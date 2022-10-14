Retailers across the United States are preparing for consumers to spend conservatively this holiday season on the heels of two strong years. Amid high inflation, experts project that holiday spending will rise between 4% and 7% after 2021 saw 16% growth. In St. Louis, officials approved a plan to invest the funds from the city and county's settlement over the Rams' relocation to Los Angeles. That means $515 million from the settlement with the NFL team will move to higher-yield investments. And, in Kansas City, local artists are among those preparing for the $1.5 billion new airport terminal. The facility's March debut will include displays from 19 area artists. Kick-start your week with Monday's business news.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO