Halloween car show in Lackawanna County
CARBONDALE, Pa. — A Halloween car show took place in Lackawanna County Sunday. The show at Hotel Anthracite in Carbondale was sponsored by the Coal Cracker Cruisers Car Club. There was food, drinks, and door prizes, plus live music. People could also make donations to the Salvation Army Angel...
Shots Fired Near Central Pennsylvania Elementary School
A central Pennsylvania elementary school was briefly placed into a lockdown after shots were fired near the school on Monday, Oct. 17, authorities say. Foose School in Harrisburg was placed into lockdown after the gunshots were heard near the school around 9:10 a.m., the school district says. The students and...
Trunk or treat for all ages in Lackawanna County
SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A trunk or treat for folks of all ages in Lackawanna County. Corky's Garden Path in Justus was filled with Halloween fun on Saturday. There were games, a pumpkin carving contest, and a gift shop filled with fall items. There was also wine tasting for...
The Pumpkin Walk At Creekside Gardens
TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — A visit to the Pumpkin Walk is a great way to spend a beautiful autumn day and get excited for Halloween! Creekside Gardens in Tunkhannock creates a magical land of pumpkins. They gather thousands of pumpkins of all shapes and sizes and display them throughout their annual pumpkin walk. Meander passed a pumpkin wall, visit the pumpkin witches, gourd ghosts and see beautifully stacked pumpkins.
Scranton After Dark Haunted Walking Tours
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — It was all about tales of mayhem and mystery in downtown Scranton on Friday night!. Scranton After Dark Haunted Walking Tours are being put on by the Lackawanna Historical Society each Friday evening now through October 28th. Tours begin at 7 PM at the...
Bootastic Health fair held at Wyoming Valley mall
Wilkes-Barre Township, Luzerne Co. — The Luzerne and Lackawanna County Medical Societies held their 2nd annual Bootastic health fair at the Wyoming valley mall. Different local vendors gave out health information to parents and candy to kids wearing costumes. The event sees around two hundred to three hundred kids.
Halloween food truck festival in Olyphant
OLYPHANT, Pa. — A Halloween food truck festival is happening this weekend in Lackawanna County. The festival at SS. Cyril and Methodius Church in Olyphant is hosting more than a dozen food trucks and several different craft vendors. There is also live entertainment, and if you wear a Halloween...
Driver crashes into home in Scranton
MOOSIC, Pa. — A driver crashed into the porch of a Scranton home Sunday morning. The car hit a house on Moosic Street around 5 a.m., then struck a utility pole. Both people in the car were taken to the hospital. There is no word on their conditions. PPL...
Tracking device located on bumper, husband charged with stalking
Selinsgrove, Pa. — A 49-year-old man was charged after a mechanic located a GPS tracking device underneath the bumper of his wife's vehicle. A temporary PFA was filed on Sept. 30 against Jason M. Eisenhuth after the accuser suspected him of stalking her. Eisenhuth had shown up several times to where his wife was without being told her location, she explained to police. The accuser texted Eisenhuth to say she...
Steer on the loose in Union County
New Columbia, Pa — Police say a 2,000-pound steer was reported to be on the loose in White Deer Township as of Wednesday. The Hereford steer went missing in the area of the 100 block of Keefer Lane, according to state police at Milton. The steer has an all-white face. Anyone with information on the steer's owner should contact PSP Milton at 570-524-2662.
NEPA Pet Expo and Animal Care Summit
DICKSON CITY, Pa. — A pet expo took place all over the Viewmont Mall in Dickson City, and it was also an animal care summit. It featured dozens of vendors with pet accessories or animal services. A highlight of the event featured a pet costume contest, a dozen dogs,...
Bear sighting leads to fatal crash in Luzerne Co.
PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A 58-year-old Exeter man died from injuries he sustained in a two-car crash on State Route 11 in Plymouth Township Saturday, which also left three others injured. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, the victim, identified as 58-year-old Richard P. Kazmerick, was driving northbound...
16 To The Rescue: Susie
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Pa. — The floppy-eared hugger we are meeting this week is Susie. She is a hound mix and was found living on the streets a few months ago and has been at Animal Resource Center near Bloomsburg ever since. Susie is probably only 2 or 3 years old but has a sickness that will likely shorten her life span. So, rescue workers at ARC are determined to find her the most special home.
Fired employee returns and slashes tires
Bloomsburg, Pa. — A Berwick man who was fired from his job returned to the business and slashed a former co-worker's tires, police say. Dylan Douglas Miller, 24, reportedly told officers he had been terminated from Trivium Packaging, but felt it was unfair his co-worker hadn't been fired also. Police were called to the parking lot on Low Street the morning of May 28 after the accuser discovered the left-side...
Woman Fair After Hitting Utility Pole on Route 15
MONROE TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY – A Lewisburg woman is in fair condition after crashing into a utility pole along Route 15 in Monroe Township, Snyder County Friday night. Selinsgrove state police say injured was 32-year-old Brittney Jones, and she may have been driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance. Troopers say charges are pending their investigation. She was taken to Geisinger, where a nursing supervisor says she’s in fair condition.
Man kicks woman down flight of steps
Rome, Pa. — A Bradford County man is facing assault charges after he allegedly kicked his girlfriend down a flight of steps during an argument. Mitchell A. Bacorn, 34, of Rome, asked to speak with officers just before they took him into custody during the early morning hours of Sept. 29, police said. Bacorn admitted to Trooper Craig Kalinoski that he struck the woman causing her to fall down the steps, according to the affidavit. ...
Griffin Pond Animal Shelter hosts Barktober Fest
Olyphant, Lackawanna Co. — Griffin Pond Animal Shelter hosted their first Barktober fest in Olyphant today. This family and pet friendly event hosted around 60 vendors, food, activities and pet and kid costume contests. The event was held at the Maiolatesi Wine Cellars so admission for adults came with...
State Police to host presentation in Hazleton, discuss how to prevent holiday theft
HAZLETON, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Pennsylvania State Police will host an event detailing ways to prevent theft during the upcoming holiday season. Lock vehicle doors. Keep valuables out of sight and secured in the trunk/cargo area. Lock exterior doors of the home, including sheds and storage areas. Be aware...
An old Harrisburg high school has transformed into a haunted house
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The brick façade of the old Bishop McDevitt High School in Harrisburg now holds a special Halloween haunted attraction inside. The Bridge Eco Village, who now owns the abandoned school, will be renovating the building inside and out in the next couple years. For this Halloween season, they will be allowing the community to come in and see the abandoned school before it is completely gutted: in a complete frightful experience.
Tannersville Inn items on auction block
TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — If you can see it, you can have it. A meeting place for many locals and tourists since 1825, the Legendary Tannersville Inn in Pocono Township is selling off everything inside. "This is going on the auction block. All of the memorabilia. If you're really in...
