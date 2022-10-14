ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 17

William Jones
2d ago

I thought for a car the front and back plate were required and only license tabs are required on the back plate. 🤔

Reply
5
NPC963221
2d ago

Lol you don’t even have to pull over for police anymore. So what does it matter if you have a front plate or not, who cares?

Reply
3
THE MANN
2d ago

Front and back plate required. Tabs on back plate only. Month and year tabs in that order. See bottom of your Washington state registration for you automobile. It states "Front plate required ".Front plate is call a knock off plate. Cause it usually will come off in a accident if you leave the sean.

Reply
2
Related
NEWStalk 870

When Can You Legally Use Your Car Horn in Washington State?

When Can You Legally Honk Your Car Horn In Washington State?. We've all been there. You're driving down the road, and someone cuts you off. Or maybe they're driving too slowly, and you're in a hurry. In either case, your first instinct is to honk your horn. But is that legal? When can you use your car horn in Washington State?
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

The Great Shakeout: Statewide Earthquake Drill Is Planned

Washington residents will hear tsunami sirens and may receive earthquake alerts the week of Oct. 17 during The Great Shakeout international earthquake drill. Knowing how to be prepared for an earthquake can be lifesaving, especially in Washington, as it has the second-highest risk of large earthquakes in the United States, according to the state's Department of Natural Resources.
WASHINGTON STATE
Big Country News

Six Large Wildfires Continue to Burn in Washington State

WASHINGTON STATE — There are six large fires in Washington according to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center as of Oct. 12. “It may be October, but it’s clear we’re not out of the woods when it comes to wildfire smoke and the dangers it can bring,” said Kaitlyn Kelly, Air Quality Policy Specialist in a release by the Washington Department of Health.
WASHINGTON STATE
kqennewsradio.com

WASHINGTON WOMAN TAKEN TO HOSPITAL AFTER SUV VERSUS DEER ACCIDENT

A Washington state woman was taken to the hospital, following an SUV versus deer accident on Friday night. A report from Oregon State Police said just after 8:40 p.m. the vehicle was southbound on Interstate Five about a mile north of Winchester, when the animal entered the roadway from the median and was struck by the SUV, causing damage to the driver’s side front-end and door. The driver was transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center.
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

Six Large Washington Fires Continue Into October

There are six large fires in Washington according to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center as of Oct. 12. "It may be October, but it's clear we're not out of the woods when it comes to wildfire smoke and the dangers it can bring," said Kaitlyn Kelly, Air Quality Policy Specialist in a release by the Washington Department of Health.
WASHINGTON STATE
lynnwoodtimes.com

Unhealthy Air Quality Alert in effect for Puget Sound

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., October 15, 2022—Puget Sound Clean Air Agency has issued an AIR QUALITY ALERT for Clallam, Grays Harbor, Jefferson, King, Kitsap, Mason, Pierce, San Juan, Snohomish, and Thurston counties to end October 18. Much of the area is in MODERATE or UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS (USG) conditions, with some UNHEALTHY along US 2 and SR 530.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
KUOW

Here comes the rain again ... eventually: Today So Far

Rain is — finally — on the horizon for Washington ... eventually. Health experts are concerned about the flu season ahead. Spoiler alert: Prices are still high. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for October 12, 2022. Rain is — finally — on the...
WASHINGTON STATE
KUOW

New airport would put Washington's climate goals out of reach, critics argue

The Puget Sound region is growing, and air travel is growing with it. By the year 2050, the number of flights here could more than double. Planners say Washington state needs a new airport two-thirds the size of Sea-Tac. A state appointed commission has been looking at where to put it, and will send their report to the state legislature by this weekend.
WASHINGTON STATE
NEWStalk 870

NEWStalk 870

Pasco WA
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Newstalk 870 has the best news coverage for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy