The amendment on Missouri's November ballot that proposes legalizing recreational marijuana would open up a sizable new market for businesses in the state — but some worry about uneven access to that market. Supporters of the amendment say it's designed to give new entrants opportunity, but critics say smaller players face a big challenge competing against businesses already operating as medical marijuana providers. In other news, the Consumer Price Index for September showed sustained price increases across the economy. Core inflation, which excludes food and energy prices, hit its highest level in 40 years. Plus, Kansas City Public Schools is looking to shutter 10 schools in hopes of reducing costs and "accelerating academic achievement." Below is your Friday business news.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO