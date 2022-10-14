Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Star Trek: Picard Trailer Reveals the USS Enteprise-F
The Enterprise-F finally arrives in the Star Trek universe in the third season of Star Trek: Picard. During today's Star Trek universe panel at New York Comic Con, Paramount+ revealed a new trailer for the third and final season of Star Trek: Picard. While a previous trailer revealed the show's "hero ship" the USS Titan-A, the new trailer reveals the Star Trek debut of the next generation (no pun intended) of Enterprise, the USS Enterprise-F. There's no word on who is in command of the ship, but the vessel does appear to be using the same Odyssey-class design used for the USS Enterprise-F in the video game Star Trek Online.
Popculture
Netflix Fans Demand Trigger Warning for New Movie
The new Netflix movie starring Mila Kunis has been a success for the streamer, but it's not without its critics. Luckiest Girl Alive is based on the novel by Jessica Knoll and centers on a woman who endured a series of traumatic events as a teenager, from surviving a school shooting to being gang-raped at 14. Although the movie has an R rating, some viewers were completely unprepared for the level of violence and are demanding a trigger warning be added.
wegotthiscovered.com
An unsung sci-fi sleeper hit fights back on streaming to force the hand of destiny
You’d have thought a slick and glossy sci-fi thriller boasting an intriguing concept adapted from one of the genre’s undoubted icons that boasted a star-studded cast, gained strong reviews from critics and fans, before recouping its budget two and a half times over at the box office would live long in the memory, but The Adjustment Bureau has long since been left behind by pop culture.
EW.com
House of the Dragon finale trailer teases another major death before season's end
Warning: This article contains spoilers from House of the Dragon season 1, episode 9. Buckle up, because there could be one more character death before the end credits roll on House of the Dragon's first season finale. The teaser trailer for episode 10, which was attached to the ending of...
dexerto.com
House of the Dragon Episode 10 trailer teases Vermithor in epic fiery finale
The finale of House of the Dragon Season 1 is almost here with Episode 10, with its trailer setting the stage for an epic closer – with one of the fiercest dragons in all of Westeros, Vermithor. Episode 9 revolved around one of the most important events in the...
Jon Snow Was Revealed to Be a Targaryen in 'Game of Thrones' — How Is He Related to Rhaenyra?
The Game of Thrones universe is still kicking thanks to House of the Dragon. The new HBO series is set 200 years before the events of the original show and focuses on the Targaryens as they sit on the Iron Throne. Though they maintain a firm grip over Westeros, their rule is challenged from within as ambitious members of the family seek to take what is theirs with fire and blood. Much like the first series, there's plenty of fantasy drama and action to be had.
Popculture
'The Handmaid's Tale' Sends Fans Into Uproar With Cliffhanger Ending
The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 is continuing to generate plenty of buzz online. The latest episode of the hit Hulu original series, based on Margaret Atwood's novel of the same name, ended with a massive cliffhanger when two beloved characters were captured. Warning: This post contains spoilers for The Handmaid's Tale, Season 5, Episode 5, "Fairytail."
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Cosplay Rocks The Dragon With Ryukyu
It's all hands on deck for both My Hero Academia's sixth season in the Shonen's anime adaptation as well as the Final Arc, as the professional heroes that populate Hero Society are lending a major assist to the young crime fighters that make up UA Academy's student body. One such hero has a Qurik which allows her to transform into a dragon, with Ryukyu not getting as much screen time as Endeavor, Hawks, or Mirko, but cosplayers clearly see something in the mentor to Uravity and Froppy.
Popculture
'Game of Thrones' Jon Snow Spinoff: A Guide to Kit Harington's Upcoming Return
House of the Dragon has given fans a triumphant return to Westeros, but one project in the works could be much more closely related to Game of Thrones. Back in June, fans were floored by the news that Kit Harington himself had pitched a sequel series about his character, Jon Snow. Here's a run-down of everything we know about the project, and how likely it is that we'll ever get to see it for ourselves.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Just Kicked Off One of the Saddest Storylines in Game of Thrones
The Game of Thrones franchise is no stranger to tragedy. Just mentioning the Red Wedding or saying "You know nothing, Jon Snow" is enough to bring tears to the eyes of fans. The series had plenty of sad moments and storylines. House of the Dragon, a Game of Thrones prequel, will also have quite a few tragic and devastating stories, especially given the nature of a single family at war with themselves. This Sunday's new episode, "The Green Council," kicked off what could be the saddest story in all of House of the Dragon, as the show allowed viewers time to get to know Erryk and Arryk Cargyll.
Rings of Power Finale Recap: Halbrand and The Stranger's True Identities Revealed — Plus, Who Died?
With its Season 1 finale, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power finally provided answers about the enduring mystery surrounding Halbrand and The Stranger’s true identities, while also laying the groundwork for an even bigger adventure when the Prime Video series returns for Season 2. THE STRANGER | With the mystics — The Dweller (Bridie Sisson), The Ascetic (Kali Kopae) and The Nomad (Edith Poor) — tracking The Stranger, Harfoots Nori, Poppy, Marigold and Sadoc also followed him in the hopes of saving their tall friend from the danger that awaited him. The mystics caught up to the Stranger first, with...
ComicBook
Sauron Revealed in The Rings of Power Finale
After weeks of foreshadowing, Sauron finally revealed himself in the finale of The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power. It turns out that Sauron was hiding under our noses the entire time, as Galadriel learned that Halbrand was actually the Dark Lord during last night's episode. After going to Eregion for elvish healing, Halbrand quickly takes an interest in Celebrimbor's project to use mithril to create some sort of artifact that can be used to pass on the light of the Simarils onto the elves and prevent them from fading from Middle-Earth. Halbrand suggests a solution – combine the mithril with other metals to form an alloy and then use that new amplified metal to create a crown. Although Halbrand is never named as Annatar (a nom de plume meaning "Lord of Gifts", which Sauron used in The Simarillion), he does offer this advice as "a Gift."
thedigitalfix.com
Rings of Power: all Sauron’s magic rings explained
What are the Rings of Power? In the Lord of the Rings movies, we hear about the Rings of Power, but other than the One Ring, we learn very little about Sauron’s magic rings. Thankfully Amazon’s fantasy series, also called the Rings of Power, is shedding some light on these powerful artefacts.
dexerto.com
Rings of Power Season 2: Release date prediction, cast, plot & more
Rings of Power Season 2 has recently begun production, so here’s everything we know so far, from a possible release date, to its cast, plot, and other details. Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is reaching the endgame now for its first season, so fans are both gearing up for the finale, and also wondering what will happen next.
Collider
'House Party' Trailer Teases the Raunchy Reboot of a '90s Classic
Warner Bros. Pictures' upcoming reboot of the 1990 comedy cult classic House Party has just received an official trailer. The film will be released theatrically early next year and unlike the first film, which followed high schoolers, will feature two 20-something concert promoters who decide to host an epic party at a major celebrity's mansion after they find themselves down on their luck. The film stars Tosin Cole, Jacob Latimore, Karen Obilom, DC Young Fly, and Scott Mescudi.
hiphop-n-more.com
50 Cent Hosted Podcast About Twin Brothers Who Brought Down El Chapo Gets Release Date
As previously reported, 50 Cent is hosting a podcast about the story of the twin brothers who helped bring down the prolific drug lord, El Chapo. Today, it gets a release date; October 19. Lionsgate has launched a new division called Lionsgate Sound, which will operate as a full-service podcast...
‘Love Is Blind’ Season 3: When Do New Episodes Drop?
'Love Is Blind' Season 3 premieres this week, but Netflix isn't dropping all the episodes at once. Here's what the schedule looks like this season.
What Time Will ‘Chainsaw Man’ Episode 2 Be on Hulu and Crunchyroll?
One of the buzziest premieres of October is the release of the new anime series Chainsaw Man. The anime adaptation of Tatsuki Fujimoto’s popular “Chainsaw Man” magna, the series centers on a teenage boy (Denji) drowning in debt who’s forced to hunt devils with his pet dog (Pochita). One day, Denji is betrayed and killed. Per Hulu, “in an unexpected turn of events, Pochita merges with his dead body and grants him the power of a Chainsaw Man!”
Where to Watch ‘Terrifier’ and ‘All Hallows’ Eve’
Terrifier 2 hit theaters last weekend (Oct. 6) and featured enough hardcore blood and gore that viewers needed puke buckets during their screenings. But before this box office success came All Hallows Eve which introduced Damien Leone’s homicidal clown through a series of short horror movies. The film was followed with Terrifier, which debuted to so-so reception, not for lack of scares, but for its faltering storyline and character development.
