5-82) – Possession of Schedule II with Intent to Sell and Deliver, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Jasper Falls (DOB: 9-27-01) – Indecent Exposure, Possession of Schedule VI, Resisting Stop and Frisk
  • Nicholas Goff (DOB: 8-4-77) – Driving on Revoked – 5 th offense
  • Peyton Jenkins (DOB: 9-30-95) – Possession of Schedule II, Possession of Schedule VI, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Clarence Johnson (DOB: 11-3-54) – Probation Violation
  • Aniya Lee (DOB: 10-24-2000) – Violation of Probation
  • Kelvin Martin (DOB: 12-20-94) – Possession of Schedule VI (Marijuana) with Intent to Sell and Deliver, Evading Arrest
  • Willis McCurry (DOB: 7-7-58) – Driving Under the Influence, Possession of a Weapon Under the Influence, Violation of Implied Consent
  • Jayden Roe (DOB: 6-11-02) – Evading Arrest, Vandalism, Burglary, Reckless Endangerment
  • Colton Simpson (DOB: 11-11-90) – Contempt of Court
  • Terry Springfield (DOB: 3-19-97) – Possession of Schedule VI (Marijuana) with Intent to Sell and Deliver
  • Marico Wade (DOB: 11-14-92) – Violation of Probation
  • Antonio Walker (DOB: 12-22-96) – Contempt of Court
KFD: Arson suspected in West Knoxville apartment fire

The TBI says officers also seized guns, cash, and illegal drugs, including hydrocodone and fentanyl.

According to the TBI, around 100 law enforcement officers from 13 agencies participated in the operation, including officers from the Tennessee Highway Patrol,  Tennessee Department of Corrections, West Tennessee Violent Crimes Drug Task Force, Homeland Security, and the U.S. Marshals.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbtw.com

Nearly 20 arrested in Tennessee gang, drug sting operation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Nearly 20 people, including a murder suspect, were arrested after the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation launched an operation in Jackson. The TBI says it launched the operation “in response to crime linked to gang and drug activity in the Jackson area.”. Seventeen people were...
JACKSON, TN
localmemphis.com

Hydrocodone, cocaine seized in 17-person arrest, TBI says

Seventeen people were arrested by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) as part of an operation "in response to crime linked to gang and drug activity in the Jackson area," the organization stated in a press release. Charges ranged from first degree murder, indecent exposure, drug possession and violation of...
JACKSON, TN
wvlt.tv

TBI: 17 arrested for illegal drug and gang activity in multi-agency operation

JACKSON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Several law enforcement agencies arrested a total of 17 people for illegal drug and gang activity, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. According to TBI, the charges for the individuals included first-degree murder, drug possession and indecent exposure, among other things. Several guns, cash and various illegal drugs were seized during the investigation.
JACKSON, TN
WREG

17 guns, hundreds of pills found during search: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is facing charges after detectives found nearly 20 guns and hundreds of pills during a search at his home. Michael Fleming, 61, was taken into custody Thursday morning. Court documents say detectives with the Shelby County Narcotics Division executed a search warrant at Fleming’s home on Clearpool Circle Road […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD crashes call policy into question

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A deadly crash involving Memphis Police has renewed discussions about roadway safety. Since the beginning of the year, Memphis Police say officers have been involved in at least 360 crashes. The officers were at fault in 120 of them. Back in July, we spoke with Angela Nelson as her son lay in […]
MEMPHIS, TN
thecamdenchronicle.com

New Johnsonville man is arrested for 2021 murder

A joint investigation by TBI, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, and the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office has led to indictments for Gabriel Seth Box, 21, of New Johnsonville, in connection with a 2021 homicide. On Tuesday, Oct. 4, the Henderson County Grand Jury returned indictments in the 2021...
NEW JOHNSONVILLE, TN
WREG

MPD finds body in Raleigh

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a call regarding an unresponsive person near 11 p.m. Saturday night. Police arrived on the scene of the 4000 block of Lehi Drive and found an unresponsive person. They were later pronounced dead on the scene. Memphis Police said there were no obvious signs of foul play. They […]
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Midtown man, fiancée held at gunpoint during string of robberies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are searching for three more suspects in a string of robberies that terrorized Midtowners for days. One victim who was held at gunpoint is speaking out. Zachary Stuart, who was robbed Sunday, is beyond grateful. "I got punched in the back of the head...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Motorcycle wreck on Winchester kills one

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a crash Saturday night around 11:30 p.m. off Winchester Road and Cargo Road. Police found a single motorcycle accident. They said the victim was pronounced dead on the scene. MPD said this is now an active investigation.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One dead in East Memphis

CORRECTION: MPD said the victim has died of natural causes and they believe no foul play is suspected at this time. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police were dispatched to St. Francis Hospital around 4:30 p.m. Saturday after a person was brought to the hospital. Police said the victim was transported from the 5900 block of […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man found dead on Summer Ave, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found dead on Summer Avenue late Saturday night. On Oct. 15 at approximately 10:55 PM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a scene on Summer Avenue and Summer Trace Drive. When officers arrived, they found a man unresponsive. The man was pronounced...
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

Police investigate shooting at a Southaven restaurant

Southaven Police are investigating a shooting that took place late Friday night at a local restaurant. Police said officers responded to the Red Hook Cajun Seafood and Bar, located at 7065 Airways Blvd., shortly before 11 p.m. Friday. They learned on arrival that a person had been shot but had left the scene. The unidentified victim was located a short time later in Horn Lake, police said. A person of interest was also detained for questioning.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WREG

VIDEO: Suspect running from shooting in broad daylight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have released a video they hope will help them will help identify the man responsible for a shooting in a North Memphis neighborhood. MPD has not identified the victim but said they got into a fight with the suspect right before the shooting in the 1600 block of Oakwood Monday afternoon. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATE

WATE

33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy