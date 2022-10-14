ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

First of its kind bin store makes its way to Corpus Christi

By Illi-Anna Martinez
KZTV 10
 2 days ago
As we all try to navigate through inflation, a first of its kind store is opening up in Corpus Christi.

Bin stores have been opening nationwide. They offer deeply discounted prices on new items from major retailers including Walmart, Amazon and Target.

After visiting stores in San Antonio, Houston and Louisiana, Simone' Sanders and her family decided to open their own version in Corpus Christi called CC Bin Steals.

Friday, they held a sidewalk sale for Halloween decorations and costumes.

A soft opening is set for Thursday, Oct. 20 where people can purchase items at a deeply discounted price.

The store will offer a range of items such as electronics, male clippers and walking canes.

CC Bin Steals is located at 4701 Ayers St. Suite 603.

Anyone interested in more information can contact the owners at 361-695-6661 or visit their website .

