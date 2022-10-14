Read full article on original website
José Ramírez’s endless hustle pays off for Guardians in extra innings: ALDS Game 2 turning point
CLEVELAND, Ohio — José Ramírez looked about as bad as he had all postseason in his first four plate appearances of Friday’s American League Division Series Game 2 at Yankee Stadium. All that changed when he stepped into the batter’s box in the 10th. The...
Guardians returning to New York for winner-take-all ALDS Game 5 after 4-2 loss to Yankees
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The American League Division Series is returning to New York for a winner-take-all Game 5 on Monday night at Yankee Stadium. Try as they might, the Guardians could not find a way to eliminate Gerrit Cole and the Yankees on a cold and wet Sunday night at Progressive Field. Cole pitched seven innings and the Yankees did just enough offensively to beat the Guardians, 4-2, to even the best-of-five series at 2-2.
Yankees’ Gerrit Cole reacts to Guardians’ Josh Naylor’s baby-rocking, F-bomb diss
CLEVELAND — Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole claims he didn’t know until after his season-saving start Sunday night that Guardians designated hitter Josh Naylor taunted him unmercifully running the bases after a fourth-inning leadoff homer that pulled Cleveland to within a run. Cole said he didn’t know until after...
Yankees’ Aaron Boone ripped by YES analysts for leaving Oswaldo Cabrera in LF in fateful 9th inning
If there’s not an old joke, there should be: YES is full of yes men, and after Yankees’ losses, the postgame panel usually spends its time rationalizing the pinstriped failures. Sharp-edged criticism is rare. But in the postseason, with YES play-by-play announcer Michael Kay — benched because of the national telecasts — now at the studio table, the commentary is different.
Alex Rodriguez Rips Yankees For Usage Of Aaron Judge
It is unique with the power of Judge to see him bat leadoff. In the past, most teams would want their best power hitter to bat third or fourth to optimize their ability to drive in runs. Everything Rodriguez said in that clip, made sense. Throughout the history of the...
Guardians manager Terry Francona on Aaron Judge: “He looks dangerous to me.”
NEW YORK -- After the Guardians beat the Yankees, 4-2, in 10 innings on Friday, manager Terry Francona was asked if he knew why his pitchers have muffled power-hitter and AL MVP favorite Aaron Judge through the first two games of the ALDS. “I don’t mean to be rude, but...
Red Sox have Yankees, Mets stars on free agency radar, MLB insider says
Winter is coming. So is the MLB hot stove, with plenty of buzz surrounding the Red Sox. Boston finished in last place in the American League East for the fifth time in 11 years, and that has insiders thinking Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom might be ready to wheel and deal.
Watch Ja’Marr Chase’s 60-yard touchdown catch and run to give the Bengals a lead vs. the Saints
CINCINNATI, Ohio -- Ja’Marr Chase just gave the Bengals their first lead against the Saints. It was the only one they needed as the Bengals left New Orleans with a 30-26 victory. After the Bengals defense forced a three-and-out, Joe Burrow completed a pass to Ja’Marr Chase near the...
Ex-Yankees pitcher hopes to return for Phillies in NLCS vs. Padres
The Phillies are moving on and David Robertson hopes to be along for the ride. Philadelphia left the 37-year-old reliever off its roster for the National League Division Series after the right-hander suffered a right calf strain while celebrating a Bryce Harper home run in the wild-card series. BUY PHILLIES...
ALDS Odds: Yankees vs. Guardians Game 4 prediction, odds and pick – 10/16/2022
The New York Yankees will attempt to stave off elimination as they face the Cleveland Guardians in Game 4 of the American League Division Series. It’s an elimination game, and time to check out our MLB odds series with a Yankees-Guardians Game 4 prediction and pick. The Guardians prevailed...
Why Yankees switched to Kyle Higashioka over Jose Trevino for ALDS Game 3
CLEVELAND — Saturday night finally was Yankees right-hander Luis Severino’s turn to pitch again. It’s been 12 days since the right-hander pitched seven no-hit innings in his final regular-season start on Oct. 3 at Texas. His catcher that night was Kyle Higashioka. Makes no sense messing with...
Guardians fans, close your eyes. Take a deep breath. Your team is still playing – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Time for a little therapy, Guardians fans. It’s been a heart-pounding, emotion-squeezing SpongeBob post-season for your favorite baseball team. I know, the Yankees beat Cleveland 4-2 at Progressive Field Sunday night. What a Sunday night it could have been ... the Guardians could have ended the series right here on the corner of Carnegie and Ontario.
Cleveland Guardians vs. New York Yankees Game 4: Watch American League Division Series live for free (10/16/22)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Guardians can end the American League Division Series and advance to the ALCS to face the Astros if they beat the Yankees on Sunday night in Game 4. First pitch is at 7:07 p.m. Eastern. WATCH LIVE FOR FREE: DirecTV Stream (free trial); Hulu +...
Ex-Yankees, Mets coach getting ‘buzz’ as potential manager candidate
Kevin Long might not be long for the Phillies. The Philadelphia hitting coach, who’s getting ready to face the San Diego Padres in the National League Championship Series, could be moving on following the season. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Per MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand: “There’s buzz...
MLB Division Series: Astros-Mariners top plays; Phillies oust Braves
MLB action continues Saturday as the best-of-five Division Series rolls on!. First up, the Philadelphia Phillies eliminated the Atlanta Braves in Game 4 of the NLDS with a dominant 8-3 performance, punching their ticket to the National League Championship Series, which will begin Tuesday. Currently, the first of two ALDS...
Browns rookie kicker Cade York focused on shutting out noise, sticking with process ahead of Patriots game
BEREA, Ohio -- Cade York is in somewhat uncharted territory, but is sticking to the process he knows. In the Browns’ 30-28 loss to the Chargers last week, York missed two field goals, including a 54-yard attempt with 16 seconds remaining that would have likely decided the game. This...
In the Guardians unexpected season, a Game 5 showdown vs. Yankees makes perfect sense
NEW YORK -- In this unexpected season the Guardians, the team no one saw coming, keep doing unexpected things. Like playing the Yankees in Game 5 of the American League Division Series on Monday night in the big ballpark in the Bronx. Game 5 is the end of the line...
Gerrit Cole steps up, Yankees defeat Guardians 4-2 to force Game 5 of ALDS
Cole gave up just two earned runs off six hits and struck out eight to earn the victory on the mound. The Yankees' bats gave Cole some much-needed run support early. Anthony Rizzo hit an RBI single in the first inning, followed by a two-run home run by Harrison Bader in the second, and just like that, the Yankees were up 3-0 after two innings.
Josh Naylor confined to DH because of sore right ankle: Guardians takeaways
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Josh Naylor made his second straight start at DH for the Guardians on Sunday night because of a sore right ankle. Rookie Gabriel Arias, after making his postseason debut at first base Saturday, was back at first Sunday for Game 4 of the American League Division Series.
This is a Cavaliers column I never expected to write a year ago, or even in the spring – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Talking to myself as the Cavaliers prepare to open the season Wednesday:. QUESTION: How many games will the Cavs win this season?. ANSWER: I usually hate that question. Q: Why?. A: When LeBron James was here, the number of regular season victories was almost meaningless. The...
