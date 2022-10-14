Read full article on original website
Gamespot
Overwatch 2 Hits 25 Million Players, Everyone Getting Free DLC And Double XP Soon
Overwatch 2's launch earlier this month wasn't exactly smooth, but the game has reached a massive new player milestone right out of the gate. Blizzard announced that the free-to-play shooter hit 25 million players in 10 days. The studio used the "mind-blown" emoji to describe the player number. "Thank you...
Gamespot
Gotham Knights Will Not Offer Performance Mode On Console, Runs Only At 30 FPS
After announcing a four-player co-op mode will be coming to Gotham Knights next month, Warner Bros. Montreal has shared another piece of less exciting news: The game will run at 30 frames per second on console with no performance mode option. The announcement was made via the official Gotham Knights...
Overwatch 2 daily player count is "nearly triple" the original's peak
Overwatch 1 reached 25 million players in eight months - Overwatch 2 did it in 10 days
Every New Achievement In Overwatch 2
"Overwatch" is dead. Long live "Overwatch 2." Not only has the sequel usurped the place of the original, but it's the only medium through which players can experience Blizzard's team-based shooting action. "Overwatch 2" got off to a rough start thanks to enormous queue times, locked heroes, and missing cosmetics, a situation made all the worst by a DDoS attack. Thankfully, the title has grown more stable, allowing longtime fans and newcomers alike to sample the best and worst changes in the free-to-play follow-up.
Overwatch 2: The 3 Best Characters To Counter Mercy
"Overwatch 2" boasts a host of Support heroes, but one of the most powerful is Mercy. This angel is sometimes a devil to those playing against her due to her powerful healing beam and the fact that she can even bring players back from the dead. While she was already a nuisance for those who faced her in the first game, taking her out can prove even trickier in "Overwatch 2" thanks to some changes made to Mercy's flight and self-healing (including the integration of a beloved super jump ability).
Twitch streamer breaks back jumping into foam pit at San Diego streamer convention
Another streamer said she dislocated her kneecap after tumbling into the same foam pit.
shiftedmag.com
Ranking the Best Casino Apps for 2022
Online gambling has seen a drastic rise in popularity in recent years. With developing technologies and the rising availability of the internet, the need to visit local brick-and-mortar casinos is outdated. Nowadays, gals and guys can just power on their phones, click a button and be a press away from all of the most popular casino games. But the question is, what are the best gambling apps to check out in 2022? In this article, we answer that exact question.
Overwatch 2 Best Tank Hero Season 1
With the launch of Overwatch 2 veterans and players new to the series are experiencing the reworks of different characters. A week after its launch a tier list was made to find out who is Overwatch 2’s best tank hero to play as in Season 1. It’s important to...
Gamespot
Dead Space Remake vs Original Comparison
The Dead Space remake is looking to overhaul and change the original 2008 horror classic. From graphical improvements, rewritten dialogue, and new gameplay mechanics. This video highlights some of the biggest changes we found in chapters 2 and 3. Please keep in mind the game is still in development and anything we show here is subject to change.
dotesports.com
Overwatch 2 Bronze 5 Competitive rank bug, explained
Since the beginning of Overwatch 2, fans have felt there was something wrong with the Competitive Play system. From players being placed in strange ranks, nowhere near where they were ranked in the original Overwatch, to the ranking system not letting players ascend the ladder, Competitive Play is off to a rocky start.
Gamespot
God of War Ragnarök: The Mythology Behind Loki
You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. Ragnarök is soon upon us, specifically God of War Ragnarök, so we’re taking a look at the central figures of the game and looking at their actual story in Norse myth, how it is similar or different to what we’ve already seen in God of War, and what it might mean for Kratos’s ultimate fate. And today, we’re starting with a crowd favorite; Loki.
Gamespot
Call Of Duty Mobile: Zombies Shi No Numa Secret Boss Fight Guide
The latest season has arrived to Call of Duty Mobile, and as the title suggests, Season 9: Zombies Are Back is an update focused on the undead. The Halloween-themed update also brings the return of the classic Shi No Numa Zombies map, which features a hidden boss fight. Here is everything you need to know to unlock the option to complete the Easter egg steps and defeat the boss.
NME
‘Overwatch 2’ hits 25million players in 10 days
Overwatch 2 hasn’t had the smoothest of launches, but it seemingly hasn’t kept people away – as the game saw 25million players in its first 10 days from release. That figure comes from a Blizzard press release, in which the company noted that Overwatch 2 had “nearly tripled” the daily player peak for the original Overwatch. Blizzard president Mike Ybarra hailed the game’s launch as an “important moment” for Blizzard, adding:
ComicBook
League of Legends Reveals K'Sante's Abilities and Gameplay Trailer
Following several different teases and trailers, League of Legends developer Riot Games has finally revealed the full set of abilities and gameplay trailer for the upcoming champion K'Sante, the Pride of Nazumah. Essentially, K'Sante's kit appears to revolve around whether his weapons -- his ntofos -- are in a defensive or aggressive mode while providing him wish the ability to knock enemies back, dash, and shield depending on what ability he has used.
Gamespot
11 Minutes Of Psyker Class | Warhammer 40,000 Darktide Beta
The Warhammer 40,000 Darktide closed beta is showing off new classes including Psyker, Ogryn, and Sharpshooter. In this gameplay clip we're showcasing an early run with the Psyker Class who are magic-users specializing in crowd control.
How to Improve Your KD in Apex Legends
Wondering how to improve your average kill-death ratio (KD) in Apex Legends? We've got you covered. Of course, it's important to understand that since Apex Legends is a battle royale, there is a large amount of randomly generated factors at play that are beyond your control. Still, however, Apex is widely regarded as one of the BRs with the highest skill ceilings nowadays, which is demonstrated by players who routinely hit Predator. Here's a breakdown of how to improve your KD in Apex Legends.
Gamespot
Today's Wordle Answer (#485) - October 17, 2022
It's Monday and that can only mean one thing: We're back for another week of Wordle guides. After a long weekend, it's time to get back into the swing of things, and we're here to make sure you do that by getting the Wordle correct. Fortunately for those who are still dragging on this mid-October Monday, the Wordle answer isn't difficult at all. The answer is a word every player has likely heard of and will know how to spell. If you haven't started the October 17 Wordle just yet, then you can check out our list of recommended starting words. However, if you're already past the starting point and visiting this article, then you might be in need of some help.
IndieFoxx Calls Out Twitch Following Multiple Ban Appeals
Indiefoxx is one of the most controversial content creators to stream on Twitch. The streamer skyrocketed in popularity in 2021 with her streams in the ASMR and Pools, Hot Tubs, and Beaches categories awarding her over 2 million followers. However, things kept getting worse for Indiefoxx on Twitch, as the streamer was banned five times over six months. The length of the bans ranged from 24 hours to three days.
Gamespot
PlayStation Plus Free Games For October 2022 Are Available Now
The PlayStation Plus free games lineup for October 2022 is live now, and it includes some heavy hitters. Hot Wheels Unleashed, Injustice 2, and Superhot are all free this month, so make sure you snag them in time. It's quite an eclectic mix and one of the better months we've had in a while.
Gamespot
Apex Legends Mobile Is Giving Out Free Epic-Tier Loot
Apex Legends Mobile's Aftershow battle pass is about to expire, with Season 3: Champions set to launch on October 18 at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET. But Season 2 still has plenty to give, from the Hyperbeat Seasonal Shop to the Aftershow event hub. In fact, a new event was added to the hub this week, and it might be the best event of the season.
