Washington State

yaktrinews.com

Facebook, Meta face $24.6M fine for violating Washington campaign law

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Attorney General Bob Ferguson is suing Meta, the parent company behind social media giant Facebook, for more than 800 violations of Washington state’s campaign finance transparency law. As clarified in an announcement from the Attorney General’s Office on Friday morning, these laws require that campaign...
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

The Great Shakeout: Statewide Earthquake Drill Is Planned

Washington residents will hear tsunami sirens and may receive earthquake alerts the week of Oct. 17 during The Great Shakeout international earthquake drill. Knowing how to be prepared for an earthquake can be lifesaving, especially in Washington, as it has the second-highest risk of large earthquakes in the United States, according to the state's Department of Natural Resources.
WASHINGTON STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Governor, Seattle mayor visit factory; back tiny house villages as “efficient” homelessness solution

A statewide push to fight homelessness is in full force. Encampments in Tacoma and under I-5 near Northgate were getting cleared out on Friday. This year, Washington lawmakers approved $800 million to address homelessness – more than ever before. A major chunk of that – about $300 million – goes towards rapid housing, like tiny house villages.
SEATTLE, WA
Big Country News

Six Large Wildfires Continue to Burn in Washington State

WASHINGTON STATE — There are six large fires in Washington according to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center as of Oct. 12. “It may be October, but it’s clear we’re not out of the woods when it comes to wildfire smoke and the dangers it can bring,” said Kaitlyn Kelly, Air Quality Policy Specialist in a release by the Washington Department of Health.
WASHINGTON STATE
kqennewsradio.com

WASHINGTON WOMAN TAKEN TO HOSPITAL AFTER SUV VERSUS DEER ACCIDENT

A Washington state woman was taken to the hospital, following an SUV versus deer accident on Friday night. A report from Oregon State Police said just after 8:40 p.m. the vehicle was southbound on Interstate Five about a mile north of Winchester, when the animal entered the roadway from the median and was struck by the SUV, causing damage to the driver’s side front-end and door. The driver was transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center.
WASHINGTON STATE
KUOW

New airport would put Washington's climate goals out of reach, critics argue

The Puget Sound region is growing, and air travel is growing with it. By the year 2050, the number of flights here could more than double. Planners say Washington state needs a new airport two-thirds the size of Sea-Tac. A state appointed commission has been looking at where to put it, and will send their report to the state legislature by this weekend.
WASHINGTON STATE
News Talk KIT

Blueberry Demand Grows and SCOTUS Hears Prop 12 Case

**The demand for blueberries is growing around the world. According to RaboResearch Food and Agribusiness, blueberry consumption is up and is expected to keep increasing. The U.S., European Union and United Kingdom are the hottest global markets, and the “super fruit” is gaining popularity in China and other regions as well.
CALIFORNIA STATE
News Talk KIT

News Talk KIT

Yakima, WA
