Houma, LA

House of Prayer to host Harvest Fest

House of Prayer invites the community to come out and celebrate fall at its Harvest Festival on Monday, October 31, 2022, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. The festival will feature a gumbo cook-off, food, concessions, hayrides, games, music, and activities. Non-scary costumes are welcomed. A costume contest will take place, with the winner taking home a special prize. House of Prayer is accepting registration for the gumbo cook off, which can be completed online, here.
THIBODAUX, LA
LPPL event supported local authors

Lafourche Parish Public Library recently hosted a Louisiana Authors Book Fair, featuring a panel of local authors. The fair was held at the library’s Thibodaux Branch hosting a networking opportunity between book lovers and their favorite local authors. Guests were able to meet with their favorite authors and receive in depth information on their favorite reads, the creative process, as well as writing and publishing tips.
THIBODAUX, LA
Oak Street 2022 Poboy Festival

After a two-year hiatus, the Oak Street Merchants, Residents, and Property Owners are back with their 14th annual Poboy Fest this fall on November 6 from 10 to 6 p.m. The event will feature three stages for live music performances, over 40 food vendors, an arts market, and a children's area. In addition, the 2022 festival will place an emphasis on highlighting the history of the poboy with tailored programming and events.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Dance into the weekend with Bayou Boeuf Volunteer Fire Department

Bayou Boeuf Volunteer Fire Department invites you to dance into the weekend at its Adult Dinner and Dance fundraiser tonight, Friday, October 14, from 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. The dinner will be held at the Bayou Boeuf Volunteer Fire Station #2, featuring a shrimp creole meal, and live music by Junior & Sumtin’ Sneaky from 7 p.m. – 11 p.m.
THIBODAUX, LA
Atchafalaya National Heritage Area Month: three ways to celebrate

Terrebonne Parish President Gordon E. Dove and the Terrebonne Parish Council designated the month of October as Atchafalaya National Heritage Area Month. The Atchafalaya National Heritage Area covers 14 parishes, including Terrebonne Parish, and is considered the most productive swamp in the world. “This month, we’d like to encourage residents...
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
Louisiana Eats: Considering Creole, Keeping The Culture

Do you have a favorite hot spot where your family has gathered for generations? Is it still there? Sadly, when it comes to Black-owned bars and lounges, many have been disappearing from local landscapes – often without fanfare or mention. New Orleans native L. Kasimu Harris has watched with dismay as many of these vital Black establishments have closed their doors in recent years. Since 2018, he has been documenting those that remain, capturing photos and oral histories as part of his ongoing series, "Vanishing Black Bars & Lounges." He joins us to talk about the project.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
15 Best Romantic (Weekend) Getaways in Louisiana

Down in Cajun country, the seasonings aren’t the only thing full of spice. The people, culture, and destinations are packed with just as much flavor too. You are reading: Fun things to do in louisiana for couples | 15 Best Romantic (Weekend) Getaways in Louisiana. For your next romantic...
LOUISIANA STATE
Lafourche Parish President honors local nonprofit with two distinctions

Lafourche Parish President Archie Chaisson is honoring a local non-profit organization with its own day. Chaisson declared October 22 as “Bless Your Heart Nonprofit Community Volunteer Day”. This day will honor the Lafourche based non-profit organization whose mission is to enrich lives and inspire hope by addressing social, educational and financial needs in the Bayou Region. In addition, Chaisson honored the organization with the “Outstanding Citizen Award” for its contributions to the community.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
New Orleans businesses are upset with the new parade route changes

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans city leaders announced next year's carnival parades will have the same modified routes used in 2022. The modified routes will have a tremendous impact on one of New Orleans' most prized parades Endymion. Dan Kelly, president of Endymion says going through the Ceasars Superdome...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
‘Katt Williams: 2023 And Me’ Tour Comes To Louisiana

You will get two opportunities to catch the comedy legend Katt Williams live in Louisiana. The iconic comedian/ Emmy Award-Winning actor has taken his new 17-city tour "Katt Williams: 2023 and Me" on the road! The best part? He is making two stops in the Bayou State! Fresh off the success of his "World War III" Tour( available on Netflix), the hilarious entertainer is back with an all-new show! Warning - video features explicit language.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Best Day Trips from New Orleans, Louisiana

Spending a couple of days in the historic and party-centric city of New Orleans, Louisiana, is always a treat. But the Big Easy doesn’t always go easy on us; recharge by seeking out some of the best day trips from New Orleans, LA. From national forests to quaint towns and cities, there’s plenty just a short drive away from Louisiana’s biggest city.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Etiquette Dinner to be Hosted by Nicholls College of Business

Learn to dine like a true professional while enjoying a free four-course meal at the Etiquette Dinner hosted by Nicholls College of Business on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Nicholls Cotillion Ballroom. This fun, informational event is a great item to add to a resume and an opportunity to learn about business dining etiquette.
THIBODAUX, LA
Storyville, New Orleans's Infamous Red Light District

New Orleans. (Kevin Ocampo/EyeEm/Getty Images) New Orleans may be known for giving a good time, but back in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, some parts of the city became known for giving a little too good of a time. After all, the city's foundational period had been established in large part by sex workers sent from France when very few women found the barely settled bayous and swamps appealing, so naturally, the sex trade flourished in the Big Easy.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

