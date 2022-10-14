Read full article on original website
Homeowners nervously await evacuation orders as Washington’s Nakia Creek Fire explodes in size
The Nakia Creek Fire in Washington state is inching its way closer to homes as warm and dry air allowed the blaze to explode in size on Sunday, growing from about 150 acres to more than 1,500.
What’s the Most Popular Road Sign in Washington State To Steal?
What Are The Most Popular Road Signs That Get Stolen Each Year In Washington?. If you've ever been driving down the street and seen a road sign that's been bent, spray-painted, or otherwise damaged, you may have wondered who would do such a thing. Believe it or not, there are...
yaktrinews.com
Facebook, Meta face $24.6M fine for violating Washington campaign law
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Attorney General Bob Ferguson is suing Meta, the parent company behind social media giant Facebook, for more than 800 violations of Washington state’s campaign finance transparency law. As clarified in an announcement from the Attorney General’s Office on Friday morning, these laws require that campaign...
Chronicle
Proposed Washington Bill Would Stop Power and Water Shutoffs During Extreme Heat
Attorney General Bob Ferguson and Sen. Joe Nguyen, D-White Center, announced Thursday their plans to propose a bill during next year's legislative session that would protect access to electricity and running water during extreme heat. Should the bill pass, utility companies in Washington would not be able to shut off...
Chronicle
The Great Shakeout: Statewide Earthquake Drill Is Planned
Washington residents will hear tsunami sirens and may receive earthquake alerts the week of Oct. 17 during The Great Shakeout international earthquake drill. Knowing how to be prepared for an earthquake can be lifesaving, especially in Washington, as it has the second-highest risk of large earthquakes in the United States, according to the state's Department of Natural Resources.
Governor, Seattle mayor visit factory; back tiny house villages as “efficient” homelessness solution
A statewide push to fight homelessness is in full force. Encampments in Tacoma and under I-5 near Northgate were getting cleared out on Friday. This year, Washington lawmakers approved $800 million to address homelessness – more than ever before. A major chunk of that – about $300 million – goes towards rapid housing, like tiny house villages.
World’s largest melter of radioactive waste now heating in Washington
HANFORD - The world’s largest melter of radioactive waste is now heating up near Richland after more than 20 years of construction. The melter will be used to glassify radioactive waste from Hanford tanks, preparing the waste for permanent disposal. The melter will first create practice glass before processing real Hanford tank waste by the end of 2023.
Six Large Wildfires Continue to Burn in Washington State
WASHINGTON STATE — There are six large fires in Washington according to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center as of Oct. 12. “It may be October, but it’s clear we’re not out of the woods when it comes to wildfire smoke and the dangers it can bring,” said Kaitlyn Kelly, Air Quality Policy Specialist in a release by the Washington Department of Health.
opb.org
‘It’s an invasion.’ North America’s tiniest butterfly spotted in Southeastern Washington
Your browser does not support the audio element. This particular adventure begins with the search for a bird. However, like many discoveries that venture a bit off course, birder Chris Lindsey found something much more interesting: a Western pygmy blue butterfly. The smallest butterfly in North America. On Sept. 3,...
kqennewsradio.com
WASHINGTON WOMAN TAKEN TO HOSPITAL AFTER SUV VERSUS DEER ACCIDENT
A Washington state woman was taken to the hospital, following an SUV versus deer accident on Friday night. A report from Oregon State Police said just after 8:40 p.m. the vehicle was southbound on Interstate Five about a mile north of Winchester, when the animal entered the roadway from the median and was struck by the SUV, causing damage to the driver’s side front-end and door. The driver was transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center.
$74,950 Foreclosed Home For Sale In One of Idaho’s Most Darling Little Cities
In short, a foreclosed property is one that is seized and listed for sale by the homeowner's lender. Any home with a mortgage has what's called a lien on it. The lien is the part of the mortgage contract that grants a lender the power to take possession of a residence after the homeowner stops paying the mortgage.
Several Washington Animal Shelters Care for Pets Displaced by Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian is one of the deadliest hurricanes to have ever reached stateside. The storm caused the deaths of over 130 people and racked up billions of dollars in damage. While you see plenty of news reports on people being displaced, you may not realize what's happening to pets in affected areas.
Tri-City Herald
Washington grocery sites could face reshuffling as Kroger-Albertsons merger unfolds
The planned merger of Kroger and Albertsons Companies Inc., officially announced Friday, is set to bring more grocery store reshuffling in Washington state. A previous buyout creates overlap with the two chains that could lead to some stores spun out from the deal. Albertsons in 2016 bought the remaining core...
5 Things You Need To Know About Jury Duty in Washington State
Here Are Five Things To Know About Jury Duty Service In Washington State. If you live in Washington State, you may be called upon to serve on a jury at some point in your life. But what does that actually mean? How does the process work?. When you receive a...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Man sentenced for illegally voting in Idaho during 2020 presidential election
A man has been sentenced for illegally voting in the 2020 presidential election. Charles A. Skiles, 70, was sentenced Wednesday to three years of probation and a $1,500 fine. A jury found him guilty in August of felony illegal voting and misdemeanor illegal registration by a voter. Skiles entered an...
KUOW
New airport would put Washington's climate goals out of reach, critics argue
The Puget Sound region is growing, and air travel is growing with it. By the year 2050, the number of flights here could more than double. Planners say Washington state needs a new airport two-thirds the size of Sea-Tac. A state appointed commission has been looking at where to put it, and will send their report to the state legislature by this weekend.
WATCH: Outraged Idaho Karen Stops Traffic; Tries Citizen’s Arrest
Road rage is a situation most drivers have experienced at least once. Some people just take it to ridiculous extremes, and "Karens" are notorious for taking EVERYTHING to extremes. I've had a few run-ins with angry motorists, but nothing that ever resulted in damage to vehicles or fisticuffs. I remember...
Idaho State Journal
Opinion: Biden administration's lax border policies have opened the floodgates inundating Idaho law enforcement
The Biden administration’s “catch and release” and porous border policies give drug cartels easy access to distribute deadly drugs, traffic unsuspecting victims and leave a wake of violence in our neighborhoods. We must secure our border immediately. The Biden administration’s border policies have opened the floodgates:
Stretch of Highway 2 to remain closed Thursday night, WSDOT says
A stretch of Highway 2 remains closed Thursday night as crews continue to deal with falling trees near the road, the Washington State Department of Transportation announced. Starting at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Highway 2 was closed in both directions between mileposts 46 and 50. WSDOT had initially planned to...
Blueberry Demand Grows and SCOTUS Hears Prop 12 Case
**The demand for blueberries is growing around the world. According to RaboResearch Food and Agribusiness, blueberry consumption is up and is expected to keep increasing. The U.S., European Union and United Kingdom are the hottest global markets, and the “super fruit” is gaining popularity in China and other regions as well.
