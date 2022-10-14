ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

'I feel good, I'm ready to go': Ivan Toney declares that he is fully prepared to play for England at the World Cup after scoring brace for Brentford against Brighton

By Andy Sims, Pa
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Ivan Toney declared himself ready for England World Cup duty after boosting his chances with both goals in Brentford's 2-0 win against Brighton.

Bees striker Toney was called into the Three Lions squad for the first time last month but failed to get onto the pitch for the matches against Italy and Germany.

But the 26-year-old looks determined to book a seat on the plane to Qatar, and he is becoming hard for England boss Gareth Southgate to ignore after a fine Friday night double; a clever backheel followed by yet another penalty.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sThZo_0iZcrcEp00
Ivan Toney says he is ready to play for England at the World Cup after a brace for Brentford

Toney now has eight Premier League goals this season, level with Harry Kane, with only Erling Haaland having scored more.

'I feel good. I'm ready to go,' he told Sky Sports. 'Obviously everyone's talking about England. Obviously I was disappointed not to get on, but you've got to keep working hard.

'You're playing with the best of the best. Without being big-headed, I didn't feel out of place.

'I felt I was ready for that step and whenever it comes along and whenever I've got the chance to get minutes, I'm ready to take my opportunity.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=152Y54_0iZcrcEp00
Brentford manager Thomas Frank says that Toney is a 'perfect fit' for the England squad
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Av0tW_0iZcrcEp00
Toney will hope that he has done enough to convince Gareth Southgate to pick him for Qatar

Brentford manager Thomas Frank backed Toney to get into the squad, stating that he is 'a perfect fit' for England.

'If Toney went to the World Cup - 'It would be a good thing. If he could get a cap it would be the first time in 80 years. It would be amazing. I think he's a perfect fit for the squad. We keep breaking records.

Frank added: 'I think you can see Ivan's link-up play is so good, he can read the game very well. If you want to create a top scorer then they need to be technically very good. He is so good technically.'

Toney appears to be in pole position to be England's second-choice striker at the World Cup behind Harry Kane.

Southgate has other options to consider such as Tammy Abraham and Dominic Calvert-Lewin, but Toney is doing all that he can to be included.

Given his prowess from the penalty spot - he has scored 20 out of 20 for Brentford - Toney could be a very useful option for England.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Manchester United struggle to goalless draw with Newcastle as Cristiano Ronaldo sees two goals chalked off

Manchester United were frustrated by an improving Newcastle on Sunday (16 October) in a goalless encounter that saw Erik ten Hag record his first draw since taking over at Old Trafford.Just a point separated these two top-six sides as they kicked off what could prove important Premier League triple-headers in their respective seasons.Newcastle began brightly but were left holding on at the death as substitute Marcus Rashford nearly sparked more stoppage-time celebrations at Old Trafford.Eddie Howe’s men had looked dangerous in the first half, with Callum Wilson seeing an early penalty appeal ignored before Joelinton hit the crossbar and sent...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Out of control! Big-match mayhem as coins are thrown at Pep and Klopp is sent off for 'losing it'... while Liverpool condemn City fans for Hillsborough chants and vandalising the away end with inflammatory graffiti

The hostility between Liverpool and Manchester City exploded again on Sunday as the champions surrendered their unbeaten start to the season at Anfield. Mohamed Salah's 75th-minute strike settled the contest but that provided only a fraction of the story, as Pep Guardiola had coins thrown at him during the second half and Jurgen Klopp was sent off for, in his own words, 'losing it' with an assistant referee.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Reading 0-2 West Brom: Baggies win first game since Steve Bruce sacking

Managerless West Brom defeated Reading 2-0 to end their eight-match run without a Championship victory. Under the guidance of interim boss Richard Beale after Steve Bruce was sacked on Monday, Albion went in front in the 25th minute through a close-range effort from Matt Phillips. Although Reading had much of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Manchester City claim coins were thrown at manager Pep Guardiola after Phil Foden's disallowed goal at Anfield - as Spaniard insists Liverpool fans 'didn't get me' but says 'next time they will do it better'

Manchester City allege that coins were thrown at manager Pep Guardiola during their 1-0 defeat to Liverpool on Sunday. In the 53rd minute, City thought they had taken the lead when Phil Foden poked home from close range, before VAR overturned the decision after a foul by Erling Haaland in the build-up.
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

Mount, Kepa stand out as Chelsea beats Villa 2-0 in EPL

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Mason Mount and Kepa Arrizabalaga were Chelsea’s stars as they helped to maintain Graham Potter’s unbeaten start in the Premier League with a 2-0 win over Aston Villa on Sunday. Mount bagged a brace at Villa Park in front of watching England manager...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Bukayo Saka winner helps Arsenal edge Leeds to stay top in VAR-impacted clash

Arsenal edged a tight affair with a 1-0 win against Leeds United at Elland Road to remain at the top of the Premier League on Sunday. Bukayo Saka scored with a fantastic finish 10 minutes before half-time, and Mikel Arteta's side held on despite multiple Leeds chances in the second half in an ultimately uninspiring performance by the league leaders.
MLS
The Independent

Brendan Rodgers confident Leicester can climb away from relegation danger

Under-pressure Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers insists his players are up for the fight as they bid to climb away from relegation trouble.The Foxes have won just one of their opening 10 games and remain in the bottom three after Saturday’s goalless draw with Crystal Palace.The fans have turned on Rodgers, calling for him to be sacked after the match, but he believes the players are still playing for him.He says their desire to turn things around cannot be questioned.“There’s no doubt, you saw that on Saturday, you saw it in the Forest game, the desire, the motivation and effort they...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Mason Mount bags double as Chelsea ease past Aston Villa

Graham Potter's impressive start as Chelsea manager continued as Mason Mount's double gave his side a 2-0 victory at struggling Aston Villa on Sunday. Chelsea are unbeaten in six games since Potter replaced Thomas Tuchel at Stamford Bridge and the win at Villa was their fifth in a row in all competitions.
MLS
Daily Mail

Jesse Marsch takes to Twitter to call on his underperforming Leeds team to 'invest everything they have into our process' after going winless in SIX Premier League games... and admits he feels it's 'difficult to be patient'

Leeds' American manager Jesse Marsch has publicly called for his underperforming side to 'invest everything they have into our process' amid the club's winless six-game run in the Premier League, as he confesses that it's 'difficult to be patient.'. The Whites suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat against Arsenal on Sunday...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Southampton vs West Ham United LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction

Declan Rice denied Ralph Hasenhuttl a much-needed win as West Ham snatched a 1-1 draw at Southampton on Sunday (16 October).Saints boss Hasenhuttl has come under increasing pressure after a run of four straight defeats and 15 losses in their last 21 matches. The Austrian saw his side arrest that particular slide here thanks to a first Premier League goal from Romain Perraud, but Southampton were clinging on at the end after England midfielder Rice hauled the Hammers level. But the hosts took the lead in the 20th minute when Tomas Soucek sliced an attempted clearance from a throw-in.West...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

New Zealand 34-12 Lebanon: Joey Manu steals the show for the Kiwis as they get off to winning start in the Rugby League World Cup despite battling performance from the Cedars

Lebanon's Adam Doueihi was sent off for dissent toward the referee as New Zealand got their Rugby League World Cup campaign off to a winning start with a 34-12 victory over the Cedars in Warrington. Doueihi was given his marching orders just after the hour mark after he and Lebanon...
WORLD
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Elite sport to go ahead on the day of the King Charles' coronation next year... but Premier League matches could be postponed AGAIN because of police resources needed in London

Elite sport is set to go ahead on the day of the King’s coronation next year, with Buckingham Palace determined to make May 6 a national day of celebration. Sportsmail can reveal that the Government have told sports there is no need for a repeat of the cancellations that followed the Queen’s death last month.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'It could be a turning point for them': Liverpool's hard-fought win over Man City could ignite their season, says Roy Keane… as Micah Richards insists they are STILL in the hunt for the Premier League title

Roy Keane has suggested Liverpool's win over Manchester City could ignite their season after a slow start that sees them 14 points off the pace. Jurgen Klopp's side recorded their finest afternoon of the season to date as they beat City 1-0 in front of a feverish Anfield that appeared to revel in the underdog mentality fostered by the manager during the week.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

657K+
Followers
66K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy