WIBW
Election 2022: Bill Riphahn, (R) Dist. 1 Shawnee Co. Commission incumbent
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Eye on Northeast Kansas is inviting many of the candidates on the November ballot to the studio for one-on-one interviews to make their case to voters. Many areas will be voting on local races, including those in Shawnee County’s 1st Commission District. Bill Riphahn, (R),...
Saline County Booking Activity, Oct. 15
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Carr, Terrence Quincy; 33; Tulsa, Okla. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Use/poss drug paraphernalian/human body.
Catfish tournament held at Milford Lake in memory of Kansas angler
GEARY COUNTY (KSNT) – A Midwest catfish tournament group is hosting a special event this weekend to honor a beloved local angler. Josh Smith, of Baldwin City, Kansas was just 40-years-old when he passed away unexpectedly due to heart problems in August, 2022. He left behind his wife, Amber, and a community of anglers who […]
Laundry Love JC will be held Oct. 20
Live Well Geary County has announced that Konza Prairie Community Health Center is co-sponsoring Laundry Love JC along with Geary County Local Health Equity Action Team on Oct. 20. Between 5-8 p.m. people can do up to five free loads of laundry per family at Laundry Land, 14th & Washington, in Junction City.
Kansas bank robbery suspect in custody
JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – Law enforcement has captured a man who allegedly robbed a bank in White City, Kansas on Oct. 12. Suspect Christopher J. Callaham, 35, of Junction City, was located and captured at 10 p.m. on Wednesday at a hotel in the Junction City area. Members of the Morris County Sheriff’s Office, Junction […]
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you happen to live in Kansas and you also love to go out for burgers, from time to time, here is a list four amazing burger places in Kansas that are well-known and highly praised by local people for their absolutely delicious burgers made with high-quality ingredients.
Go pickin’ for pumpkins at these Kansas pumpkin patches
Go pickin' for pumpkins at these Kansas pumpkin patches!
Kansas Woman Accused Of 2002 Double Homicide Released Ahead Of Third Murder Trial
Dana Chandler was found guilty of the 2002 deaths of her ex-husband, Mike Sisco, and his partner, Karen Harkness. However, the conviction was overturned, and a second trial ended with a hung jury. A woman long eyed as a suspect in the double murder of her former husband and his...
Riley County Arrest Report October 16
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. SHONTAY MICHAEL CLARKE, 27, Junction City, Driving under the influence of drugs/alcohol; 2nd conviction; blood/breath .08>; Possession of firearm while under influence of alcohol or drugs; Bond $3,000.
KVOE
Quik Trip project in front of Emporia-Lyon County Metropolitan Area Planning Commission during Tuesday’s monthly meeting
The Emporia-Lyon County Metropolitan Area Planning Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals are holding back-to-back meetings Tuesday. The Planning Commission will consider recommending approval of a preliminary plat for Flint Hills Crossing, the project bringing Quik Trip to Emporia just west of the Flint Hills Technical College main campus. The board will also discuss proposed new zoning regulations.
Emporia animal rescue largest director has ever experienced
EMPORIA (KSNT) – “We need all the good vibes and prayers we can get,” Stephanie Achille, Director of the Humane Society of the Flint Hills told KSNT 27 News after rescuing 85 cats and two dogs from an Emporia home earlier this week. Now the shelter is doing everything it can to find foster homes, […]
Kansas to auction off surplus bison
CANTON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) will be holding a public auction of surplus bison. The bison come from the Maxwell Wildlife Refuge and the Sandsage Bison Range. The public is invited and encouraged to attend the auction, which will be held at 11 a.m. on Nov. 2 at […]
Dana Chandler released on bond
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Dana Chandler has been released from jail on bond according to Shawnee County Department of Corrections Officer Helen Fauerbach, on Wednesday. Chandler’s bond had been lowered to $350,000 by a Shawnee County judge from $1,000,000 in September. Now that Chandler has posted bail, she will reside with her nephew in Olathe. However, she is […]
Dickinson County Jail Booking Activity, Oct. 8-14
Following is recent booking activity for the Dickinson County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Dickinson County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: FARRIS, NEVIN ALVIN; 46; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME: KEYSER, RYAN...
KAKE TV
'He is a tough teddy bear': Family of Salina man in hospital from motorcycle crash launches GoFundMe
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The family of a CJ Prough, who is in the hospital from a motorcycle crash, have set up a GoFundMe to help pay for lodging in Wichita while he recovers. The Prough family say the crash took place Oct. 10 and 19-year-old CJ was taken to the hospital. CJ's sister Angel has set up the GoFundMe in the hope that they will receive enough to stay in Wichita with CJ while he recovers.
WIBW
Two arrested in East Topeka after drugs found inside stolen vehicle
SHAWNEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two people are in custody and facing felony drug charges after a traffic stop Wednesday night in East Topeka. According to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday, October 12, just after 11:00 p.m., a Sheriff K9 unit pulled over a green 2003 Ford 150 pickup truck in the 2200 block of SE Market Street after the vehicle was reported stolen from Lawrence. During the course of the stop, deputies located narcotics in the vehicle.
KVOE
One person to Newman Regional Health after fire in west Emporia
One person went to Newman Regional Health by private vehicle after a fire in west Emporia on Friday evening. Emporia Fire Battalion Chief Tony Fuller says the person was a resident at Stanton Heights, 1302 Stanton, and was hurt after a cooking fire developed around 7:15 pm. The person suffered minor burns to at least one hand and went to the hospital afterward for treatment.
Fake prescription pills cause more overdoses in Kansas, police respond with warning
RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – A Kansas law enforcement agency is warning residents to be on the lookout for fake-pressed prescription pills that may contain fentanyl. The Riley County Police Department announced Friday it’s investigating two additional overdoses it believes are linked to these pills. This brings the number of fentanyl-related overdoses to six since August, […]
