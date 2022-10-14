ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Man accused of attempted strangling of Ohio police officer

By Noelle Haynes
WOWK 13 News
 2 days ago

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man is facing two felony charges after reports say he attempted to strangle a police officer in Ohio.

Police were dispatched to the 400 block of Garver Drive around 11 p.m. Thursday night, Oct. 14, 2022, for a mental health call. Callers noted the suspect was walking the streets with a shotgun, according to the police report.

When police arrived, friends of the suspect had already wrestled the gun away from the suspect and the suspect had returned to his home, reports say.

When an officer met the suspect at his home, he became combative, according to the report. An officer wrestled the suspect to the ground, but the suspect moved on top of the officer.

Reports say the suspect then put his hands around the officer’s throat and began to squeeze. The officer had trouble breathing and felt dizzy until other officers arrived and pulled the suspect off the officer.

They handcuffed the suspect and took him into custody. He was transported to Mercy Health Youngstown.

Police found multiple firearms in the home, which they seized.

The officer suffered a cut to his chin, redness and pain around the neck and a swollen wrist. Mercy Health cleared the officer for minor injuries.

The suspect was charged with felony assault of a police officer, obstructing official business, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

