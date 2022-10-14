Nearly 20 arrested in TBI gang, drug sting in Jackson

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Nearly 20 people, including a murder suspect, were arrested after the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation launched an operation in Jackson.

The TBI says it launched the operation “in response to crime linked to gang and drug activity in the Jackson area.”

Seventeen people were taken into custody on charges ranging from drug possession to first-degree murder.

TBI released a list of those who were arrested:

Lakiya Bowman (DOB: 1-30-03) – Driving on Suspended License, Possession of Schedule VI (Marijuana) with Intent to Sell and Deliver, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Tarra Clark (DOB: 9-28-69) – Possession of Schedule II

Jemori Cole (DOB: 2-24-95) – Probation Violation, Possession of Schedule VI

Dajah Collins (DOB: 12-2-03) – First Degree Murder, Aggravated Assault

John Cook (DOB: 1-5-82) – Possession of Schedule II with Intent to Sell and Deliver, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Jasper Falls (DOB: 9-27-01) – Indecent Exposure, Possession of Schedule VI, Resisting Stop and Frisk

Nicholas Goff (DOB: 8-4-77) – Driving on Revoked – 5 th offense

offense Peyton Jenkins (DOB: 9-30-95) – Possession of Schedule II, Possession of Schedule VI, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Clarence Johnson (DOB: 11-3-54) – Probation Violation

Aniya Lee (DOB: 10-24-2000) – Violation of Probation

Kelvin Martin (DOB: 12-20-94) – Possession of Schedule VI (Marijuana) with Intent to Sell and Deliver, Evading Arrest

Willis McCurry (DOB: 7-7-58) – Driving Under the Influence, Possession of a Weapon Under the Influence, Violation of Implied Consent

Jayden Roe (DOB: 6-11-02) – Evading Arrest, Vandalism, Burglary, Reckless Endangerment

Colton Simpson (DOB: 11-11-90) – Contempt of Court

Terry Springfield (DOB: 3-19-97) – Possession of Schedule VI (Marijuana) with Intent to Sell and Deliver

Marico Wade (DOB: 11-14-92) – Violation of Probation

Antonio Walker (DOB: 12-22-96) – Contempt of Court

The TBI says officers also seized guns, cash, and illegal drugs, including hydrocodone and fentanyl.

According to the TBI, around 100 law enforcement officers from 13 agencies participated in the operation, including officers from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Tennessee Department of Corrections, West Tennessee Violent Crimes Drug Task Force, Homeland Security, and the U.S. Marshals.

