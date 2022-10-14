ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Mega 99.3

When Can You Legally Use Your Car Horn in Washington State?

When Can You Legally Honk Your Car Horn In Washington State?. We've all been there. You're driving down the road, and someone cuts you off. Or maybe they're driving too slowly, and you're in a hurry. In either case, your first instinct is to honk your horn. But is that legal? When can you use your car horn in Washington State?
WASHINGTON STATE
yaktrinews.com

Facebook, Meta face $24.6M fine for violating Washington campaign law

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Attorney General Bob Ferguson is suing Meta, the parent company behind social media giant Facebook, for more than 800 violations of Washington state’s campaign finance transparency law. As clarified in an announcement from the Attorney General’s Office on Friday morning, these laws require that campaign...
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

The Great Shakeout: Statewide Earthquake Drill Is Planned

Washington residents will hear tsunami sirens and may receive earthquake alerts the week of Oct. 17 during The Great Shakeout international earthquake drill. Knowing how to be prepared for an earthquake can be lifesaving, especially in Washington, as it has the second-highest risk of large earthquakes in the United States, according to the state's Department of Natural Resources.
WASHINGTON STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Governor, Seattle mayor visit factory; back tiny house villages as “efficient” homelessness solution

A statewide push to fight homelessness is in full force. Encampments in Tacoma and under I-5 near Northgate were getting cleared out on Friday. This year, Washington lawmakers approved $800 million to address homelessness – more than ever before. A major chunk of that – about $300 million – goes towards rapid housing, like tiny house villages.
SEATTLE, WA
Big Country News

Six Large Wildfires Continue to Burn in Washington State

WASHINGTON STATE — There are six large fires in Washington according to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center as of Oct. 12. “It may be October, but it’s clear we’re not out of the woods when it comes to wildfire smoke and the dangers it can bring,” said Kaitlyn Kelly, Air Quality Policy Specialist in a release by the Washington Department of Health.
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

Six Large Washington Fires Continue Into October

There are six large fires in Washington according to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center as of Oct. 12. "It may be October, but it's clear we're not out of the woods when it comes to wildfire smoke and the dangers it can bring," said Kaitlyn Kelly, Air Quality Policy Specialist in a release by the Washington Department of Health.
WASHINGTON STATE
kqennewsradio.com

WASHINGTON WOMAN TAKEN TO HOSPITAL AFTER SUV VERSUS DEER ACCIDENT

A Washington state woman was taken to the hospital, following an SUV versus deer accident on Friday night. A report from Oregon State Police said just after 8:40 p.m. the vehicle was southbound on Interstate Five about a mile north of Winchester, when the animal entered the roadway from the median and was struck by the SUV, causing damage to the driver’s side front-end and door. The driver was transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center.
WASHINGTON STATE
Mega 99.3

5 Prettiest Pacific Northwest Small Towns Less than 8 Hours Away!

When was the last time you visited a small town that was so pretty you thought it belongs in a magazine? That's what the folks at Architectural Digest thought, so they put together a list of 55 small towns in America that are picturesque. Five of those small towns are not so far away. We put the travel times according to that of leaving Central Washington. We used the city of Yakima as the starting point, so make your travel plans accordingly!
WASHINGTON STATE
KING-5

Washington hunter survives grizzly bear attack in Montana

GREAT FALLS, Mont. — A nearly 700-pound grizzly bear charged out of thick brush southeast of Glacier National Park, attacking and injuring a bird hunter before the man shot the animal, Montana wildlife officials said Wednesday. The 51-year-old Washington state man, whose name and hometown was not released, was...
CHOTEAU, MT
KUOW

New airport would put Washington's climate goals out of reach, critics argue

The Puget Sound region is growing, and air travel is growing with it. By the year 2050, the number of flights here could more than double. Planners say Washington state needs a new airport two-thirds the size of Sea-Tac. A state appointed commission has been looking at where to put it, and will send their report to the state legislature by this weekend.
WASHINGTON STATE
KUOW

Here comes the rain again ... eventually: Today So Far

Rain is — finally — on the horizon for Washington ... eventually. Health experts are concerned about the flu season ahead. Spoiler alert: Prices are still high. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for October 12, 2022. Rain is — finally — on the...
WASHINGTON STATE
lynnwoodtimes.com

Unhealthy Air Quality Alert in effect for Puget Sound

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., October 15, 2022—Puget Sound Clean Air Agency has issued an AIR QUALITY ALERT for Clallam, Grays Harbor, Jefferson, King, Kitsap, Mason, Pierce, San Juan, Snohomish, and Thurston counties to end October 18. Much of the area is in MODERATE or UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS (USG) conditions, with some UNHEALTHY along US 2 and SR 530.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA















