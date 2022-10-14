Read full article on original website
houmatimes.com
House of Prayer to host Harvest Fest
House of Prayer invites the community to come out and celebrate fall at its Harvest Festival on Monday, October 31, 2022, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. The festival will feature a gumbo cook-off, food, concessions, hayrides, games, music, and activities. Non-scary costumes are welcomed. A costume contest will take place, with the winner taking home a special prize. House of Prayer is accepting registration for the gumbo cook off, which can be completed online, here.
houmatimes.com
LPPL event supported local authors
Lafourche Parish Public Library recently hosted a Louisiana Authors Book Fair, featuring a panel of local authors. The fair was held at the library’s Thibodaux Branch hosting a networking opportunity between book lovers and their favorite local authors. Guests were able to meet with their favorite authors and receive in depth information on their favorite reads, the creative process, as well as writing and publishing tips.
NOLA.com
Blues and BBQ just one of six festivals this weekend; see days, hours, prices, parking
It's a veritable festapalooza this weekend in the New Orleans area with the Crescent City Blues and BBQ Festival topping a list of six tantalizing celebrations. Admission is free to the 15th edition of the Blues and BBQ Festival in Lafayette Square, 602 St. Charles Street in the Central Business District. It's open Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
whereyat.com
Oak Street 2022 Poboy Festival
After a two-year hiatus, the Oak Street Merchants, Residents, and Property Owners are back with their 14th annual Poboy Fest this fall on November 6 from 10 to 6 p.m. The event will feature three stages for live music performances, over 40 food vendors, an arts market, and a children's area. In addition, the 2022 festival will place an emphasis on highlighting the history of the poboy with tailored programming and events.
NOLA.com
Photos: Bridge City Gumbo Fest packs the charm with beautiful child contest
The beautiful child contest highlighted the final day of the Bridge City Gumbo Fest Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. The three-day event featured live music, food, a gumbo cook-off and a beautiful child contest, a midway and an arts marketplace.
houmatimes.com
Dance into the weekend with Bayou Boeuf Volunteer Fire Department
Bayou Boeuf Volunteer Fire Department invites you to dance into the weekend at its Adult Dinner and Dance fundraiser tonight, Friday, October 14, from 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. The dinner will be held at the Bayou Boeuf Volunteer Fire Station #2, featuring a shrimp creole meal, and live music by Junior & Sumtin’ Sneaky from 7 p.m. – 11 p.m.
Krewe of Cleopatra names 50th Queen ahead of 2023 Carnival Season
NEW ORLEANS — The Krewe of Cleopatra will be celebrating its 50th anniversary during the 2023 Carnival Season. Krewe Members kicked off the celebration Saturday with a Royal Gala brunch. They also crowned the 50th Queen Cleopatra: Victoria Bagot.
houmatimes.com
Atchafalaya National Heritage Area Month: three ways to celebrate
Terrebonne Parish President Gordon E. Dove and the Terrebonne Parish Council designated the month of October as Atchafalaya National Heritage Area Month. The Atchafalaya National Heritage Area covers 14 parishes, including Terrebonne Parish, and is considered the most productive swamp in the world. “This month, we’d like to encourage residents...
wwno.org
Louisiana Eats: Considering Creole, Keeping The Culture
Do you have a favorite hot spot where your family has gathered for generations? Is it still there? Sadly, when it comes to Black-owned bars and lounges, many have been disappearing from local landscapes – often without fanfare or mention. New Orleans native L. Kasimu Harris has watched with dismay as many of these vital Black establishments have closed their doors in recent years. Since 2018, he has been documenting those that remain, capturing photos and oral histories as part of his ongoing series, "Vanishing Black Bars & Lounges." He joins us to talk about the project.
NOLA.com
Ian McNulty: A new Mexican restaurant in Metairie goes much deeper than tacos and tequila
Tacos are everywhere these days. They supply the basis of many new concepts, and some riff on the idea is liable to turn up on almost any kind of menu, no matter its relation to Mexican cooking. What I’ve not seen though was anything quite like the suadero tacos at...
cohaitungchi.com
15 Best Romantic (Weekend) Getaways in Louisiana
Down in Cajun country, the seasonings aren’t the only thing full of spice. The people, culture, and destinations are packed with just as much flavor too. You are reading: Fun things to do in louisiana for couples | 15 Best Romantic (Weekend) Getaways in Louisiana. For your next romantic...
NOLA.com
Jefferson Parish is getting two new state cultural districts. Here's where.
Louisiana has signed off on two new state cultural districts in Gretna and Jean Lafitte, where renovations of historic buildings may qualify for state historic tax credits and qualifying works of original art sold there will be exempt from local sales tax. The announcement Wednesday from Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser...
houmatimes.com
Lafourche Parish President honors local nonprofit with two distinctions
Lafourche Parish President Archie Chaisson is honoring a local non-profit organization with its own day. Chaisson declared October 22 as “Bless Your Heart Nonprofit Community Volunteer Day”. This day will honor the Lafourche based non-profit organization whose mission is to enrich lives and inspire hope by addressing social, educational and financial needs in the Bayou Region. In addition, Chaisson honored the organization with the “Outstanding Citizen Award” for its contributions to the community.
WDSU
New Orleans businesses are upset with the new parade route changes
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans city leaders announced next year's carnival parades will have the same modified routes used in 2022. The modified routes will have a tremendous impact on one of New Orleans' most prized parades Endymion. Dan Kelly, president of Endymion says going through the Ceasars Superdome...
‘Katt Williams: 2023 And Me’ Tour Comes To Louisiana
You will get two opportunities to catch the comedy legend Katt Williams live in Louisiana. The iconic comedian/ Emmy Award-Winning actor has taken his new 17-city tour "Katt Williams: 2023 and Me" on the road! The best part? He is making two stops in the Bayou State! Fresh off the success of his "World War III" Tour( available on Netflix), the hilarious entertainer is back with an all-new show! Warning - video features explicit language.
treksplorer.com
Best Day Trips from New Orleans, Louisiana
Spending a couple of days in the historic and party-centric city of New Orleans, Louisiana, is always a treat. But the Big Easy doesn’t always go easy on us; recharge by seeking out some of the best day trips from New Orleans, LA. From national forests to quaint towns and cities, there’s plenty just a short drive away from Louisiana’s biggest city.
houmatimes.com
Etiquette Dinner to be Hosted by Nicholls College of Business
Learn to dine like a true professional while enjoying a free four-course meal at the Etiquette Dinner hosted by Nicholls College of Business on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Nicholls Cotillion Ballroom. This fun, informational event is a great item to add to a resume and an opportunity to learn about business dining etiquette.
historydaily.org
Storyville, New Orleans's Infamous Red Light District
New Orleans. (Kevin Ocampo/EyeEm/Getty Images) New Orleans may be known for giving a good time, but back in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, some parts of the city became known for giving a little too good of a time. After all, the city's foundational period had been established in large part by sex workers sent from France when very few women found the barely settled bayous and swamps appealing, so naturally, the sex trade flourished in the Big Easy.
Have you seen him? Suspect robs two outside Bywater business
The alleged suspect is described as a black man, between 30-40-years-old, with short hair, and was last seen wearing a neon green and gray shirt.
Tons of More Information Is Now Known about Acadiana’s Fake Nurse
It has been said that you dress the part when you are trying to impress people. It's also said you dress for the job that you want. The same apparently can be said about a fake news who made some rounds in Acadiana. Do You Know This Woman? Do You...
