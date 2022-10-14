Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Columbia City Council approves VFW as new homeless shelter
Columbia's City Council met Tuesday night and approved the purchase of The VFW to be used as a temporary homeless shelter in the city. The post Columbia City Council approves VFW as new homeless shelter appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kbia.org
Paul Pepper: Scott Miniea, Missouri CLAIM & Kenny Greene, The District (Downtown Columbia)
The leaves are changing colors, the temperature is falling and SCOTT MINIEA is sitting on our couch - that must mean it's time once again for Medicare's open enrollment season! There's always a lot to unpack during this annual check-up, so Scott and Missouri CLAIM are here to help. Also, The District's KENNY GREENE tells us why downtown Columbia is the place to be this fall! (4:58) October 18, 2022.
939theeagle.com
Major Centralia manufacturer getting extra orders after Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian’s devastating impact on Florida has kept Boone County’s largest manufacturer busy. Regional Economic Development Incorporated (REDI) executive vice president Bernie Andrews tells 939 the Eagle that REDI staff and board members toured the Hubbell Power Systems facility in Centralia in late September. “The day we were...
krcgtv.com
Jefferson City Council approves compost funding after public backlash
JEFFERSON CITY — City funding for a free compost dump site will extend another year after public outcry led to a last-minute provision from the Jefferson City Council. The council voted unanimously to approve a budget on Monday night for the next fiscal year, working against a deadline as their last chance to do so. After the most recent round of negotiations, that budget proposal did not include provisions for the city's free access to a compost dump.
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri Minute: Retailers prepare for slowed holiday sales growth; St. Louis officials approve plan to invest Rams' relocation settlement
Retailers across the United States are preparing for consumers to spend conservatively this holiday season on the heels of two strong years. Amid high inflation, experts project that holiday spending will rise between 4% and 7% after 2021 saw 16% growth. In St. Louis, officials approved a plan to invest the funds from the city and county's settlement over the Rams' relocation to Los Angeles. That means $515 million from the settlement with the NFL team will move to higher-yield investments. And, in Kansas City, local artists are among those preparing for the $1.5 billion new airport terminal. The facility's March debut will include displays from 19 area artists. Kick-start your week with Monday's business news.
939theeagle.com
(AUDIO): West-central Missouri GOP congressional candidate Mark Alford appears live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”
West-central Missouri GOP congressional candidate Mark Alford is predicting that Republicans will retake control of the U.S. House and U.S. Senate in November. Mr. Alford is the GOP nominee in the new fourth congressional district, which includes parts of Columbia, Centralia, Hallsville, Sedalia, Harrisonville and Lamar. Alford joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”, telling listeners that two big issues he hears about from voters are Columbia’s I-70 and Highway 63 interchange and the southern border with Mexico. Alford is calling for the completion of the border wall:
krcgtv.com
Jefferson City School District investigates threat by student
NEW BLOOMFIELD — Officials at the Jefferson City School District sent an email to parents Tuesday afternoon regarding an investigation into online threats made by a student at Capital City High School. According to the email from Principal Ben Meldrum, local law enforcement was made aware that a Capital...
kmmo.com
MARSHALL CITY COUNCIL DISCUSSES TRASH SERVICE AT COUNCIL MEETING
The Marshall City Council discussed trash service at its meeting on Monday, October 17. The council room was standing room only with citizens attending the meeting. Several citizens brought up the desire to keep the trash service in Marshall as opposed to contracting out to RTS Trash Service of Slater.
A Popular Missouri Store Get New Owners. Will Name Be Changing?
How many of you have ever shopped at our local Orscheln Farm and Home? I became familiar with this company when I moved to Missouri. Mexico Missouri has one, Centralia has one, and we have one in Sedalia as well. In the not too distant future, it will be getting a brand new name, and new owners.
Tractor Supply Company receives FTC clearance to close Orscheln Farm and Home acquisition
MOBERLY, Mo. (KMIZ) The largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, announced it received clearance from the Federal Trade Commission to close on its acquisition of Orscheln Farm and Home. Tractor Supply Company will acquire a net 81 stores and divest the remaining 85 stores to two buyers approved by the FTC: Bomgaars Supply, The post Tractor Supply Company receives FTC clearance to close Orscheln Farm and Home acquisition appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Ballot question to determine funding for Missouri police
This November, voters will decide on the future of police funding in Missouri. The post Ballot question to determine funding for Missouri police appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Statement: West Columbia standoff began with shooting threat
A seven-hour standoff that ended peacefully Friday at a west Columbia apartment complex started when the suspect allegedly threatened to shoot a woman. The post Statement: West Columbia standoff began with shooting threat appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Columbia man arrested after spotted driving stolen vehicle in Audrain County
A Columbia man is arrested after he’s spotted in a stolen vehicle in Audrain County. The Audrain County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy on routine patrol on Highway 54 Sunday night spotted a vehicle that had been reported stolen from Columbia. The deputy stopped the vehicle and asked the driver, identified as Chivas Brown, 38, of Columbia, how he came into possession of the vehicle. Brown allegedly told the deputy it was his ex-girlfriend’s. Authorities say the vehicle was stolen as part of a domestic violence incident in which Brown was the suspect.
kjluradio.com
Man involved in weekend shooting in Columbia was acting in self-defense
Columbia Police release more information about a shots-fired incident with injuries early Sunday morning. Police report the shooter, Laronya Brown, 25, of Columbia, had driven up to a parked vehicle in the 200 block of E. Texas Avenue around 3 a.m. and fired at two people inside the vehicle. Brown and an adult male in the parked vehicle had previously been involved in a relationship.
lakeexpo.com
Christopher Thomas Trout (June 17, 1996 - October 7, 2022)
Christopher Thomas Trout, age 26, of Lake Ozark, Missouri passed away Friday, October 7, 2022 along with his fiancé Jasmine Chaplain. Christopher was born June 17, 1996 in Galesburg, Illinois, the son of Christopher L. Trout and Candy (Gowler) Trout. Christopher attended Camdenton schools from 5th to 10th grade....
krcgtv.com
Barricaded suspect in Columbia, police on scene
COLUMBIA — Columbia Police posted to Facebook Friday morning about a barricaded suspect on North Stadium Blvd. in Columbia. They asked the public to avoid the area. We are working to get more information on the incident and will post more updates here as they become available.
kjluradio.com
Columbia man accused of Audrain County murder scheduled for March trial
A trial date is set for a Columbia man accused of taking part in an Audrain County murder two years ago. Timothy Midgyett was scheduled last week for a jury trial to begin March 27, 2023. Midgyett, along with Deyton Fisher of Mexico and Sadiq Moore of Kirksville, are accused...
lakeexpo.com
Semi Overturns, Blocking Highway 5 On Monday Afternoon
SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. — Highway 5 was blocked Monday afternoon due to non-injury vehicle accident in front of Captain Ron’s. According to a photo taken by the Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District, it appears that a semi-truck overturned and blocked a lane of traffic on Highway 5. "Please...
Boone County man charged with making terrorist threat at movie screening
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Boone County man was charged Friday with making a terroristic threat -- second degree -- after making several posts on social media targeting a movie screening expected to have 400 people in attendance. Kyle Piper, 44, of Ashland, allegedly was employed for the film at one point, according to the probable The post Boone County man charged with making terrorist threat at movie screening appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
Week 8 High School Football Play of the Week nominees
NEW BLOOMFIELD — California, Jefferson City and Southern Boone turned in our top three plays from Week 8 of the high school football season. Now we need your help to pick the top play from last Friday night. Watch the nominees in the video above and head to our KRCG 13 Facebook and Twitter pages to vote.
