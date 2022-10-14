'I feel good, I'm ready to go': Ivan Toney declares that he is fully prepared to play for England at the World Cup after scoring brace for Brentford against Brighton

Ivan Toney declared himself ready for England World Cup duty after boosting his chances with both goals in Brentford's 2-0 win against Brighton.

Bees striker Toney was called into the Three Lions squad for the first time last month but failed to get onto the pitch for the matches against Italy and Germany.

But the 26-year-old looks determined to book a seat on the plane to Qatar, and he is becoming hard for England boss Gareth Southgate to ignore after a fine Friday night double; a clever backheel followed by yet another penalty.

Ivan Toney says he is ready to play for England at the World Cup after a brace for Brentford

Toney now has eight Premier League goals this season, level with Harry Kane, with only Erling Haaland having scored more.

'I feel good. I'm ready to go,' he told Sky Sports. 'Obviously everyone's talking about England. Obviously I was disappointed not to get on, but you've got to keep working hard.

'You're playing with the best of the best. Without being big-headed, I didn't feel out of place.

'I felt I was ready for that step and whenever it comes along and whenever I've got the chance to get minutes, I'm ready to take my opportunity.'

Brentford manager Thomas Frank says that Toney is a 'perfect fit' for the England squad

Toney will hope that he has done enough to convince Gareth Southgate to pick him for Qatar

Brentford manager Thomas Frank backed Toney to get into the squad, stating that he is 'a perfect fit' for England.

'If Toney went to the World Cup - 'It would be a good thing. If he could get a cap it would be the first time in 80 years. It would be amazing. I think he's a perfect fit for the squad. We keep breaking records.

Frank added: 'I think you can see Ivan's link-up play is so good, he can read the game very well. If you want to create a top scorer then they need to be technically very good. He is so good technically.'

Toney appears to be in pole position to be England's second-choice striker at the World Cup behind Harry Kane.

Southgate has other options to consider such as Tammy Abraham and Dominic Calvert-Lewin, but Toney is doing all that he can to be included.

Given his prowess from the penalty spot - he has scored 20 out of 20 for Brentford - Toney could be a very useful option for England.