Jim Thorpe, PA

Bootastic Health fair held at Wyoming Valley mall

Wilkes-Barre Township, Luzerne Co. — The Luzerne and Lackawanna County Medical Societies held their 2nd annual Bootastic health fair at the Wyoming valley mall. Different local vendors gave out health information to parents and candy to kids wearing costumes. The event sees around two hundred to three hundred kids.
Josh Shapiro and Austin Davis make campaign stops within the commonwealth

POTTSVILLE,SCHUYKILL COUNTY. (WOLF) — “Its great to be here in Schuykill. Josh Shapiro and I have been Crisscrossing the state meeting voters where they are, to personally ask for their vote, earn their support. I feel really good about the campaign we built and the fact that we laid out a number of prioritize issues to actually address voters concerns”
Lane restrictions through Thursday on I-81

NANTICOKE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — PennDOT announced Monday morning that there will be lane restrictions on Interstate 81 north and southbound through Thursday. According to PennDOT, the restriction will be between mile markers 163 to 166 in Nanticoke, Luzerne County. The restrictions will last from 7 PM to 6 AM through Thursday to perform bridge work.
Bear sighting leads to fatal crash in Luzerne Co.

PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A 58-year-old Exeter man died from injuries he sustained in a two-car crash on State Route 11 in Plymouth Township Saturday, which also left three others injured. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, the victim, identified as 58-year-old Richard P. Kazmerick, was driving northbound...
Glen Lyon man dies in Schuylkill County after crashing into tree

WEST BRUNSWICK TWP, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — A Luzerne County man has died after crashing into a tree on Friday in Schuylkill County. According to State Police, 74-year-old John Vanderhoff, of Glen Lyon, was traveling along SR-895/Summer Valley Road near the intersection with Miller's Crossing Road around 9:50 AM Friday.
Man pleads guilty to selling fentanyl resulting in death of NJ man

EFFORT, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — A Monroe County man pled guilty Friday to distributing fentanyl resulting in the death of a man from New Jersey in 2021. According to a news release by U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, 36-year-old Matthew Luce, a/k/a “Luck,” of Effort, PA, admitted that on February 6, 2021, he distributed 10 bags of fentanyl to a New Jersey man who later used the drugs and was found dead in his home the next morning.
Griffin Pond Animal Shelter hosts Barktober Fest

Olyphant, Lackawanna Co. — Griffin Pond Animal Shelter hosted their first Barktober fest in Olyphant today. This family and pet friendly event hosted around 60 vendors, food, activities and pet and kid costume contests. The event was held at the Maiolatesi Wine Cellars so admission for adults came with...
Scranton After Dark Haunted Walking Tours

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — It was all about tales of mayhem and mystery in downtown Scranton on Friday night!. Scranton After Dark Haunted Walking Tours are being put on by the Lackawanna Historical Society each Friday evening now through October 28th. Tours begin at 7 PM at the...
Matthews hosts NEPA Invitational

The 2nd annual NEPA Invitational golf tournament will start tomorrow at the Country Club of Scranton. Hosted by PGA tour professional Brandon Matthews the two day event will raise money for the Geisinger Janet Weis children’s hospital. There will be 50 pros and 50 amateurs on the Club course...
