Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here's How You Can Help Raise Awareness of the Disappearance of Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
20 Year-Old Pilot Still Missing After Disappearing Over Lake Michigan Nearly 30 Years AgoKyle SchepperleyOttawa Lake, MI
TV Series Sheds More Light on Dee Ann Warner’s DisappearanceTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Tune in Tonight - Missing Michigan Woman, Dee Ann Warner, Profiled on TV Show ‘Disappeared’Tracy StengelTecumseh, MI
4 Places To Get Pies in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Related
thevillagereporter.com
ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Jazmine Barajas (Wauseon)
The female Athlete of the Week is Wauseon volleyball player Jazmine Barajas. The Wauseon senior registered 22 digs against Delta to set a new Wauseon record for digs in a season with 569. Please login to view this news story. Not currently a subscriber? Obtain seven days of website access...
thevillagereporter.com
Lakota @ Edon Football
EDON – The Bombers outgained Lakota 445-71 as they blanked Lakota 30-0 to stay alive for the playoffs. Kyler Sapp was 22/41 for 268 yards, Wade Parrish rushed nine times for 97 yards, and Caden Nester collected seven receptions for 103 yards to lead Edon. UP NEXT: October 21-Edon...
thevillagereporter.com
ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Carson Dominique (Archbold)
The male Athlete of the Week is Archbold football player Carson Dominique. Please login to view this news story. Not currently a subscriber? Obtain seven days of website access along with the current full color E-Edition (same as the print edition) for just $2.00.
thevillagereporter.com
Bryan @ Archbold Girls Soccer
ARCHBOLD – Macy Burton scored with six seconds left in the first half and the Golden Bears defense locked down Archbold in the second half for the win, clinching their second straight NWOAL title. Calysta Wasson led the Bryan defensive effort by turning away eight shots in goal. Bryan...
thevillagereporter.com
GMC Boys Cross Country Championships
TEAM SCORES: 1. Fairview 42; 2. Tinora 58; 3. Hicksville 73; 4. Antwerp 113; 5. Wayne Trace 130; 6. Ayersville 157; 7. Paulding 160; 8. Edgerton 183. EDGERTON TOP FINISHER: 17. Nathaniel Tomlinson 18:24. Click below for a free photo album of this event to view all the photos.
thevillagereporter.com
Manchester @ Hilltop Football
WEST UNITY – The visitors from southern Ohio forced six Hilltop turnovers, returning two of them for touchdowns, to get a 40-22 win. Cameron Schlosser was 9/21 passing for Hilltop for 137 yards, two touchdowns, three interceptions with Anthony Eckenrode catching two passes for 83 yards and a touchdown.
thevillagereporter.com
High School Football Roundup For October 14, 2022
DELTA – Patrick Henry snapped a three-game losing streak with a dominant performance in a 40-8 win at Delta. Quarterback Nash Meyer paced the Patriots offense on 24/28 passing for 324 yards and three scores, rushed for another 42 yards and two touchdowns, and caught a two-yard TD pass from Gavin Jackson.
965thecave.com
Lenawee Broadcasting Company Weekend Sports Schedule
Adrian, MI – There are some great match-ups in both high school and college football this weekend for Lenawee County teams. The high schools are in week 8 of their seasons. Here are the games:. Napoleon @ Addison. Sturgis @ Adrian (aired on 103.9 WLEN and wlen.com with John...
13abc.com
WATCH: 13abc Football Friday: Week 9
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As we near the end of the regular season, area teams need wins to secure a spot in the postseason. On the October 14th, 2022 Week 9 edition of Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday, Justin Feldkamp takes us to the Toledo Area Athletic Conference showdown between Ottawa Hills and Northwood.
thevillagereporter.com
FULTON COUNTY GAME OF THE WEEK: Archbold Overcomes First Half Mistakes To Beat Wauseon 20-12
ARCHBOLD – In a game that had a little bit of everything on a cold, blustery night at Bluestreak Stadium, it was Archbold senior running back Carson Dominique who did a little bit of everything. Dominique rushed for 158 yards, three touchdowns, and had a second half interception to...
965thecave.com
thevillagereporter.com
Danbury @ Stryker Football
STRYKER – Stryker broke open a close ball game with two late touchdowns to claim a 46-22 win over Danbury. According to Stryker head coach Kent Holsopple, the win puts Stryker (5-3 overall) into the Northern 8 Conference playoffs. As it now stands Stryker is in fourth place. That...
saturdaytradition.com
Mike Hart throws shade at James Franklin following Michigan's dominant win
Mike Hart was back on the sideline for Michigan in Week 7 after his medical emergency in Week 6. He was also feeling well enough after the huge win to troll Penn State head coach James Franklin. One of Franklin’s signature items each week is a tweet using only the...
JJ McCarthy on Michigan State: ‘We want Paul back’
What did JJ McCarthy say about Michigan State?When do Michigan and Michigan State play?. On Saturday afternoon, JJ McCarthy and the Michigan Wolverines absolutely dominated Penn State on way to a 41-17 win at the Big House. During the game, the Wolverines rushed for over 400 yards against what had...
13abc.com
Toledo tunes in to brand new radio station
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo is tuning in to something it hasn’t seen in well over a decade, a brand new radio station. Party 103.3 launched on Sept. 5, 2022 at 10:33 a.m. and is positioned as “Toledo’s Hits & Throwbacks.”. “We play the biggest hits from...
thevillagereporter.com
Pettisville School Foundation Receives Donation From Graduate
Beverly Miller, whose dream to become a full-time math teacher was never fulfilled, posthumously honored her class by donating part of her estate to the Pettisville School Foundation in honor of her PHS Class of 1970. She passed away on November 9, 2020. After graduation from Eastern Mennonite University, Bev...
Local pizza-maker named top finalist in national pizza making contest
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — October is National Pizza Month and with over 94% of Americans consuming pizza regularly, it's safe to say demand is high for and orders most likely are, too. That means there have to be some pretty fast pizza makers out there. One local restaurant manager is...
Lima News
Putnam County court records
Beth A. Petersen, New Bavaria, and Jon E. Petersen, Leipsic, were granted a dissolution of marriage. They were married Sept. 4, 1987 in Glandorf and have no minor children. Aaron L. Hazelton, 34, Pandora, was sentenced to 90 days jail for obstructing official business (amended). He was given credit for 11 days served with the rest suspended pending successful completion of reporting probation for five years. He must successfully complete all counseling and treatment recommended.
Driver dead after crash on Anthony Wayne Trail in Maumee
MAUMEE, Ohio — A driver is dead after crashing their car into a tree in Maumee on Sunday night. Maumee police say the car was traveling at a high rate of speed going west on the Anthony Wayne Trail (US 24) near Key and White Streets before the crash.
Comments / 0