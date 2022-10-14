ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man City's golden boy Phil Foden signs bumper new five-year contract worth over £200,000-a-week... with England star, 22, crediting Blues boss Pep Guardiola for 'making me 10 times the player I was'

By Jack Gaughan for MailOnline
 4 days ago

Phil Foden has committed his long-term future to Manchester City by signing a new five-year contract understood to be worth in excess of £200,000 a week.

The academy product, and boyhood supporter, has been in sparkling form this season and cemented himself as one of the most exciting young prospects in European football.

Foden is hunting down a fifth Premier League title at just 22 and the uplift in salary reflects his status as a prominent starter for Pep Guardiola.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qb86v_0iZcrO4l00
Midfielder Phil Foden (above) has committed his long-term future to Manchester City

‘To extend my stay here is all I’ve ever dreamed of. It’s hard to put into words how happy I am,’ Foden said. ‘It’s such an easy thing to say but, (there is) a lot more (to come). I think the manager has made me 10 times the player I was.’

Guardiola revealed earlier this week that Foden has suffered some niggling injury problems, believed to be a foot issue.

City are set to check on the England international’s fitness ahead of Sunday's trip to Liverpool.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iogLb_0iZcrO4l00
The 22-year-old has signed a bumper new five-year contract worth over £200,000 a week

Foden’s best goalscoring campaign so far was two years ago, when he netted 16 times in all competitions – including a stunner during a 4-1 victory at Anfield - and he already has seven this term from wide areas, but he admitted that he still views himself as a central midfielder.

‘I feel like I can add a lot more goals and this season I’m seemingly doing that so hopefully I can keep going down that road,’ he added. ‘I don’t think anything beats the hat-trick in the derby. It’s definitely been one of my favourite moments in my career.

‘At the moment I enjoy playing off the right and left. My preferred position is obviously midfield but I can do those other jobs as well. It’s just nice to know I can play different positions as well and do a job for the team.’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23AVrX_0iZcrO4l00
Foden's lucrative new contract reflects his status as a prominent starter for Pep Guardiola

Foden had looked to pen fresh terms last year but a switch in representatives put the contract on hold. City expect him to scale new heights over the coming years.

‘We are all so proud of Phil and what he has achieved already – but we know there is so much more to come,’ said sporting director Txiki Begiristain.

‘His natural talent and ability are obvious, but his hard work, professionalism and dedication make him really special. We feel he can progress further and become even better than he is today. By signing this contract, he now has stability and can focus absolutely everything on becoming one of the best players in the world, which we feel he can be.’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1csFUn_0iZcrO4l00
The academy product, and boyhood City supporter, has been in sparkling form this season

