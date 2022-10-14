ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delta, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thevillagereporter.com

ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Jazmine Barajas (Wauseon)

The female Athlete of the Week is Wauseon volleyball player Jazmine Barajas. The Wauseon senior registered 22 digs against Delta to set a new Wauseon record for digs in a season with 569. Please login to view this news story. Not currently a subscriber? Obtain seven days of website access...
WAUSEON, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Lakota @ Edon Football

EDON – The Bombers outgained Lakota 445-71 as they blanked Lakota 30-0 to stay alive for the playoffs. Kyler Sapp was 22/41 for 268 yards, Wade Parrish rushed nine times for 97 yards, and Caden Nester collected seven receptions for 103 yards to lead Edon. UP NEXT: October 21-Edon...
EDON, OH
thevillagereporter.com

ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Carson Dominique (Archbold)

The male Athlete of the Week is Archbold football player Carson Dominique. Please login to view this news story. Not currently a subscriber? Obtain seven days of website access along with the current full color E-Edition (same as the print edition) for just $2.00.
ARCHBOLD, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Bryan @ Archbold Girls Soccer

ARCHBOLD – Macy Burton scored with six seconds left in the first half and the Golden Bears defense locked down Archbold in the second half for the win, clinching their second straight NWOAL title. Calysta Wasson led the Bryan defensive effort by turning away eight shots in goal. Bryan...
BRYAN, OH
thevillagereporter.com

GMC Boys Cross Country Championships

TEAM SCORES: 1. Fairview 42; 2. Tinora 58; 3. Hicksville 73; 4. Antwerp 113; 5. Wayne Trace 130; 6. Ayersville 157; 7. Paulding 160; 8. Edgerton 183. EDGERTON TOP FINISHER: 17. Nathaniel Tomlinson 18:24. Click below for a free photo album of this event to view all the photos.
DEFIANCE, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Manchester @ Hilltop Football

WEST UNITY – The visitors from southern Ohio forced six Hilltop turnovers, returning two of them for touchdowns, to get a 40-22 win. Cameron Schlosser was 9/21 passing for Hilltop for 137 yards, two touchdowns, three interceptions with Anthony Eckenrode catching two passes for 83 yards and a touchdown.
WEST UNITY, OH
thevillagereporter.com

High School Football Roundup For October 14, 2022

DELTA – Patrick Henry snapped a three-game losing streak with a dominant performance in a 40-8 win at Delta. Quarterback Nash Meyer paced the Patriots offense on 24/28 passing for 324 yards and three scores, rushed for another 42 yards and two touchdowns, and caught a two-yard TD pass from Gavin Jackson.
DELTA, OH
965thecave.com

Lenawee Broadcasting Company Weekend Sports Schedule

Adrian, MI – There are some great match-ups in both high school and college football this weekend for Lenawee County teams. The high schools are in week 8 of their seasons. Here are the games:. Napoleon @ Addison. Sturgis @ Adrian (aired on 103.9 WLEN and wlen.com with John...
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
13abc.com

WATCH: 13abc Football Friday: Week 9

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As we near the end of the regular season, area teams need wins to secure a spot in the postseason. On the October 14th, 2022 Week 9 edition of Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday, Justin Feldkamp takes us to the Toledo Area Athletic Conference showdown between Ottawa Hills and Northwood.
TOLEDO, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Danbury @ Stryker Football

STRYKER – Stryker broke open a close ball game with two late touchdowns to claim a 46-22 win over Danbury. According to Stryker head coach Kent Holsopple, the win puts Stryker (5-3 overall) into the Northern 8 Conference playoffs. As it now stands Stryker is in fourth place. That...
STRYKER, OH
13abc.com

Toledo tunes in to brand new radio station

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo is tuning in to something it hasn’t seen in well over a decade, a brand new radio station. Party 103.3 launched on Sept. 5, 2022 at 10:33 a.m. and is positioned as “Toledo’s Hits & Throwbacks.”. “We play the biggest hits from...
TOLEDO, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Pettisville School Foundation Receives Donation From Graduate

Beverly Miller, whose dream to become a full-time math teacher was never fulfilled, posthumously honored her class by donating part of her estate to the Pettisville School Foundation in honor of her PHS Class of 1970. She passed away on November 9, 2020. After graduation from Eastern Mennonite University, Bev...
PETTISVILLE, OH
Lima News

Putnam County court records

Beth A. Petersen, New Bavaria, and Jon E. Petersen, Leipsic, were granted a dissolution of marriage. They were married Sept. 4, 1987 in Glandorf and have no minor children. Aaron L. Hazelton, 34, Pandora, was sentenced to 90 days jail for obstructing official business (amended). He was given credit for 11 days served with the rest suspended pending successful completion of reporting probation for five years. He must successfully complete all counseling and treatment recommended.
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy