ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Bad Bunny on Why He Doesn’t Need to Record With Americans

By Julia Dzurillay
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 2 days ago

Bad Bunny featured several up-and-coming Latin artists on Un Verano Sin Ti. When it comes to collaborating with American artists though, the “Titi Me Preguntó” singer believes the perspective on music has changed.

Bad Bunny’s ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’ featured Jhay Cortez, Tony Dize, Bomba Estéreo, the Marías, and others

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VzjRW_0iZcw2qf00
Artist Bad Bunny performs during his World’s Hottest Tour at SoFi Stadium | Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Bad Bunny is the artist behind Un Verano Sin Ti, enjoying 10 non-consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. Each song earned millions of Spotify plays, with “Titi Me Preguntó” receiving over 675 million streams since its debut. (“Me Porto Bonito” has over 780 million Spotify plays.)

He performed at the MTV Video Music Awards and headlined Philadelphia’s Made in America music festival. Bad Bunny also embarked on his World’s Hottest tour, which became the highest-grossing tour by a Latin artist in history.

This collection was complete with several artistic features, including Chencho Corleone for “Me Porto Bonito.” Maria Zardoya of The Marías sometimes appears onstage to sing “Otro Atardecer.” Jhay Cortez was added to “Tarot,” while Bomba Estéreo appeared on “Ojitos Lindos.”

Bad Bunny thinks the ‘perspective’ on collaborating with Americans has changed

Bad Bunny’s collaborations are intentional choices – especially for Un Verano Sin Ti. Because he’s already one of the world’s biggest artists, the “perspective” surrounding American artists is different.

“Sometimes, Latinos would want to record with an American, and because they’re American, they’d think, ‘I have to do it,’” Bad Bunny said during an interview with Rolling Stone . “No, man. He’s not at the level I am, you know? Just because they’re American.”

“But that perspective has changed,” he continued. “You can see it now. People have become aware. They suddenly see, ‘Wow, Bad Bunny has been the most listened to on Spotify for 70 days. It wasn’t the American. It’s this guy, who’s Latino.’”

That attitude extends to Bad Bunny’s projects as a solo artist. During an interview with Harper’s Bazaar , he commented on creating a sequel to the 2019 release Oasis.

“My goal will be to do things that I enjoy, never to be a billionaire or whatever. If I don’t feel passionate about something, then I’m not going to do it, no matter how much it is,” he said. “But, hey, if we get to a billion one day, then we get to a billion,” he adds with a shrug.

Bad Bunny partnered with Cardi B and J Balvin for ‘I Like It’

Bad Bunny often collaborates with other musicians, including Daddy Yankee and J Balvin. In 2018, Bad Bunny appeared as a featured artist on Cardi B’s “I Like It” along with J Balvin.

The song holds over a billion Spotify streams, with Cardi B even joining Bad Bunny on stage in 2022. For an extended version of Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa featured Bad Bunny on “Un Día.”

RELATED: Bad Bunny Made Billboard Chart History (Again) With His Album ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’

Comments / 0

Related
Loudwire

2022 American Music Awards Rock Categories Revealed

It was a big year for Maneskin and Imagine Dragons, as the two acts both scored four nominations when the American Music Awards nominees were revealed Thursday (Oct. 13). Each of the acts scored multiple rock category nods, with Maneskin up for Favorite Rock Artist and Favorite Rock Song ("Beggin'"), while Imagine Dragons got the trifecta with Favorite Rock Artist, Favorite Rock Song ("Enemy" with JID) and Favorite Rock Album (Mercury - Act 1).
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Chesca Taps Villano Antillano and Corina Smith for Sexy, Bad-Bitch Anthem ‘Activa’

You can count on Chesca, Villano Antillano, and Corina Smith to hype each other in the club “cuando suena el trá.” On Thursday, the trio released their sexy and self-empowering collaboration “Activa,” along with a colorful video, shot in the middle of an extravagant house party. Chesca opens the song up with a confident verse and sings about amping up her girls — “las babies activas.” The video shows her dancing with the two other artists as $100 bills fly around them. “‘Activa’ is a song that I’ve wanted to work on for a long time, and I’m happy...
MUSIC
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

205K+
Followers
117K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy